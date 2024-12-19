Array Behavioral Care Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Array Behavioral Care is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care , the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice providing quality mental health services across the continuum of care, today announced its integrated clinical systems have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates that Array is focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

"In today's environment, it's imperative that organizations like ours keep pace with current and emerging threats," said Patrick Williamson , CIO at Array Behavioral Care. "We are pleased to demonstrate to customers our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection through HITRUST e1 Certification."

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Array Behavioral Care that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "We applaud Array Behavioral Care for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

About Array Behavioral Care

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, delivering high-quality behavioral health services through a fully integrated continuum of care from hospital to home. Array partners with hospitals, health systems, community organizations, and payors to provide timely, expert treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are with the right care at the right time and in the right dose. As an established leader with more than 25 years of experience in telepsychiatry, Array sets the standard for excellence by offering innovative solutions that improve access, enhance outcomes, and support seamless care delivery. Its partnership with KeyCare , the nation's first Epic EHR-based virtual care company, is eliminating system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. Learn more about how Array is transforming behavioral health at www.arraybc.com .

Array Behavioral Care media contact:

Mark Karges

HermesPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Array Behavioral Care