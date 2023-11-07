Arpavie Streamlines Payment Processes and Increases Spend Visibility with Ivalua

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and its partner Cyrias announced that Arpavie, a leading provider of retirement homes in France, has consolidated its purchasing operations and significantly enhanced visibility into its spend with the implementation of Ivalua.

Headquartered in Paris, Arpavie is a leading retirement home operator in France. Founded in 2016 by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, a French public sector financial institution, Arpavie has a workforce of 3,500 employees and manages 129 residential homes in France with around 9,000 residents.

In 2020, Arpavie decided to digitize and automate Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes to increase visibility and control over its spend. Following a comprehensive review, the group selected Ivalua's eProcurement modules including purchase requisitions, purchase orders, receiving and invoicing, as well as catalogs to streamline its P2P operations.

After a successful implementation led by Ivalua's partner Cyrias, Arpavie has started to benefit from greater visibility and enhanced control over its spend. By digitizing its payment processes, Arpavie has accelerated invoicing, increased the number of orders covered by a contract, achieved greater compliance with the order/receipt/invoice reconciliation process, and optimized user adoption.

Thanks to the agility and ease of use of Ivalua's platform, Arpavie has empowered more than 400 internal users to process over 60,000 invoices each year. A total of 18 million euros in orders were placed through Ivalua in 2022 and this trend continues to grow. All of Arpavie's establishments now use the Ivalua platform to manage their expenses and 100% of Arpavie's procurement processes have been fully digitized.

"Our collaboration with Cyrias and Ivalua has been a resounding success," said Francis Manzac, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Arpavie. "The Ivalua platform provides us with meaningful insights into our operations and empowers users through an efficient and intuitive P2P experience, supported by Cyrias' expertise throughout the project."

"The achievements realized with the implementation of the P2P for Arpavie is a testament to Cyrias' responsiveness and the expertise we have provided throughout their digitalization process," said Yann Derrien, Associate Partner at Cyrias. "This reflects our pivotal collaboration with Ivalua and further strengthens our relationship with Arpavie for continued shared successes in the future".

"Digitization of the Procure-to-Pay process is a 'must have' to save time, reduce risk, and, ultimately, ensure purchasing efficiency," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua. "We are delighted with the success of the collaboration with Arpavie and our partner Cyrias."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cyrias

CYRIAS is a consultancy and implementation firm that assists French and international companies' Purchasing & Finance Departments in the implementation of the Ivalua platform. With dozens of projects deployed, CYRIAS consultants, all of whom come from the consulting, purchasing, and IT worlds, can support all phases of a digital transformation project in direct and/or indirect purchasing contexts. Cyrias' expertise is technical but also business, and they intervene on subjects such as: business scoping study, implementation of projects and evolutions, change management, application maintenance, upgrade support.

