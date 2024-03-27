Arrive Recommerce Names Kenny Pate Chief Product Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the technology company that powers resale for leading brands and retailers, today announces the appointment of SaaS veteran Kenny Pate as Chief Product Officer. With this key hire, the company is doubling down on its talent investment to further accelerate the momentum of its current and future offerings. Arrive powers recommerce for globally recognized retail brands including YETI, Burton, The Citizenry and many more.

Kenny Pate

Pate established his ecommerce expertise at eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and has since dedicated his 20-year career to launching and scaling innovative products at startups including Thirty Madison, Scalable, and Deliv.

This appointment comes on the heels of the appointment of Arrive's first Chief Technology Officer, Alec Wilkins , in late 2023, who has already built a world-class team and delivered meaningful value to the firm.

"We're incredibly privileged to bring Kenny to our growing team; he's a true visionary who can turn ambitious ideas into functional tech," said Rachelle Snyder, Co-founder & Co-CEO. "Recommerce is the retail industry's most prominent, new impact channel and Kenny will help build on our promise to deliver cost and operationally-effective solutions to help brands of all sizes and categories seize the opportunity."

The resale market is projected to reach $250 billion by 2027 and is growing 5x faster than the overall retail market. Brands are beginning to understand that recommerce will be critical to thriving in today's competitive market and are looking to implement solutions immediately.

"Arrive's enterprise-grade platform and analytics are unparalleled," said Pate. "Beyond its fully managed recommerce channel, Arrive gives brands control of their data and the ability to make informed decisions unique to their business. The challenge of creating a truly omnichannel recommerce solution that mirrors the same level of sophistication as ecommerce is something I'm ready to tackle."

About Arrive

Arrive is creating a world without waste by powering profitable, sustainable recommerce, an industry growing 5x faster than the overall retail market. Arrive's enterprise-grade technology turns a cost center into a profit center by helping brands and retailers divert products such as returns, excess and non-new inventory into revenue-generating channels. The result is higher profits, operational efficiency, and customer acquisition. Notable partners include brands like YETI and Burton Snowboards. Learn more at https://thearriveplatform.com/ .

