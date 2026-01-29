Arrow Reports 4th Quarter Net Income of $14.0 Million or $0.85 per Share and $44.0 Million or $2.65 per Share for 2025; Declares 1st Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

News provided byArrow Financial Corporation
GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow") reported net income of $14.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2025, versus $4.5 million and EPS of $0.27, for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $44.0 million, with EPS of $2.65, versus $29.7 million, and EPS of $1.77, for the prior year.
The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable February 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026. This represents a 3.4% increase from the fourth quarter cash dividend, of $0.29 per share.
This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our Form 8-K filed January 29, 2026 and related Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, which can be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.
Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:
"Arrow finished the year by delivering fourth quarter record operating results with record net income of $14 million or $0.85 per share. For the year, Arrow is reporting strong net interest margin expansion, reaching a record 3.19%, and tangible book value growth of over 10%. Return on average assets exceeded 1.20%. Our outstanding team was able to deliver such exceptional results and continue executing on our strategic plan after recently completing the system integration of our former two subsidiary banks transforming Arrow Bank. Our strategy has enabled us to grow EPS 50% in 2025 as we enter 2026 with significant momentum and begin celebrating our 175th anniversary, we look forward to another strong year."
Fourth Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics
- Reported Record Net Income of $14.0 million or $0.85 EPS
- Record Net Interest Income of $35.1 million
- Record Net Interest Margin of 3.24% (3.25% FTE1) versus 3.22% (3.24% FTE) in the prior quarter
- Elevated average municipal deposits negatively impacted FTE NIM by 4bps
- Tangible Book Value2 per share of $24.71, an increase from $23.85 or 3.6% from the prior quarter
- Return on Average Assets of 1.24%, favorably impacted by 9bps from the successful implementation of tax strategies
- Net Charge-Offs remained low at 0.08% (annualized) for the quarter
Select 2025 Highlights and Key Metrics
- Reported Net Income of $44.0 million or $2.65 EPS
- Record Net Interest Margin improved to 3.17% (3.19% FTE3), up from 2.72% (2.74% FTE) in the prior year
- Tangible Book Value4 per share of $24.71, an increase from $22.40 or 10.3% from the prior year
- Return on Average Assets of 1.00%
- Net Charge-Offs were 0.19% for the year
Income Statement
- Net Income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.0 million, increasing from $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income for 2025 was $44.0 million, up from $29.7 million for 2024.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.0 million in net interest income, as interest expense remained flat to the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company successfully implemented tax planning strategies that lowered the effective tax rate versus the prior reported quarter.
- Compared to the prior year, the increase in net income was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income of $21.4 million as well as an increase in non-interest income of $4.4 million offset by an increase of non-interest expense of $5.7 million and a $2.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses.
- Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $35.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.2 million, an increase of $21.4 million, or 19.2%, from the prior year.
- Compared to the prior quarter, interest income increased $1.0 million while interest expense remained unchanged as a result of seasonally lower deposit balances and continued pricing discipline.
- Compared to the prior year, the increase was primarily due to the combination of increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest and fees on loans were $184.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 7.4% from the $171.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $77.0 million. This represents a decrease of $6.3 million, or 7.5%, from the $83.3 million in interest expense for the prior year. The decrease in the interest expense was driven primarily by lower deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.
- Net Interest Margin: In the fourth quarter of 2025, the net interest margin was 3.24% (3.25% FTE), as compared to 3.22% (3.24% FTE) for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 2.72% (2.74% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2025 as well as the prior year was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Twelve Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Interest and Dividend Income
$ 210,147
$ 194,993
Interest Expense
76,983
83,261
Net Interest Income
133,164
111,732
Average Earning Assets(1)
4,197,528
4,102,954
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,212,900
3,126,495
Yield on Earning Assets(1)
5.01 %
4.75 %
Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2.40
2.66
Net Interest Spread
2.61
2.09
Net Interest Margin
3.17
2.72
FTE Net Interest Margin(2)
3.19
2.74
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
(2) FTE Net Interest Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information
- Provision for Credit Losses: For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $7.3 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year. The key drivers for the increase in provision for credit losses for 2025 were primarily the charge-off of the previously disclosed commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025 and overall loan growth.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $8.7 million for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 15.5%, as compared to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position recorded in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the previous year was primarily driven by a 2024 net loss on securities from the repositioning of the investment portfolio as well as increases in 2025 revenue related to wealth management, insurance and interchange fees.
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $5.7 million, or 5.8%, to $102.9 million, as compared to $97.3 million in 2024. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $56.3 million in 2025 and increased $3.6 million, or 6.8%, from the prior year. Salaries and benefits were impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs.
- Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2025 was $11.4 million, compared to $7.6 million for 2024. The effective income tax rates for 2025 and 2024 were 20.6% and 20.5%, respectively.
Balance Sheet
- Total Assets: Total assets were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $139.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $141.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2025. The increase over the prior year end was primarily driven by loan growth and an overall increase in deposits. The decrease in cash balances in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonal decrease of municipal deposit balances as of December 31, 2025.
- Investments: Total investments were $572.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase reflected the reinvestment of the cash generated from paydowns and maturities of investments into higher yielding investments. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.
- Loans: At December 31, 2025, total loan balances reached $3.5 billion. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $11 million. Loan growth for the year was $59 million or 1.7%. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table.
- Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.7 million from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, unchanged from 0.99% at year end 2024. Asset quality remained strong at December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 0.09% for the prior year. The increase was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at December 31, 2025, represented 0.20% of year end assets, compared to $21.5 million or 0.50% at December 31, 2024.
- Deposits: At December 31, 2025, total deposit balances were $3.9 billion, an increase of $111.5 million, or 2.9%, from the prior-year end level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $160.6 million. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonality of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased by $131.6 million and municipal deposits decreased by $20.1 million, each as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $19.4 million, or 2.8%, during 2025. At December 31, 2025, total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $3.2 million from the prior-year end level.
- Capital: Total shareholders' equity was $431.9 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.0 million, or 7.7%, from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $14.0 million, other comprehensive income of $4.6 million and various capital items of $0.5 million, partially offset by dividends of $4.8 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to net income of $44.0 million, other comprehensive income of $14.4 million and various capital items of $1.7 million partially offset by dividends of $18.9 million and stock repurchases of $9.9 million. The change to other comprehensive income is primarily attributable to fair value adjustments on the available for sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2025. At December 31, 2025, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.10% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.86%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank, Arrow Bank, continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Additional Commentary
- BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 75 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section titled "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.
1 FTE (fully taxable equivalent basis) net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.
2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.
3 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.
4 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 47,087
$ 44,703
$ 184,069
$ 171,342
Interest on Deposits at Banks
2,598
2,880
8,086
9,615
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
4,500
2,728
15,964
11,579
Exempt from Federal Taxes
425
590
2,028
2,457
Total Interest and Dividend Income
54,610
50,901
210,147
194,993
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
2,117
1,932
8,021
7,442
Savings Deposits
9,722
11,144
38,106
42,850
Time Deposits over $250,000
1,562
1,815
6,794
7,460
Other Time Deposits
5,846
5,906
23,027
20,997
Borrowings
—
198
167
3,637
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT LOSSES
34,297
26,833
125,890
106,552
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,771
2,615
10,304
9,952
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,854
2,763
11,098
10,892
Insurance Commissions
2,050
1,848
7,666
7,147
Net (Loss) Gain on Securities
(127)
(3,072)
542
(2,907)
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
246
75
819
209
Other Operating Income
474
—
2,003
2,781
Total Noninterest Income
8,268
4,229
32,432
28,074
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
14,309
13,332
56,289
52,707
Occupancy Expenses, Net
1,881
1,870
7,762
7,169
Technology and Equipment Expense
5,152
5,119
20,791
19,365
FDIC Assessments
563
664
2,516
2,775
Other Operating Expense
3,899
4,853
15,576
15,252
Total Noninterest Expense
25,804
25,838
102,934
97,268
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
16,761
5,224
55,388
37,358
Provision for Income Taxes
2,748
752
11,435
7,649
NET INCOME
$ 14,013
$ 4,472
$ 43,953
$ 29,709
Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
16,390
16,718
16,503
16,739
Diluted
16,413
16,739
16,514
16,745
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.85
$ 0.26
$ 2.65
$ 1.77
Diluted Earnings
0.85
0.27
2.65
1.77
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 29,132
$ 27,422
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
185,051
127,124
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale
495,868
463,111
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $66,569 at
December 31, 2025, and $96,586 at December 31, 2024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $1 Par Value, 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025, and 5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Average Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|
$ 431,852
|
$ 417,687
|
$ 408,506
|
$ 404,409
|
$ 400,901
|
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
|
25,530
|
25,594
|
25,659
|
25,743
|
25,847
|
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 406,322
|
$ 392,093
|
$ 382,847
|
$ 378,666
|
$ 375,054
|
Period End Shares Outstanding
|
16,445
|
16,438
|
16,484
|
16,670
|
16,743
|
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 24.71
|
$ 23.85
|
$ 23.23
|
$ 22.72
|
$ 22.40
|
Net Income
|
14,013
|
12,825
|
10,805
|
6,310
|
4,470
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Average Tangible Equity - Annualized)
|
13.92 %
|
13.13 %
|
11.38 %
|
6.76 %
|
4.84 %
|
2.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Interest Income (GAAP)
|
$ 54,610
|
$ 53,598
|
$ 51,573
|
$ 50,366
|
$ 50,901
|
Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)
|
114
|
121
|
148
|
155
|
157
|
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 54,724
|
$ 53,719
|
$ 51,721
|
$ 50,521
|
$ 51,058
|
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|
$ 35,143
|
$ 34,131
|
$ 32,533
|
$ 31,357
|
$ 29,687
|
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
|
114
|
121
|
148
|
155
|
157
|
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 35,257
|
$ 34,252
|
$ 32,681
|
$ 31,512
|
$ 29,844
|
Average Earning Assets
|
4,302,305
|
4,199,115
|
4,142,993
|
4,143,939
|
4,167,039
|
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
|
3.25 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.16 %
|
3.08 %
|
2.85 %
|
3.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).
|
4.
|
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2025 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.10%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Total Risk Weighted Assets
|
3,160,095
|
3,095,225
|
3,121,451
|
3,143,547
|
3,126,364
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
414,050
|
404,426
|
397,432
|
395,900
|
397,285
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
|
13.10 %
|
13.07 %
|
12.73 %
|
12.59 %
|
12.71 %
|
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
|
$ 260,806
|
$ 2,598
|
3.95 %
|
$ 233,469
|
$ 2,880
|
4.91 %
|
Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
537,088
|
4,500
|
3.32 %
|
484,860
|
2,728
|
2.24 %
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
59,906
|
425
|
2.81 %
|
94,247
|
590
|
2.49 %
|
Loans (1)
|
3,444,505
|
47,087
|
5.42 %
|
3,354,463
|
44,703
|
5.30 %
|
Total Earning Assets (1)
|
4,302,305
|
54,610
|
5.04 %
|
4,167,039
|
50,901
|
4.86 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(34,288)
|
(31,529)
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
25,827
|
30,706
|
Other Assets
|
205,351
|
173,617
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,499,195
|
$ 4,339,833
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
$ 850,602
|
2,117
|
0.99 %
|
$ 802,808
|
1,932
|
0.96 %
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,584,844
|
9,721
|
2.43 %
|
1,567,455
|
11,144
|
2.83 %
|
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
|
173,996
|
1,562
|
3.56 %
|
183,325
|
1,815
|
3.94 %
|
Other Time Deposits
|
642,211
|
5,847
|
3.61 %
|
582,537
|
5,906
|
4.03 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3,251,653
|
19,247
|
2.35 %
|
3,136,125
|
20,797
|
2.64 %
|
Borrowings
|
4,266
|
—
|
— %
|
24,089
|
198
|
3.27 %
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
|
20,000
|
173
|
3.43 %
|
20,000
|
172
|
3.42 %
|
Finance Leases
|
4,937
|
47
|
3.78 %
|
5,001
|
47
|
3.74 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,280,856
|
19,467
|
2.35 %
|
3,185,215
|
21,214
|
2.65 %
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
750,568
|
711,566
|
Other Liabilities
|
42,729
|
49,356
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,074,153
|
3,946,137
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
425,042
|
393,696
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,499,195
|
$ 4,339,833
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 35,143
|
$ 29,687
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.69 %
|
2.21 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.24 %
|
2.83 %
|
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
December 31, 2025
|
September 30, 2025
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
|
$ 260,806
|
$ 2,598
|
3.95 %
|
$ 200,251
|
$ 2,245
|
4.45 %
|
Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
537,088
|
4,500
|
3.32 %
|
509,599
|
4,066
|
3.17 %
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
59,906
|
425
|
2.81 %
|
64,481
|
455
|
2.80 %
|
Loans (1)
|
3,444,505
|
47,087
|
5.42 %
|
3,424,784
|
46,832
|
5.43 %
|
Total Earning Assets (1)
|
4,302,305
|
54,610
|
5.04 %
|
4,199,115
|
53,598
|
5.06 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(34,288)
|
(34,143)
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
25,827
|
33,984
|
Other Assets
|
205,351
|
200,859
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,499,195
|
$ 4,399,815
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
$ 850,602
|
2,117
|
0.99 %
|
$ 848,622
|
2,160
|
1.01 %
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,584,844
|
9,721
|
2.43 %
|
1,492,204
|
9,534
|
2.53 %
|
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
|
173,996
|
1,562
|
3.56 %
|
177,826
|
1,695
|
3.78 %
|
Other Time Deposits
|
642,211
|
5,847
|
3.61 %
|
644,598
|
5,859
|
3.61 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3,251,653
|
19,247
|
2.35 %
|
3,163,250
|
19,248
|
2.41 %
|
Borrowings
|
4,266
|
—
|
— %
|
5,583
|
—
|
— %
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
|
20,000
|
173
|
3.43 %
|
20,000
|
173
|
3.43 %
|
Finance Leases
|
4,937
|
47
|
3.78 %
|
4,956
|
46
|
3.68 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,280,856
|
19,467
|
2.35 %
|
3,193,789
|
19,467
|
2.42 %
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
750,568
|
750,471
|
Other Liabilities
|
42,729
|
42,497
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,074,153
|
3,986,757
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
425,042
|
413,058
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,499,195
|
$ 4,399,815
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 35,143
|
$ 34,131
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.69 %
|
2.64 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.24 %
|
3.22 %
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Years Ended December 31:
|
2025
|
2024
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
|
$ 188,486
|
$ 8,086
|
4.29 %
|
$ 181,618
|
$ 9,615
|
5.29 %
|
Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
510,900
|
15,964
|
3.12 %
|
515,794
|
11,579
|
2.24 %
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
75,405
|
2,028
|
2.69 %
|
105,196
|
2,457
|
2.34 %
|
Loans
|
3,422,737
|
184,069
|
5.38 %
|
3,300,346
|
171,342
|
5.19 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
4,197,528
|
210,147
|
5.01 %
|
4,102,954
|
194,993
|
4.75 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(34,341)
|
(31,387)
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
30,143
|
30,577
|
Other Assets
|
196,243
|
164,577
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,389,573
|
$ 4,266,721
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
$ 846,243
|
8,021
|
0.95 %
|
$ 812,634
|
7,442
|
0.92 %
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,522,092
|
38,106
|
2.50 %
|
1,507,227
|
42,850
|
2.84 %
|
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
|
179,453
|
6,794
|
3.79 %
|
176,844
|
7,460
|
4.22 %
|
Other Time Deposits
|
629,754
|
23,027
|
3.66 %
|
520,658
|
20,997
|
4.03 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3,177,542
|
75,948
|
2.39 %
|
3,017,363
|
78,749
|
2.61 %
|
Borrowings
|
10,391
|
167
|
1.61 %
|
84,106
|
3,637
|
4.32 %
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
|
20,000
|
686
|
3.43 %
|
20,000
|
686
|
3.43 %
|
Finance Leases
|
4,967
|
182
|
3.66 %
|
5,026
|
189
|
3.76 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,212,900
|
76,983
|
2.40 %
|
3,126,495
|
83,261
|
2.66 %
|
Demand Deposits
|
720,528
|
705,863
|
Other Liabilities
|
43,830
|
49,505
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,977,258
|
3,881,863
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
412,315
|
384,858
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,389,573
|
$ 4,266,721
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 133,164
|
$ 111,732
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.61 %
|
2.09 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.17 %
|
2.72 %
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Consolidated Financial Information
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
12/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Commercial Loans
|
$ 165,729
|
$ 158,991
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans
|
818,259
|
796,365
|
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
|
983,988
|
955,356
|
Consumer Loans
|
1,076,007
|
1,118,981
|
Residential Real Estate Loans
|
1,393,098
|
1,320,204
|
Total Loans
|
$ 3,453,093
|
$ 3,394,541
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
|
$ 34,176
|
$ 31,262
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(1,477)
|
(1,333)
|
Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
777
|
815
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(700)
|
(518)
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
846
|
2,854
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
|
$ 34,322
|
$ 33,598
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
$ 6,415
|
$ 20,621
|
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
|
2,040
|
398
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
8,455
|
21,019
|
Repossessed Assets
|
280
|
382
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
—
|
76
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$ 8,735
|
$ 21,477
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date
Annualized
|
0.08 %
|
0.06 %
|
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date
Annualized
|
0.10 %
|
0.34 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
|
0.99 %
|
0.99 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
|
405.94 %
|
159.69 %
|
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
|
0.24 %
|
0.62 %
|
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
|
0.20 %
|
0.50 %
|
Twelve-Month Period Ended:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year
|
33,598
|
31,265
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(9,554)
|
(5,895)
|
Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
3,004
|
3,048
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(6,550)
|
(2,847)
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
7,274
|
5,180
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year
|
$ 34,322
|
$ 33,598
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans
|
0.19 %
|
0.09 %
|
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans
|
0.21 %
|
0.16 %
SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation
Share this article