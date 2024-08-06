Arrow Completes Acquisition of Whitehall, N.Y. Branch

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW), through its bank subsidiary Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, completed the acquisition of the Whitehall, New York branch office from Berkshire Bank, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB).

The previously announced acquisition of the branch at 184 Broadway in Whitehall, New York closed on August 2, 2024 and included deposit accounts with an aggregate approximate balance of $37.5 million and loans with an aggregate approximate balance of $3 million. Glens Falls National Bank now operates a total of nine branches in Washington County.

"We are pleased to announce this successful acquisition and extend a warm welcome to our new customers and team members in the Whitehall community," said Dave DeMarco, President and CEO of Arrow Financial Corporation and Glens Falls National Bank. "This strategic step underscores our dedication to broadening our presence, enhancing our offerings and increasing value for our shareholders. With a long history of serving Washington County, we are committed to providing local expertise to our Whitehall customers and strengthening financial lives."

All on-site employees of the Whitehall branch are now employed by Glens Falls National Bank. The completion of the sale includes the branch premises and substantially all of the personal property and equipment used in the business. Arrow's advisor for the purchase was Piper Sandler & Co. and legal counsel was provided by Thompson Coburn LLP.

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

