Array Behavioral Care Expands Executive Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

The virtual behavioral health provider names Kurt Hammond as Chief Commercial Officer and promotes Jason Robisch to Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care , the nation's leading virtual behavioral health provider, expands its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kurt Hammond as Chief Commercial Officer and the promotion of Jason Robisch to Chief Operating Officer. These appointments support Array's next phase of growth as it accelerates expansion with hospitals, health systems, and large provider groups, while scaling enterprise operations to meet rising demand for virtual behavioral care.

"As demand for virtual behavioral health continues to grow, our ability to continue executing at scale becomes critical," said Shannon Werb, CEO of Array Behavioral Care. "Kurt and Jason bring the leadership, discipline, and operational focus needed to drive sustainable growth while strengthening how we deliver care. Their experience positions Array for long-term success: helping health system partners deliver high-quality behavioral care, improving patient outcomes, and supporting clinicians."

Hammond brings decades of experience in building and scaling commercial organizations that deliver complex enterprise healthcare solutions to hospitals, health systems, and large provider groups. His expertise includes leading enterprise sales teams, driving multi-year growth strategies, delivering results in long-cycle, relationship-driven markets, and aligning commercial execution with complex care delivery and partnership models that require tight operational alignment. Hammond specializes in aligning innovative technology and services with healthcare's clinical and IT needs.

"I'm excited to be joining Array as the company enters its next phase of growth," said Hammond. "Array has built a care model designed for complex, real-world environments. My focus will be on expanding partnerships and delivering value-driven solutions that align with how care is delivered, both clinical and technical."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Hammond will lead Array's commercial development and market strategy, strengthen its value proposition, and expand its impact with health system and health plan partners nationwide.

Robisch previously served as Chief of Staff at Array, where he concentrated on growth analytics, sales operations, and bridging clinical and operational strategies together at scale. His deep experience in digital health and telehealth, combined with proven leadership acumen, positions him to drive efficiency, scalability, and sustainable operational and clinical outcomes.

"How an organization scales matters as much as how fast it grows," said Robisch. "My focus as COO is on raising the bar for operational excellence – setting clear standards, strengthening execution, and embedding a growth mindset that drives continuous improvement across teams as we scale care delivery."

As Chief Operating Officer, Robisch will lead operational strategy and execution while partnering closely with operations and clinical leadership. He will oversee all operational teams as they align on processes and technology to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes at scale.

To learn more about Array's leadership team, visit arraybc.com/about

About Array Behavioral Care

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, delivering high-quality behavioral health services through a fully integrated continuum of care from hospital to home. Array partners with hospitals, health systems, community organizations, and payors to provide timely, expert treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are with the Right Care, Right Time, Right DoseSM. As an established leader with more than 25 years of experience in telepsychiatry, Array sets the standard for excellence by offering innovative solutions that improve access, enhance outcomes, and support seamless care delivery. Its Epic-based EHR platform is eliminating system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. Learn more about how Array is transforming behavioral health at www.arraybc.com .

