Array Behavioral Care Awarded Behavioral Care and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Care and Human Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Array Behavioral Care underwent a rigorous onsite review from September 17-19, 2024. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Care and Human Services standards spanning several areas including leadership, emergency management, medication management, and performance improvement. During the accreditation process, Array was recognized for its unique ability to integrate technology into care delivery, ensuring that telehealth services are delivered seamlessly and safely.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Array Behavioral Care for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

Array Behavioral Care adopted an enterprise-wide approach to the accreditation process, engaging key personnel – designated as "Chapter Champions" – from various clinical and administrative departments to address the standards outlined in each chapter of The Joint Commission accreditation manual. This comprehensive effort, which involved an in-depth review of existing policies, processes, and a focused assessment of areas for improvement, underscores Array's ongoing commitment to organization quality and excellence.

"Receiving accreditation from The Joint Commission is a great honor and a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence–both within our organization and in the quality of care we provide to our patients," said Dr. Sara Gotheridge, Chief Medical Officer, Array Behavioral Care. "The Joint Commission's transparency and partnership throughout the process highlighted our shared values and further equipped our teams with a lasting framework for upholding the highest standards in behavioral healthcare."

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice. As the leading mental health provider, Array is on a mission to transform access to quality, timely behavioral health care through innovative telepsychiatry solutions and services that span the entire care continuum, from the hospital to the home. Array partners with an extensive network of hospitals, health systems, community healthcare organizations, and payors to improve access and deliver the highest quality of care to patients. As a pioneer in the field, Array sets the standard for excellence in telepsychiatry while actively shaping industry advancements and advocating for regulatory enhancements that support the evolving needs of patients and providers. Discover more about accessible, comprehensive behavioral health care at www.arraybc.com .

