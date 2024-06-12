ARQA is Named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards for Disruptor Category

MIAMI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARQA , a leading AI-centric wealth management platform, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Award (the "Wealthies") for Disruptor Category.

At the forefront of the financial AI revolution, ARQA's AI-enabled platform is dedicated to offering software solutions that empower financial professionals to improve decision-making, modernize reporting and data analytics, and immediately elevate the efficiency of their processes.

ARQA Finalist WealthManagement.com Wealthies

"We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition from WealthManagement.com," said Haik Sahakyan, Co-founder and CEO of ARQA. "This acknowledgment highlights our relentless dedication to revolutionizing the wealth management sector with our state-of-the-art AI solutions. Being recognized out of over 1,000 nominations affirms our vision to create more efficient, intelligent, and transformative tools for the industry."

ARQA tackles key challenges in wealth management with its industry-leading suite of AI-powered products, including ARQA AI Chat and KorScript. ARQA AI Chat is a data-agnostic platform that makes uncovering key portfolio insights as easy as asking questions and enables superior decision-making. KorScript is a generative AI tool that transforms documents into actionable data in real-time, eliminating the need for manual data entry and saving firms valuable time and resources.

The Disruptor Category at the WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards specifically recognizes new technology innovations with the potential to fundamentally change the wealth management landscape.

"Since our founding, ARQA has been on a mission to revolutionize wealth management through AI," says Pete DiLorenzo, Co-founder of ARQA. "Being named a finalist in the Disruptor Category validates our vision for leveraging the transformative power of AI and confirms we're headed in the right direction. We're thrilled to be spearheading this AI innovation, and remain committed to redefining the future of wealth management."

Now in its tenth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 5th.

"The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry," said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations. "They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward."

About ARQA

ARQA is an AI-enabled platform that is on a mission to empower high-net-worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, and institutions by delivering swift and insightful access to extensive information within their portfolios. ARQA's goal is to drive success through advanced and intelligent capabilities, ensuring our customers thrive in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

For additional information and to experience the full power of ARQA's AI platform firsthand, go to www.arqa.ai .

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

