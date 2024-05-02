2026 World Cruise Sails to the Most Destinations EVER Visited by "The Love Boat" Line

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced its 2026 World Cruise - a 114-day voyage aboard Coral Princess - will visit 52 ports in 28 countries, across six continents, the most destinations ever reached on a Princess World Cruise. With itineraries now on sale, global-seeking cruisers can take advantage of early booking perks and secure their spot now aboard the 114-day adventure that will sail over 35,000 nautical miles.

Around the World in 114 Days with Princess Cruises!

The destination-rich World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from both Ft. Lauderdale, departing January 5, 2026, and Los Angeles on January 21, 2026.

"This 2026 World Cruise addresses a growing interest in longer voyages that make stops at more exotic destinations, and the urge to do it as part of a more all-inclusive experience," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. "Our 2026 World Cruise offers our most destination-rich itinerary ever so guests can immerse themselves in a global experience rich with landmarks, ancient ruins, unique landscapes, wildlife, gastronomy, cultures and heritage."

What's Exciting & New?

New elements guests can look forward to aboard the 2026 Princess World Cruise include:

Inaugural call to Boracay, a tropical paradise in central Philippines known for its gorgeous beaches and resorts, a first for Princess.

Coral Princess will also make first-time World Cruise calls to: Puerto Chiapas , Mexico Ponta Delgado, Azores Islands

Visits to 52 destinations, the most ever offered on a Princess World Cruise , with access to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites around the globe.

, with access to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites around the globe. More time in port with "More Ashore Late-Night" stays in 13 ports including Singapore , Sydney and Honolulu , and one overnight stay in Hong Kong .

Coral Princess Amenities and Entertainment

Connecting guests to the destinations through the cruise line's onboard programming with enrichment speakers, destination experts, ambassadors, performers and theatrical productions supports the critically acclaimed and expertly curated itinerary, making this World Cruise truly memorable. The onboard experience offers:

Cultural Enrichments: Language classes; dance lessons (tango, salsa, waltz and more); destination-based arts & crafts; instrument lessons (ukulele, mandolin and penny whistles) and locally-inspired cuisine, cocktails and wine.

Language classes; dance lessons (tango, salsa, waltz and more); destination-based arts & crafts; instrument lessons (ukulele, mandolin and penny whistles) and locally-inspired cuisine, cocktails and wine. Destination-Specific Events: Folkloric shows highlighting traditional entertainment for various ports in Honolulu , Auckland , Barcelona and Lisbon ; destination-themed deck and sailaway parties; trivia; and Princess Book Club, reading novels set in the countries visited.

Folkloric shows highlighting traditional entertainment for various ports in , , and ; destination-themed deck and sailaway parties; trivia; and Princess Book Club, reading novels set in the countries visited. Guest Lecturers: Mediterranean art and history, maritime and WWII historians, bridge lecturers and destination ambassadors from Hawaii and Māori.

Booking Information

Rates for the 2026 World Cruise start at $19,999 per guest. Guests booking the full World Cruise by October 31, 2024, receive the following, coveted perks:

Free Princess Premier Package - featuring Wi-Fi, crew appreciation, premium alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, specialty dining, unlimited casual dining, unlimited fitness classes, OceanNow delivery anywhere, reserved theater seating and more.

Captain's Circle discount of $1,000 for two guests.

for two guests. A $500 onboard credit each for two guests.

onboard credit each for two guests. Free EZAir airfare – economy class for balcony accommodation and first class for mini-suite and suite guests.

Free transfers from local airports (LAX, FLL and MIA).

Free specialty dining – one experience per week.

Additionally, the MedallionClass vacation experience delivers exceptional, personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities. With expedited boarding, locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, enhanced service like having whatever they need delivered – guests can spend more time connecting with each other and doing what they love on their Princess vacation.

For guests who only want to see various parts of the world, cruise segments are offered with shorter sailing times and those booking by October 31, 2024, receive a $200 onboard credit.

More information, including the full and segmented 2026 World Cruise itineraries, can be found at http://www.princess.com/worldcruise.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

