ARRIA HINES NAMED TO WVU CHAMBERS COLLEGE ROLL OF DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria Hines, CEO of Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) was inducted into the West Virginia University (WVU) John Chambers College of Business and Economics Roll of Distinguished Alumni 2023 class. This awards program recognizes people with strong West Virginia ties who have made a significant impact on the business landscape.

Arria Hines, CEO of AST

Arria earned her undergraduate degree at West Virginia Wesleyan College and went on to receive her MBA from WVU. From there, she cofounded AST in 2009 and over the course of ten years, she turned it into one of America's fast-growing privately held companies. As an entrepreneur, successful businesswoman, advisor and mentor, Arria is a recognized leader in West Virginia and in all the places where AST operates.

"It truly is an honor to be nominated alongside such a dynamic group of business leaders," said Ms. Hines. "This small-town girl from Horner, WV had big dreams and by achieving this award allows me to share my story that anything is possible. It hasn't always been easy, but I was always able to find my way. I am a firm believer that it takes a village – I am endlessly grateful to my family, friends, Team AST and the Chambers College for being a part of my story. Once a Mountaineer, always a Mountaineer."

The WVU John Chambers College of Business & Economics initiated this award in 2011 to coincide with the College's 60th Anniversary Celebration. Each year, WVU inducts new members as the College recognized the tremendous success of its graduations. The College has helped mold countless successful careers in areas such as business, government, and academia; the creation and growth of new enterprises; and the development of opportunities for the well-being of West Virginians and people around the world. These inductees also serve as a reflection of successful careers, as well as role models for current and future students.

"Everyone being honored at this ceremony has more in common than a degree from the Chambers College," said Joshua Hall, Milan Puskar Dean of Chambers College. "They share the courage, curiosity, and perseverance required to succeed in their chosen fields. This event is not a capstone on their careers, but a milestone that will allow our community – our alumni, our faculty and staff, and most importantly our students – to celebrate how far they've come and how far they will continue to go."

The honorees were formally inducted into the Chambers College Roll of Distinguished Alumni during a ceremony on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Reynolds Hall in the Esbenshade Auditorium.

Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) is an energy solutions firm harnessing world-class agile expertise in applied science, energy efficiency, data analytics, and decision support tools to help build a better world. Utilizing scientists, consultants, and subject matter experts, AST delivers innovative solutions that drive clean, affordable, and sustainable energy technologies for its clients.

For more information visit: www.alleghenyst.com ; For media inquiries contact Stephanie Pethtel, Director of Public Relations, 304-657-9107, [email protected]

SOURCE Allegheny Science & Technology