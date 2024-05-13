14-Night Land and Cruise Experience Highlights America's Roots with Nation's Capital, Philadelphia, Williamsburg & More

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess guests discovering the scenic east coast on a 2025 Canada & New England cruise sailing out of New York City can now immerse themselves in historic America as they tour the nation's capital, interact with early settlers at a living history museum, visit Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and stand on the same soil as Thomas Jefferson at his Monticello estate, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Princess Cruises Adds Historic America Cruisetour Ahead of 250th Anniversary of America

This Historic America cruisetour takes guests on a seven-night, hosted land tour with overnight stays in Washington D.C., Williamsburg, Staunton, Gettysburg and Philadelphia prior to boarding a seven-day Canada/New England cruise onboard Enchanted Princess roundtrip from New York City.

"Visiting our nation's capital, nearby historic cities and landmarks always ranks high on travelers' lists of places to visit in their lifetime," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. "We make traveling to historic America easy, educational and memorable with our knowledgeable and inspiring tour guides sharing the incredible stories of our country's settlers, leaders, landmarks and historic sites."

This Historic America cruisetour includes hotels, motorcoach transportation, sightseeing and most breakfasts and dinners. Sample itinerary details:

Day 1: Arrive Washington, DC

1: Arrive Day 2: Tour Arlington Cemetery, Embassy Row, National Cathedral, museums of choice, evening illumination tour of Lincoln , Vietnam , World War II, and Korean War Memorials

2: Tour Arlington Cemetery, Embassy Row, National Cathedral, museums of choice, evening illumination tour of , , World War II, and Korean War Memorials Day 3: Visit Mount Vernon, George Washington's iconic estate, and Jamestown Settlement before arriving in Williamsburg for dinner at a Colonial Williamsburg Tavern

3: Visit Mount Vernon, iconic estate, and Jamestown Settlement before arriving in for dinner at a Colonial Williamsburg Tavern Day 4: Full day of Colonial Williamsburg historic area

4: Full day of Colonial Williamsburg historic area Day 5: Tour Richmond National Battlefield Park and Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate

5: Tour Richmond National Battlefield Park and estate Day 6: Enjoy Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and guided tour of Gettysburg Battlefield

6: Enjoy Harpers Ferry National Historic Park and guided tour of Gettysburg Battlefield Day 7: City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia , for Independence Hall, Liberty Bell , First Bank, Carpenter's Hall, Betsy Ross House , Elfreth's Alley and Christ Church

7: City of Brotherly Love, , for Independence Hall, , First Bank, Carpenter's Hall, , Elfreth's Alley and Christ Church Day 8: Arrive in New York City to embark Enchanted Princess for cruise

8: Arrive in to embark Enchanted Princess for cruise Day 9: Newport, Rhode Island

9: Day 10: Boston, Massachusetts

10: Day 11: Portland, Maine

11: Day 12: At Sea

12: At Sea Day 13: Halifax, Canada

13: Day 14: At Sea

14: At Sea Day 15: Return to New York City

On sale now, there are 10 Historic America cruisetour options in 2025 with departure dates of August 16, 23, 30; September 6, 13, 20, 27; October 4, 11 and 18, 2025. Rates start at $4,529 per person.

Thornton added, "With the upcoming 250th anniversary of America in 2026, now is the time to visit our nation's historic landmarks and celebrate our independence."

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

