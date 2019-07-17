Array Of Extraordinary Journeys Unveiled On New Andrew Harper Travel Website

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned luxury travel specialist Andrew Harper Travel has unveiled an array of intriguing itineraries to destinations around the world that underscore the highly customized, refined style of travel synonymous with the acclaimed travel agency. The ultra-sophisticated journeys are featured on a new website that enables visitors to directly and easily connect with one of Andrew Harper Travel's highly experienced travel advisors, as well as access to the agency's famed weekly travel auctions and other special promotions.

From private jets and yachts to the world's finest hotels and villas, along with exclusive VIP benefits and experiences, Andrew Harper Travel is a leading expert in refined luxury travel. The sampling of fascinating itineraries featured on the new Andrew Harper Travel website spans the globe and includes luxury accommodations, often with a private pool, butler service, expansive terrace or balcony, and virtually always extraordinary views. Amazing, up close wildlife-viewing and unique and personalized VIP activities and experiences are a mainstay on an Andrew Harper Travel journey. Be it Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, the Caribbean or Central or South America, Andrew Harper Travel's luxury travel options cover the world.

"We pride ourselves on offering truly extraordinary luxury journeys that appeal to the globally curious," said Brett Cumberland, Managing Director of Andrew Harper Travel. "Our experienced travel advisors have a deep knowledge of the destinations we sell and offer full travel planning support with highly personalized service, along with exclusive benefits and special promotions to our clients. And, of course, our extremely popular weekly auctions that allow travelers to bid on luxury travel options can now be easily accessed through our new website," Cumberland added.

The website is organized based on regions with detailed descriptions of accommodations and other elements of each journey. An interactive map provides a helpful geographic depiction of locations within the itinerary and travelers can click a link at the bottom of each section to contact a professional advisor. The site features detailed profiles on each advisor along with their specific areas of specialization and the option to easily connect via email or phone. Compelling articles and quotes from the company's expert advisors and a wide array of travel partners provide additional inspiration for those considering one of Andrew Harper Travel's extraordinary journeys.

Additionally, under the website's "Offers" tab, travelers can view special offers and participate in last-minute deals and weekly auction packages. Held every Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT, the auctions enable travelers to bid on luxurious, immersive experiences or specific amenities at considerable savings.

To learn more about and explore Andrew Harper Travel's ultra-luxury travel itineraries and how to receive special amenities and benefits, contact an Andrew Harper Travel advisor by phone at 1.800.375.4685 or email at Reservations@AndrewHarperTravel.com or visit the company's website at https://www.andrewharpertravel.com/.

About Andrew Harper Travel

Andrew Harper Travel is an acclaimed company composed of travel experts exclusively serving travelers by curating exceptional worldwide travel experiences from beginning to end. It includes full travel planning support, access to exclusive benefits and special promotions, and private auctions.

