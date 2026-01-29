Arrow Reports 4th Quarter Net Income of $14.0 Million or $0.85 per Share and $44.0 Million or $2.65 per Share for 2025; Declares 1st Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow") reported net income of $14.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2025, versus $4.5 million and EPS of $0.27, for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $44.0 million, with EPS of $2.65, versus $29.7 million, and EPS of $1.77, for the prior year.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable February 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026. This represents a 3.4% increase from the fourth quarter cash dividend, of $0.29 per share.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our Form 8-K filed January 29, 2026 and related Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, which can be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"Arrow finished the year by delivering fourth quarter record operating results with record net income of $14 million or $0.85 per share. For the year, Arrow is reporting strong net interest margin expansion, reaching a record 3.19%, and tangible book value growth of over 10%. Return on average assets exceeded 1.20%. Our outstanding team was able to deliver such exceptional results and continue executing on our strategic plan after recently completing the system integration of our former two subsidiary banks transforming Arrow Bank. Our strategy has enabled us to grow EPS 50% in 2025 as we enter 2026 with significant momentum and begin celebrating our 175th anniversary, we look forward to another strong year."

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Reported Record Net Income of $14.0 million or $0.85 EPS

Record Net Interest Income of $35.1 million

Record Net Interest Margin of 3.24% (3.25% FTE 1 ) versus 3.22% (3.24% FTE) in the prior quarter Elevated average municipal deposits negatively impacted FTE NIM by 4bps

) versus 3.22% (3.24% FTE) in the prior quarter Tangible Book Value 2 per share of $24.71, an increase from $23.85 or 3.6% from the prior quarter

per share of $24.71, an increase from $23.85 or 3.6% from the prior quarter Return on Average Assets of 1.24%, favorably impacted by 9bps from the successful implementation of tax strategies

Net Charge-Offs remained low at 0.08% (annualized) for the quarter

Select 2025 Highlights and Key Metrics

Reported Net Income of $44.0 million or $2.65 EPS

Record Net Interest Margin improved to 3.17% (3.19% FTE 3 ), up from 2.72% (2.74% FTE) in the prior year

), up from 2.72% (2.74% FTE) in the prior year Tangible Book Value 4 per share of $24.71, an increase from $22.40 or 10.3% from the prior year

per share of $24.71, an increase from $22.40 or 10.3% from the prior year Return on Average Assets of 1.00%

Net Charge-Offs were 0.19% for the year

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.0 million, increasing from $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income for 2025 was $44.0 million, up from $29.7 million for 2024. Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.0 million in net interest income, as interest expense remained flat to the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company successfully implemented tax planning strategies that lowered the effective tax rate versus the prior reported quarter. Compared to the prior year, the increase in net income was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income of $21.4 million as well as an increase in non-interest income of $4.4 million offset by an increase of non-interest expense of $5.7 million and a $2.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.0 million, increasing from $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income for 2025 was $44.0 million, up from $29.7 million for 2024. Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $35.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.2 million, an increase of $21.4 million, or 19.2%, from the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, interest income increased $1.0 million while interest expense remained unchanged as a result of seasonally lower deposit balances and continued pricing discipline. Compared to the prior year, the increase was primarily due to the combination of increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest and fees on loans were $184.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 7.4% from the $171.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $77.0 million. This represents a decrease of $6.3 million, or 7.5%, from the $83.3 million in interest expense for the prior year. The decrease in the interest expense was driven primarily by lower deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.





Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $35.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.2 million, an increase of $21.4 million, or 19.2%, from the prior year. Net Interest Margin: In the fourth quarter of 2025, the net interest margin was 3.24% (3.25% FTE), as compared to 3.22% (3.24% FTE) for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 2.72% (2.74% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2025 as well as the prior year was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Interest and Dividend Income $ 210,147

$ 194,993 Interest Expense 76,983

83,261 Net Interest Income 133,164

111,732 Average Earning Assets(1) 4,197,528

4,102,954 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,212,900

3,126,495







Yield on Earning Assets(1) 5.01 %

4.75 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.40

2.66 Net Interest Spread 2.61

2.09 Net Interest Margin 3.17

2.72 FTE Net Interest Margin(2) 3.19

2.74







(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.





(2) FTE Net Interest Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information

Provision for Credit Losses: For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $7.3 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year. The key drivers for the increase in provision for credit losses for 2025 were primarily the charge-off of the previously disclosed commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025 and overall loan growth.





For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $7.3 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year. The key drivers for the increase in provision for credit losses for 2025 were primarily the charge-off of the previously disclosed commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025 and overall loan growth. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $8.7 million for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 15.5%, as compared to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position recorded in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the previous year was primarily driven by a 2024 net loss on securities from the repositioning of the investment portfolio as well as increases in 2025 revenue related to wealth management, insurance and interchange fees.





Non-interest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $8.7 million for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 15.5%, as compared to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position recorded in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the previous year was primarily driven by a 2024 net loss on securities from the repositioning of the investment portfolio as well as increases in 2025 revenue related to wealth management, insurance and interchange fees. Non-Interest Expense : Non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $5.7 million, or 5.8%, to $102.9 million, as compared to $97.3 million in 2024. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $56.3 million in 2025 and increased $3.6 million, or 6.8%, from the prior year. Salaries and benefits were impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs.





Non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $5.7 million, or 5.8%, to $102.9 million, as compared to $97.3 million in 2024. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $56.3 million in 2025 and increased $3.6 million, or 6.8%, from the prior year. Salaries and benefits were impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2025 was $11.4 million, compared to $7.6 million for 2024. The effective income tax rates for 2025 and 2024 were 20.6% and 20.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $139.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $141.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2025. The increase over the prior year end was primarily driven by loan growth and an overall increase in deposits. The decrease in cash balances in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonal decrease of municipal deposit balances as of December 31, 2025.





Total assets were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $139.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $141.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2025. The increase over the prior year end was primarily driven by loan growth and an overall increase in deposits. The decrease in cash balances in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonal decrease of municipal deposit balances as of December 31, 2025. Investments: Total investments were $572.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase reflected the reinvestment of the cash generated from paydowns and maturities of investments into higher yielding investments. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.





Total investments were $572.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase reflected the reinvestment of the cash generated from paydowns and maturities of investments into higher yielding investments. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio. Loans: At December 31, 2025, total loan balances reached $3.5 billion. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $11 million. Loan growth for the year was $59 million or 1.7%. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table.





At December 31, 2025, total loan balances reached $3.5 billion. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $11 million. Loan growth for the year was $59 million or 1.7%. Please see the loan detail included in the table. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.7 million from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, unchanged from 0.99% at year end 2024. Asset quality remained strong at December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 0.09% for the prior year. The increase was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at December 31, 2025, represented 0.20% of year end assets, compared to $21.5 million or 0.50% at December 31, 2024.





The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.7 million from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, unchanged from 0.99% at year end 2024. Asset quality remained strong at December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 0.09% for the prior year. The increase was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at December 31, 2025, represented 0.20% of year end assets, compared to $21.5 million or 0.50% at December 31, 2024. Deposits: At December 31, 2025, total deposit balances were $3.9 billion, an increase of $111.5 million, or 2.9%, from the prior-year end level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $160.6 million. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonality of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased by $131.6 million and municipal deposits decreased by $20.1 million, each as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $19.4 million, or 2.8%, during 2025. At December 31, 2025, total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $3.2 million from the prior-year end level.





At December 31, 2025, total deposit balances were $3.9 billion, an increase of $111.5 million, or 2.9%, from the prior-year end level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $160.6 million. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonality of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased by $131.6 million and municipal deposits decreased by $20.1 million, each as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $19.4 million, or 2.8%, during 2025. At December 31, 2025, total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $3.2 million from the prior-year end level. Capital: Total shareholders' equity was $431.9 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.0 million, or 7.7%, from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $14.0 million, other comprehensive income of $4.6 million and various capital items of $0.5 million, partially offset by dividends of $4.8 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to net income of $44.0 million, other comprehensive income of $14.4 million and various capital items of $1.7 million partially offset by dividends of $18.9 million and stock repurchases of $9.9 million. The change to other comprehensive income is primarily attributable to fair value adjustments on the available for sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2025. At December 31, 2025, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.10% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.86%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank, Arrow Bank, continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 75 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section titled "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.







1 FTE (fully taxable equivalent basis) net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 3 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 4 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Interest and Fees on Loans $ 47,087

$ 44,703

$ 184,069

$ 171,342 Interest on Deposits at Banks 2,598

2,880

8,086

9,615 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable 4,500

2,728

15,964

11,579 Exempt from Federal Taxes 425

590

2,028

2,457 Total Interest and Dividend Income 54,610

50,901

210,147

194,993 INTEREST EXPENSE













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 2,117

1,932

8,021

7,442 Savings Deposits 9,722

11,144

38,106

42,850 Time Deposits over $250,000 1,562

1,815

6,794

7,460 Other Time Deposits 5,846

5,906

23,027

20,997 Borrowings —

198

167

3,637 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 173

172

686

686 Interest on Financing Leases 47

47

182

189 Total Interest Expense 19,467

21,214

76,983

83,261 NET INTEREST INCOME 35,143

29,687

133,164

111,732 Provision for Credit Losses 846

2,854

7,274

5,180 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 34,297

26,833

125,890

106,552 NONINTEREST INCOME













Income From Fiduciary Activities 2,771

2,615

10,304

9,952 Fees for Other Services to Customers 2,854

2,763

11,098

10,892 Insurance Commissions 2,050

1,848

7,666

7,147 Net (Loss) Gain on Securities (127)

(3,072)

542

(2,907) Net Gain on Sales of Loans 246

75

819

209 Other Operating Income 474

—

2,003

2,781 Total Noninterest Income 8,268

4,229

32,432

28,074 NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and Employee Benefits 14,309

13,332

56,289

52,707 Occupancy Expenses, Net 1,881

1,870

7,762

7,169 Technology and Equipment Expense 5,152

5,119

20,791

19,365 FDIC Assessments 563

664

2,516

2,775 Other Operating Expense 3,899

4,853

15,576

15,252 Total Noninterest Expense 25,804

25,838

102,934

97,268 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,761

5,224

55,388

37,358 Provision for Income Taxes 2,748

752

11,435

7,649 NET INCOME $ 14,013

$ 4,472

$ 43,953

$ 29,709 Average Shares Outstanding:













Basic 16,390

16,718

16,503

16,739 Diluted 16,413

16,739

16,514

16,745 Per Common Share:













Basic Earnings $ 0.85

$ 0.26

$ 2.65

$ 1.77 Diluted Earnings 0.85

0.27

2.65

1.77

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 29,132

$ 27,422 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 185,051

127,124 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale 495,868

463,111 Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $66,569 at December 31, 2025, and $96,586 at December 31, 2024) 66,975

98,261 Equity Securities 5,597

5,055 Other Investments 4,372

4,353 Loans 3,453,093

3,394,541 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,322)

(33,598) Net Loans 3,418,771

3,360,943 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,433

59,717 Goodwill 23,789

23,789 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,741

2,058 Other Assets 155,133

134,515 Total Assets $ 4,445,862

$ 4,306,348 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 722,374

$ 702,978 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 862,192

810,834 Savings Deposits 1,557,638

1,520,024 Time Deposits over $250,000 155,802

191,962 Other Time Deposits 641,463

602,132 Total Deposits 3,939,469

3,827,930 Borrowings 4,265

8,600 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 4,929

5,005 Other Liabilities 45,347

43,912 Total Liabilities 4,014,010

3,905,447 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized —

— Common Stock, $1 Par Value, 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 414,506

413,476 Retained Earnings 102,271

77,215 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4,037)

(18,453) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025, and 5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024) (102,955)

(93,404) Total Stockholders' Equity 431,852

400,901 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,445,862

$ 4,306,348

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024 Net Income $ 14,013

$ 12,825

$ 10,805

$ 6,310

$ 4,470



















Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,445

16,438

16,484

16,670

16,743 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,390

16,402

16,545

16,665

16,718 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,413

16,406

16,551

16,673

16,739 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.85

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.38

$ 0.26 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.85

0.77

0.65

0.38

0.27 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.290

0.290

0.280

0.280

0.280



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 260,806

$ 200,251

$ 145,473

$ 146,023

$ 233,469 Investment Securities 596,994

574,080

582,380

591,841

579,107 Loans 3,444,505

3,424,784

3,415,140

3,406,075

3,354,463 Deposits 4,002,221

3,913,721

3,849,093

3,825,124

3,847,691 Other Borrowed Funds 29,203

30,539

33,579

48,375

49,090 Shareholders' Equity 425,042

413,058

406,529

404,394

393,696 Total Assets 4,499,195

4,399,815

4,332,339

4,324,917

4,339,833 Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.24 %

1.16 %

1.00 %

0.59 %

0.41 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 13.08 %

12.32 %

10.66 %

6.33 %

4.52 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %

4.84 % Average Earning Assets 4,302,305

4,199,115

4,142,993

4,143,939

4,167,039 Average Paying Liabilities 3,280,856

3,193,789

3,191,906

3,184,196

3,185,215 Interest Income 54,610

53,598

51,573

50,366

50,901 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 114

121

148

155

157 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 54,724

53,719

51,721

50,521

51,058 Interest Expense 19,467

19,467

19,040

19,009

21,214 Net Interest Income 35,143

34,131

32,533

31,357

29,687 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 35,257

34,252

32,681

31,512

29,844 Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.24 %

3.22 %

3.15 %

3.07 %

2.83 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %

2.85 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Noninterest Expense $ 25,804

$ 25,433

$ 25,652

$ 26,045

$ 25,838 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 74

76

80

81

89 Net Noninterest Expense $ 25,730

$ 25,357

$ 25,572

$ 25,964

$ 25,749 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 35,257

$ 34,252

$ 32,681

$ 31,512

$ 29,844 Noninterest Income 8,268

8,716

7,609

7,839

4,227 Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities (127)

392

(40)

317

(3,072) Net Gross Income $ 43,652

$ 42,576

$ 40,330

$ 39,034

$ 37,143 Efficiency Ratio 58.94 %

59.56 %

63.41 %

66.52 %

69.32 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409

$ 400,901 Book Value per Share 26.26

25.41

24.78

24.26

23.94 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 25,530

25,594

25,659

25,743

25,847 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 24.71

23.85

23.23

22.72

22.40



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.68 %

9.66 %

9.64 %

9.61 %

9.60 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.10 %

13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %

12.71 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.74 %

13.71 %

13.37 %

13.23 %

13.35 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.86 %

14.86 %

14.51 %

14.48 %

14.47 %





















Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:





































1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Average Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.







12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409

$ 400,901

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 25,530

25,594

25,659

25,743

25,847

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 406,322

$ 392,093

$ 382,847

$ 378,666

$ 375,054























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,445

16,438

16,484

16,670

16,743

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 24.71

$ 23.85

$ 23.23

$ 22.72

$ 22.40

Net Income 14,013

12,825

10,805

6,310

4,470

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Average Tangible Equity - Annualized) 13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %

4.84 %





















2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.







12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 54,610

$ 53,598

$ 51,573

$ 50,366

$ 50,901

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP) 114

121

148

155

157

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 54,724

$ 53,719

$ 51,721

$ 50,521

$ 51,058























Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 35,143

$ 34,131

$ 32,533

$ 31,357

$ 29,687

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 114

121

148

155

157

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 35,257

$ 34,252

$ 32,681

$ 31,512

$ 29,844

Average Earning Assets 4,302,305

4,199,115

4,142,993

4,143,939

4,167,039

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %

2.85 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





















4. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2025 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.10%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).







12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Total Risk Weighted Assets 3,160,095

3,095,225

3,121,451

3,143,547

3,126,364

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 414,050

404,426

397,432

395,900

397,285

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.10 %

13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %

12.71 %





















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized



















Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 260,806

$ 2,598

3.95 %

$ 233,469

$ 2,880

4.91 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 537,088

4,500

3.32 %

484,860

2,728

2.24 % Exempt from Federal Taxes 59,906

425

2.81 %

94,247

590

2.49 % Loans (1) 3,444,505

47,087

5.42 %

3,354,463

44,703

5.30 % Total Earning Assets (1) 4,302,305

54,610

5.04 %

4,167,039

50,901

4.86 % Allowance for Credit Losses (34,288)









(31,529)







Cash and Due From Banks 25,827









30,706







Other Assets 205,351









173,617







Total Assets $ 4,499,195









$ 4,339,833







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 850,602

2,117

0.99 %

$ 802,808

1,932

0.96 % Savings Deposits 1,584,844

9,721

2.43 %

1,567,455

11,144

2.83 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 173,996

1,562

3.56 %

183,325

1,815

3.94 % Other Time Deposits 642,211

5,847

3.61 %

582,537

5,906

4.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,251,653

19,247

2.35 %

3,136,125

20,797

2.64 % Borrowings 4,266

—

— %

24,089

198

3.27 % Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

173

3.43 %

20,000

172

3.42 % Finance Leases 4,937

47

3.78 %

5,001

47

3.74 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,280,856

19,467

2.35 %

3,185,215

21,214

2.65 % Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 750,568









711,566







Other Liabilities 42,729









49,356







Total Liabilities 4,074,153









3,946,137







Stockholders' Equity 425,042









393,696







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,499,195









$ 4,339,833







Net Interest Income



$ 35,143









$ 29,687



Net Interest Spread







2.69 %









2.21 % Net Interest Margin







3.24 %









2.83 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)



Quarter Ended: December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 260,806

$ 2,598

3.95 %

$ 200,251

$ 2,245

4.45 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 537,088

4,500

3.32 %

509,599

4,066

3.17 % Exempt from Federal Taxes 59,906

425

2.81 %

64,481

455

2.80 % Loans (1) 3,444,505

47,087

5.42 %

3,424,784

46,832

5.43 % Total Earning Assets (1) 4,302,305

54,610

5.04 %

4,199,115

53,598

5.06 % Allowance for Credit Losses (34,288)









(34,143)







Cash and Due From Banks 25,827









33,984







Other Assets 205,351









200,859







Total Assets $ 4,499,195









$ 4,399,815







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 850,602

2,117

0.99 %

$ 848,622

2,160

1.01 % Savings Deposits 1,584,844

9,721

2.43 %

1,492,204

9,534

2.53 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 173,996

1,562

3.56 %

177,826

1,695

3.78 % Other Time Deposits 642,211

5,847

3.61 %

644,598

5,859

3.61 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,251,653

19,247

2.35 %

3,163,250

19,248

2.41 % Borrowings 4,266

—

— %

5,583

—

— % Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

173

3.43 %

20,000

173

3.43 % Finance Leases 4,937

47

3.78 %

4,956

46

3.68 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,280,856

19,467

2.35 %

3,193,789

19,467

2.42 % Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 750,568









750,471







Other Liabilities 42,729









42,497







Total Liabilities 4,074,153









3,986,757







Stockholders' Equity 425,042









413,058







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,499,195









$ 4,399,815







Net Interest Income



$ 35,143









$ 34,131



Net Interest Spread







2.69 %









2.64 % Net Interest Margin







3.24 %









3.22 %

















































Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31: 2025

2024





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 188,486

$ 8,086

4.29 %

$ 181,618

$ 9,615

5.29 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 510,900

15,964

3.12 %

515,794

11,579

2.24 % Exempt from Federal Taxes 75,405

2,028

2.69 %

105,196

2,457

2.34 % Loans 3,422,737

184,069

5.38 %

3,300,346

171,342

5.19 % Total Earning Assets 4,197,528

210,147

5.01 %

4,102,954

194,993

4.75 % Allowance for Credit Losses (34,341)









(31,387)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,143









30,577







Other Assets 196,243









164,577







Total Assets $ 4,389,573









$ 4,266,721







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 846,243

8,021

0.95 %

$ 812,634

7,442

0.92 % Savings Deposits 1,522,092

38,106

2.50 %

1,507,227

42,850

2.84 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 179,453

6,794

3.79 %

176,844

7,460

4.22 % Other Time Deposits 629,754

23,027

3.66 %

520,658

20,997

4.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,177,542

75,948

2.39 %

3,017,363

78,749

2.61 % Borrowings 10,391

167

1.61 %

84,106

3,637

4.32 % Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

686

3.43 %

20,000

686

3.43 % Finance Leases 4,967

182

3.66 %

5,026

189

3.76 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,212,900

76,983

2.40 %

3,126,495

83,261

2.66 % Demand Deposits 720,528









705,863







Other Liabilities 43,830









49,505







Total Liabilities 3,977,258









3,881,863







Stockholders' Equity 412,315









384,858







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,389,573









$ 4,266,721







Net Interest Income



$ 133,164









$ 111,732



Net Interest Spread







2.61 %









2.09 % Net Interest Margin







3.17 %









2.72 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Loan Portfolio





Commercial Loans $ 165,729

$ 158,991 Commercial Real Estate Loans 818,259

796,365 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 983,988

955,356 Consumer Loans 1,076,007

1,118,981 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,393,098

1,320,204 Total Loans $ 3,453,093

$ 3,394,541 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 34,176

$ 31,262 Loans Charged-off (1,477)

(1,333) Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 777

815 Net Loans Charged-off (700)

(518) Provision for Credit Losses 846

2,854 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 34,322

$ 33,598 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 6,415

$ 20,621 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 2,040

398 Total Nonperforming Loans 8,455

21,019 Repossessed Assets 280

382 Other Real Estate Owned —

76 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 8,735

$ 21,477 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.08 %

0.06 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.10 %

0.34 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.99 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 405.94 %

159.69 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.24 %

0.62 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.20 %

0.50 % Twelve-Month Period Ended:





Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year 33,598

31,265 Loans Charged-off (9,554)

(5,895) Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 3,004

3,048 Net Loans Charged-off (6,550)

(2,847) Provision for Credit Losses 7,274

5,180 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year $ 34,322

$ 33,598 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans 0.19 %

0.09 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans 0.21 %

0.16 %

