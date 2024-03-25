Arrive VP to attend U.S. Small Business Administration's 3rd Annual Women's Business Summit

Lora O'Toole to join other prominent women entrepreneurs, business leaders & top U.S. officials to spotlight progress under the Biden-Harris Administration

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Vice President of Business Development Lora O'Toole on Tuesday will attend the U.S. Small Business Administration's 3rd Annual Women's Business Summit, joining a gathering of up to 150 female business owners for an event designed to help women-owned small businesses build, scale and grow. The event will also be live-streamed to countless others.

Former Indiana State Rep. Christina Hale, now Assistant Administrator, Office of Women's Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration, will speak at the Summit.

Lora O'Toole, VP Business Development, Arrive

O'Toole said she's looking forward to the event.

"I'm always looking for ways to further expand the Arrive brand," she said. "This is an exciting opportunity, and you can be sure I'll be taking notes."

The summit is a collaboration with the National Women's Business Council and is co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and the Association of Women's Business Centers. In its first two years, more than 37,000 participants have participated in the SBA's Women's Business Summit, which highlights resources and offerings by the SBA and its partners.

WHAT: SBA 2024 Women's Business Summit

WHEN: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

WHERE: The National Union Building 918 F St. NW Washington, D.C. 20004

WHO: Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Christina Hale, Assistant Administrator, Office of Women's Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration

Tene Dolphin, Executive Director, National Women's Business Center

Corinne Goble, CEO, Association of Women's Business Centers

Other speakers and notable business leaders TBA

About Arrive Technology Inc: Arrive's patented Mailbox-as-a-Service ("MaaS") platform makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless through the use of artificial intelligence, leveraging climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last inch of the last-mile for all shippers, delivery services and autonomous delivery networks. On December 14, 2023, Arrive signed an agreement and plan of merger with Bruush Oral Care Inc. ("Bruush"), a British Columbia, Canada corporation; and Bruush Merger Sub Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Bruush. Upon the closing of the merger and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement and the Delaware General Corporation Law, Merger Sub will merge with and into Arrive, with Arrive continuing as the surviving company and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bruush. Bruush is expected to be renamed "Arrive Technology Inc."

