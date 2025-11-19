COMET PREDICTS PREBIOTIC BLENDS, HIGH PROTEIN PAIRINGS, AND MOOD SUPPORT WILL BE TOP TRENDS FOR 2026

Annual Trend Predictions Report leverages COMET's proprietary consumer insights to help brands accelerate innovation and meet the growing consumer demand for prebiotics.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are driving unprecedented interest in prebiotics, seeking products formulated to support microbiome diversity, high protein diets, and the gut-brain axis. That's according to the newly released 2026 Trend Predictions from COMET, manufacturer of Arrabina® Prebiotic Fiber. The COMET team uses its proprietary Gut Health Index, market trends and social listening data to forecast the next wave of prebiotic innovation each year.

"One overarching theme emerging is that for forward-thinking brands, the question isn't if prebiotics belong in their product portfolio; it's how to incorporate prebiotics to cater to the growing demand for science-backed, functional ingredients across categories," said Hannah Ackermann, VP of Marketing & Nutrition Affairs at COMET and lead author of the report.

2026 Trends Predictions include:

In 2025, the "proteinification" of everything reached new heights, but with 85% of Americans meeting their protein needs and an alarming 94% missing fiber goals,¹ attention is turning to how prebiotics can support gut health in high-protein options.

Prebiotic Blends Flourish: It's time to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and formulating with a single prebiotic source. The next evolution in gut health will come from embracing prebiotic blends that can feed more microbes in more individuals.

Prebiotics Hit the Right Mood: Conversations around the gut-brain axis and its impact on mood are trending. Brands are responding with a 178% increase in prebiotic products with a brain or nervous system functional claim over the last 5 years.2 Expect to see more formulations pairing targeted prebiotics with nootropics, probiotics, or postbiotics to boost mood.

Another market opportunity identified by COMET's Gut Health Index is consumers' growing desire for prebiotics in formats beyond supplements, with 62% expressing interest in baked goods with prebiotics, up from 44% in 2019.

"Prebiotics continue to gain undeniable traction, expanding well beyond supplements and into nearly every aisle of the grocery store," said Loula Merkel, CEO of COMET. "We developed this annual report to help our customers stay ahead of what's next. I am confident that these findings will help inform their business strategies and lead to the next generation of innovative products."

COMET is an award-winning food ingredients manufacturer based in London, Ontario, and Schaumburg, Illinois. COMET is the only company with the IP needed to create Arrabina®, a proprietary line of gluten-free soluble wheat fibers containing a natural blend of prebiotics including arabinoxylans, beta-glucan, lignin and polyphenols. Arrabina® is Upcycled Certified™, NutraStrong™ Prebiotic Verified, FODMAP Friendly, Non-GMO Project Verified, and NSF Gluten-Free.

