Array Behavioral Health Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Virtual Behavioral Health Care

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Behavioral Care, the nation's leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, is celebrating 25 years of transforming access to high-quality mental health services. Since its founding in 1999, Array has grown from a local practice in southern New Jersey to a fully integrated, nationwide leader providing comprehensive virtual behavioral health care to millions of patients across all 50 states.

How It All Started

Array was founded in response to a critical need for timely access to psychiatric care in rural communities. After a tragic incident involving a pediatric patient, Dr. James R. Varrell, Array's founder, introduced telepsychiatry as an innovative solution to address critical gaps in access to mental health care. This local initiative quickly grew into a national model, leading to the first-ever involuntary commitment via telepsychiatry.

Where Array Stands Today

Today, Array is the only virtual behavioral health practice delivering care across the continuum – from acute crisis stabilization to ongoing outpatient management. With more than 3.5 million patient encounters, partnerships with over 450 hospitals, health systems, and clinics, and in-network coverage for more than 90 million Americans, Array is setting the standard for seamless, integrated care.

"The US healthcare system is marked by fragmented care and a shortage of psychiatric providers. At Array, we are dedicated to bridging those gaps by integrating physical and mental health care," said Dr. Sara Gotheridge, Chief Medical Officer of Array Behavioral Care. "Our goal is to ensure patients receive timely, appropriate care wherever they are in the journey."

Innovation, Growth, and the Path Forward

For 25 years, Array has redefined behavioral health care by leveraging innovative delivery models and technology, including KeyCare, its Epic-based clinical platform purpose-built for virtual care. This platform integrates physical and mental health, enables real time data sharing seamless care transitions, and ensures patients receive the right care at the right time in the right dose.

"Our journey started with the belief that telehealth isn't a divergence from comprehensive treatment – it's a tool that enables more timely, effective care," said Dr. Varrell. "Today that vision has evolved into a national solution, proving that innovative approaches can transform care delivery and improve patient outcomes."

As Array looks to the future, the organization remains committed to addressing the nation's growing behavioral health needs by advancing its integrated care model and tackling systemic fragmentation. "Array's 25-year journey has been one of continuous evolution, focused on closing gaps in care and delivering impactful solutions," said Shannon Werb, Chief Executive Officer of Array Behavioral Care. "As we enter the next phase, we will continue to enhance our model, ensuring every patient receives the personalized support they need."

