ARRABINA® GAINS FODMAP FRIENDLY CERTIFICATION

Third-Party Certified Low FODMAP Prebiotic Dietary Fiber

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comet announces that it has received FODMAP Friendly certification. COMET submitted its patented Arrabina® prebiotic dietary fiber to the FODMAP Friendly certification program to formalize its classification as a low FODMAP ingredient.

"The FODMAP Friendly logo helps people easily identify foods that are free from potentially triggering ingredients." Post this FODMAP Friendly certified logo. The FODMAP Friendly logo, is the only registered certification trademark worldwide certifying FODMAP levels in food products that have been laboratory tested to be low in FODMAPs.

Hannah Ackermann, VP of Marketing & Nutrition Affairs with COMET explains why the FODMAP Friendly credential matters to consumers. She says, "As both a nutrition expert and MONASH certified Registered Dietitian, I am keenly familiar with the digestive distress that one in seven people around the world experience.i The simple presence of the FODMAP Friendly logo lends a helping hand for these people to easily identify foods that are free from potentially triggering ingredients. It means they can spend less time reading labels and more time enjoying foods that are free from FODMAPs."

Consumer awareness of these terms is high and growing. TikTok queries including "low FODMAP diet" + #lowfodmap logged over 61 million views and showed >1000% growth quarter over quarter for related terms like "low FODMAP diet" + #fiber.ii,iii In addition, U.S. Google Search over the past year shows "irritable bowel syndrome" logging a monthly search volume average of 550 thousand queries.iv

Bob Turner, VP of Sales for COMET comments that, "Customers who include Arrabina® in their product formulations would align with current consumer interest in a low FODMAP diet while allowing them to provide necessary nutritional benefits of fiber. This certification offers recognizable validation that our Wheat Fiber Extract is comfortably digested by people sensitive to FODMAPs."

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and FODMAPs

The American College of Gastroenterology reports that 10 to 15% of people in the U.S. are affected with IBS.v IBS refers to intermittent digestive discomfort and symptoms including belly pain, cramping, bloating and gas. While the exact cause of IBS is not entirely known, research on specific dietary elements known as FODMAPs and the advent of the Monash University Low FODMAP Diet™ from researchers in Melbourne, Australiavi represent a proven way to reduce symptoms of IBS and improve digestive comfort for people living with IBS.

FODMAP is an acronym representing short-chain carbohydrates and sugar alcohols found in foods naturally or as food additives, including some common sources of dietary fiber. In contrast, however, regular dietary fiber consumption is often included amongst IBS dietary recommendations to support bowel movement regulation, so it becomes important for people who are sensitive to FODMAPs to avoid foods that include them.

About the FODMAP Friendly Certification

Every single product carrying the FODMAP Friendly certified logo must meet strict standards to ensure they are in fact low in FODMAPs and meet approved product criteria. The FODMAP Friendly certification (FODMAP Accreditation) program, incorporating the FODMAP Friendly logo, is the only registered certification trademark worldwide certifying FODMAP levels in food products that have been laboratory tested to be low in FODMAPs. It is designed to enable consumers with symptoms of IBS who are following a low FODMAP diet to easily identify and select suitable packaged food products. The easily recognizable "FODMAP Friendly" logo assists people with such symptoms to shop and eat with confidence.

About COMET

COMET is an award-winning food ingredients company based in London, Ontario, and Schaumburg, Illinois. COMET is the only company with the IP and expertise needed to create Arrabina®, an FDA-recognized fiber with superior tolerance in the gut even at 4 or more servings daily and clinically proven prebiotic health benefits. Arrabina® is gluten-free Wheat Fiber Extract containing a natural blend of prebiotics including arabinoxylans, lignin and polyphenols. COMET's proprietary line of Arrabina® dietary fibers is Upcycled™ Certified and can easily be added to any food and beverage application. For more information, visit http://COMET-bio.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/comet-bio.

