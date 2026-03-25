Array Behavioral Care's Telehealth Model Outperforms Industry Benchmarks for Depression and Anxiety Outcomes

New analysis shows sustained clinical improvement and higher remission and response rates across a population of 5,805 patients

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care, the nation's leading virtual behavioral health provider, is delivering outcomes that exceed widely cited industry benchmarks for depression and anxiety, according to new research released today. The company's white paper, Proven at Scale: Real-World Outcomes from a Virtual Behavioral Health Model, demonstrates that virtual behavioral health care can deliver consistent, measurable results at scale when built around measurement-based, acuity-aligned care – and that thoughtful care design, not just expanded access, is what ensures sustainable, high-quality outcomes.

The results come at a critical time as behavioral health demand continues to rise while provider shortages, financial pressures, and regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty make it harder for healthcare organizations to expand services.

"Behavioral health has struggled to demonstrate outcomes, and access alone is no longer enough," said Shannon Werb, CEO of Array Behavioral Care. "What matters is whether patients get better and whether care models can deliver that improvement consistently at scale. These results show that better clinical performance and more sustainable care delivery go hand in hand, and that is the level of performance health systems, payers, and risk-bearing organizations should insist on as they build long-term behavioral health strategies."

The white paper evaluated outcomes across a large national sample of patients receiving therapy, psychiatry, or combined care through Array's virtual practice. Across the population, patients experienced substantial reductions in symptom severity, with improvements sustained over time and achieved across a broad range of clinical acuity.

Key findings include:

Industry-Beating Remission and Response Rates: Patients with depression or dysthymia, with symptoms in the clinical range, achieved a 27% remission rate, surpassing published benchmarks of 16% and 22% reported by large integrated health systems. Array also achieved a 60% patient response rate, compared with industry benchmarks of 46% and 47%.

Patients with depression or dysthymia, with symptoms in the clinical range, achieved a 27% remission rate, surpassing published benchmarks of 16% and 22% reported by large integrated health systems. Array also achieved a 60% patient response rate, compared with industry benchmarks of 46% and 47%. Significant Improvements in High-Acuity Patients: Nearly two-thirds of patients entered care with moderate or higher symptom severity. Those with the greatest clinical need saw the largest improvements, with depression and anxiety symptom scores reduced by nearly 50%, equating to a shift from moderate-to-severe symptoms to mild symptoms for the average patient.

Nearly two-thirds of patients entered care with moderate or higher symptom severity. Those with the greatest clinical need saw the largest improvements, with depression and anxiety symptom scores reduced by nearly 50%, equating to a shift from moderate-to-severe symptoms to mild symptoms for the average patient. Outcomes Matched to How Patients Were Treated: Patients receiving therapy, psychiatry, or a combination of both showed improvement aligned with their level of clinical need, reinforcing that matching patients to the right type and intensity of care from the start and adjusting care over time contributes to better results.

Patients receiving therapy, psychiatry, or a combination of both showed improvement aligned with their level of clinical need, reinforcing that matching patients to the right type and intensity of care from the start and adjusting care over time contributes to better results. Timely Access to Care: The average time from a patient's scheduling request to first visit was 5.6 days, a critical window when patients are most likely to engage in care.

The average time from a patient's scheduling request to first visit was 5.6 days, a critical window when patients are most likely to engage in care. Positive Patient Experience: Array achieved an overall Net Promoter score of 86.95, exceeding commonly reported healthcare industry benchmarks which independent analyses consistently place in the +30 to +40 range.

"Outcomes only mean something if they reflect the full reality of patient care," said Sara Gotheridge, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Array Behavioral Care. "Array's story is not a curated snapshot. It includes all acuity levels and the full spectrum of conditions, and it shows sustained, real-world improvement over time. I'm proud of these results because they reflect how intentionally this model was built. Delivering consistent, meaningful improvement across thousands of patients — including those with the highest clinical complexity — is one of the hardest challenges in behavioral health, and seeing this level of performance in real-world practice validates the clinical discipline behind Array's model and the commitment our teams bring to this work every day."

The Care Model Behind the Outcomes

Array attributes these results to an outcome-based care model that combines measurement-based care, stratified treatment pathways and coordinated patient support. Patients' depression and anxiety symptoms are routinely assessed using validated clinical measures, allowing clinicians to track progress and adjust treatment as needed. Patients are then matched to the appropriate level of therapy, psychiatry or combined care based on clinical need, with treatment intensity adjusted as symptoms improve or escalate. Dedicated care coordination teams also help patients stay engaged in treatment and address barriers that might otherwise lead to early dropout.

Underpinning all of this is Array's custom designed Epic-based EHR platform, built specifically for its behavioral health workflows and integrated directly with health system partners. This unified infrastructure ensures that clinical pathway decisions are applied consistently across the practice, reducing variation in care delivery and enabling the reliable, scalable outcomes the data reflect.

For more information on Array's care model and the outcomes it is achieving, see the whitepaper here. The full clinical outcomes report is also available here for a deeper dive into the company's research methods, statistical analyses, effect sizes, and benchmark comparisons.

About Array Behavioral Care

Array Behavioral Care is the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, delivering high-quality behavioral health services through a fully integrated continuum of care from hospital to home. Array partners with hospitals, health systems, community organizations, and payors to provide timely, expert treatment that meets the needs of patients where they are with the Right Care, Right Time, Right Dose SM . As an established leader with more than 25 years of experience in telepsychiatry, Array sets the standard for excellence by offering innovative solutions that improve access, enhance outcomes, and support seamless care delivery. Its Epic-based EHR platform is eliminating system-wide gaps in mental health treatment. Learn more about how Array is transforming behavioral health at www.arraybc.com.

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SOURCE Array Behavioral Care