ARRIS® COMPOSITES ANNOUNCES TECH PARTNERSHIP WITH HENRY REPEATING ARMS

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRIS® Composites, an advanced manufacturer with a breakthrough technology enabling the highest-performing fiber-reinforced composites at scale, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category.

The collaboration will leverage ARRIS' composite technology to launch innovative solutions for lightweight and high-strength firearm components. The first part is expected to launch as soon as Q2 of 2025.

The partnership brings together ARRIS' cutting-edge material science and manufacturing technologies with Henry Repeating Arms' dedication to innovation, both companies guided by a shared commitment to performance and value.

"We're thrilled to partner with Henry Repeating Arms, a brand synonymous with American craftsmanship and quality," said Riley Reese, CEO of ARRIS Composites. "Our composite technology provides a unique opportunity to design and manufacture firearm components made in the United States that outperform traditional metal parts in both weight and performance."

With ARRIS' composite technology, the partnership enables the development of next-generation firearm components in an innovative way. By integrating advanced composites into firearm design, Henry Repeating Arms aims to provide its customers enhanced performance and lighter-weight firearms and accessories to meet the evolving needs of hunters and hobbyists.

"At Henry Repeating Arms, we are always in search of cutting-edge ways to improve the form and function of our products," said Andrew Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms. "Partnering with ARRIS Composites allows us to look beyond what's been done before and push the boundaries of what's possible with innovative materials, ensuring we continue delivering best-in-class firearms made in America."

Founded in 2017, the ARRIS team created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding by pioneering the development of patented software, materials, and high-volume production methods that prioritize specific stiffness and strength. New levels of product performance are now possible with this first-of-its-kind advanced manufacturing platform, enabling continuous, multi-scale, and cross-scale fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures that are lighter and more sustainable.

ARRIS ranked as one of Fast Company's "10 Most Innovative Manufacturers" and has earned the BIG Innovation Award four years straight from the Business Intelligence Group—the most recent award announced in 2024 recognizes ARRIS MTO Spokes (Made To Outperform®). In late 2024, ARRIS revealed its first direct-to-consumer brand, AURORRA by ARRIS (AXA), featuring exclusive, tech-driven carbon fiber insoles and other premium products designed for everyday performance, available at aurorra.com and through surprise pop-up events.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com , on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

ABOUT ARRIS COMPOSITES

ARRIS® Technology enables unmatched performance with a patented advanced manufacturing technology platform that prioritizes specific stiffness and strength in novel ways for footwear, bicycles, portable electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets (Made To Outperform®). Team ARRIS created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding, a first-of-its-kind software, materials, and high-volume production approach to continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures. Get the latest at arriscomposites.com/news .

