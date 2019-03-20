Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Worth $8.41 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global arrhythmia monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 8.41 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Continuous R&D activities in the field of cardiac monitoring are leading to technological expansion. This, in turn, is positively influencing the growth of the arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Wearable diagnostic patch by iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Zio, has led to symptomatic arrhythmia monitoring, which is superior in comparison to conventional Holter monitors.

Key suggestions from the report:

The arrhythmia monitoring devices market is highly competitive and is rapidly evolving with numerous potential market players

Holter monitors dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017. On the other hand, mobile cardiac telemetry is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Atrial fibrillation dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017. The growth in the number of untreated cases of arrhythmias are leading to increasing need for advanced cardiac monitoring devices

Heightened adoption of sophisticated technologies has led to the expansion of the market. Kardia Mobile by AliveCor captures ECG in 30 seconds projecting the heart rhythm for conditions such as atrial fibrillation

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share in the market in 2017. On the other hand, diagnostic centers are likely to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period

North America commanded the leading share in the market in 2017 due to faster regulatory approvals for innovative devices and procedures

AliveCor, Inc.; Applied Cardiac Systems; BioTelemetry, Inc.; BIOTRONIK; Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.; GE Healthcare; iRhythm; Medi-Lynx; St. Jude Medical (Abbott); Medtronic; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Nuubo; and Spacelabs Healthcare are some of the key players operating in this market.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (ECG, Implantable, Holter, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market

Big pharma and medical device companies are heavily investing in R&D to perform a detailed mapping of cardiac arrhythmia. In February 2018, Medtronic received FDA clearance for the first non-invasive cardiac mapping system, CardioInsight. It includes wearable 252-electrode sensor vest that creates 3D electroanatomic maps of heart by combining data from a cardiac computed tomography scan with ECG signals collected from the chest region.

In addition to these technologies, emergence and advancements in mobile cardiac telemetry are leading to further progress of the overall market. In October 2017, Abbott received FDA clearance for Confirm Rx, a smartphone-compatible implantable cardiac monitor indicated for arrhythmia diagnosis. Boston Scientific announced its FDA approval for Resonate, a line of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator and cardioverter defibrillator systems for the cardiac management.

Grand View Research has segmented the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market based on type, application, end use, and region:

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

ECG Monitors



Implantable Monitors



Holter Monitors



Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bradycardia



Tachycardia



Atrial Fibrillation



Ventricular Fibrillation



Premature Contraction



Others

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Manual Resuscitators Market – The global manual resuscitator market size was valued at USD 363 million in 2015.

– The global manual resuscitator market size was valued at in 2015. Breast Biopsy Device Market – The Breast Biopsy Device Market size was estimated to be USD 372.9 million in 2015. It is a diagnostic procedure that involves the removal of tissue or fluid from a suspicious area.

– The Breast Biopsy Device Market size was estimated to be in 2015. It is a diagnostic procedure that involves the removal of tissue or fluid from a suspicious area. Cardiovascular Devices Market – The global cardiovascular devices market was valued over 33 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.