Array Behavioral Care and KeyCare Expand Nationwide Access to Coordinated Behavioral Health Treatment

Innovative partnership transforms behavioral health care by ensuring Array's virtual providers have access to integrated physical and mental health history, streamlining data sharing and treatment coordination while improving efficiency, quality, and costs

CHICAGO and MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care , the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice providing quality mental health services across the continuum of care, and KeyCare , the nation's first Epic EHR-based virtual care company, today announced a partnership that will eliminate system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. By working within KeyCare's Epic-based platform, Array's tele-behavioral health providers can seamlessly coordinate care across hospital, community/outpatient, and home settings. Thus, healthcare providers can easily share patient data and get a comprehensive view of their combined physical and mental health that enhances treatment pathways while ensuring the most efficient and highest quality of care.

Partnering with KeyCare enables Array to streamline treatment across entire care teams so patients, regardless of the severity of their mental health conditions, receive treatment that is optimized to their individual needs. Additionally, by tracking patient progress and outcomes on a consistent platform, Array can better measure the success of their care and help prevent unnecessary escalations in treatment as a patient moves from high acuity (hospital or urgent care center) to low acuity (home) settings.

This type of coordinated care is critically important because behavioral and physical health are closely connected : 70% of patients with mental health disorders also have a medical co-morbidity, while 30% of adults with a physical condition also have a mental health disorder. However, physical and behavioral health care are often delivered separately and rarely coordinated across settings or clinicians, resulting in a 10-25 year shorter life expectancy for those suffering from severe mental health disorders. By ignoring the relationship between physical and mental health, the healthcare system negatively impacts patient wellbeing, increasing the risk of issues including strokes, impaired immune defenses, gut dysfunction, slow wound healing, and more.

"By partnering with KeyCare, we've created a first-of-its-kind nationwide solution to behavioral healthcare fragmentation, where all of a patient's doctors have access to data so that they can deliver the right care at the right time and in the right dose," said Shannon Werb , CEO of Array Behavioral Care. "With Array providing the expert clinicians and best practices, and KeyCare as the connective tissue, we'll move behavioral health forward by integrating proprietary evidence-based care pathways that drive measurable improvements in patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance care quality."

"This Array and KeyCare collaboration allows care teams to better treat both routine and high acuity behavioral health patients by managing and measuring their progress across the spectrum," said Lyle Berkowitz , MD, CEO of KeyCare. "By having our teams serve as an extension of a health system's capabilities and resources, we will be able to manage patient care on a unified platform with insights from all care settings."

"Behavioral health has been siloed from physical health care for too long, creating a disjointed treatment experience that negatively affects outcomes and only gives providers a partial view of a patient's overall health," said Sara Gotheridge , MD, Chief Medical Officer at Array Behavioral Care. "With KeyCare, Array has established a powerful platform for sharing medical history, safety plans, medication dosages, and other important patient information, empowering care teams with capabilities and data-backed insights that can — and will — change lives."

About Array Behavioral Care

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, delivering high-quality behavioral health services through a fully integrated continuum of care from hospital to home. Array partners with hospitals, health systems, community organizations, and payors to provide timely, expert treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are with the right care at the right time and in the right dose. As an established leader with more than 25 years of experience in telepsychiatry, Array sets the standard for excellence by offering innovative solutions that improve access, enhance outcomes, and support seamless care delivery. Its partnership with KeyCare , the nation's first Epic EHR-based virtual care company, is eliminating system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. Learn more about how Array is transforming behavioral health at www.arraybc.com .

About KeyCare

KeyCare connects health systems or other entities with a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows for improved patient access in a coordinated manner, while also decreasing the burden on office-based providers. In addition to having Array's behavioral health providers, KeyCare also supports nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage) and scheduled virtual primary care options. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org .

