Arrow Reports 4th Quarter Net Income of $14.0 Million or $0.85 per Share and $44.0 Million or $2.65 per Share for 2025; Declares 1st Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

News provided by

Arrow Financial Corporation

Jan 29, 2026, 08:00 ET

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow") reported net income of $14.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2025, versus $4.5 million and EPS of $0.27, for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $44.0 million, with EPS of $2.65, versus $29.7 million, and EPS of $1.77, for the prior year.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable February 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026. This represents a 3.4% increase from the fourth quarter cash dividend, of $0.29 per share.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our Form 8-K filed January 29, 2026 and related Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, which can be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations. 

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco: 

"Arrow finished the year by delivering fourth quarter record operating results with record net income of $14 million or $0.85 per share. For the year, Arrow is reporting strong net interest margin expansion, reaching a record 3.19%, and tangible book value growth of over 10%. Return on average assets exceeded 1.20%. Our outstanding team was able to deliver such exceptional results and continue executing on our strategic plan after recently completing the system integration of our former two subsidiary banks transforming Arrow Bank. Our strategy has enabled us to grow EPS 50% in 2025 as we enter 2026 with significant momentum and begin celebrating our 175th anniversary, we look forward to another strong year."

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Reported Record Net Income of $14.0 million or $0.85 EPS
  • Record Net Interest Income of $35.1 million
  • Record Net Interest Margin of 3.24% (3.25% FTE1) versus 3.22% (3.24% FTE) in the prior quarter
    • Elevated average municipal deposits negatively impacted FTE NIM by 4bps
  • Tangible Book Value2 per share of $24.71, an increase from $23.85 or 3.6% from the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.24%, favorably impacted by 9bps from the successful implementation of tax strategies
  • Net Charge-Offs remained low at 0.08% (annualized) for the quarter

Select 2025 Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Reported Net Income of $44.0 million or $2.65 EPS
  • Record Net Interest Margin improved to 3.17% (3.19% FTE3), up from 2.72% (2.74% FTE) in the prior year
  • Tangible Book Value4 per share of $24.71, an increase from $22.40 or 10.3% from the prior year
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.00%
  • Net Charge-Offs were 0.19% for the year

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.0 million, increasing from $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income for 2025 was $44.0 million, up from $29.7 million for 2024.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.0 million in net interest income, as interest expense remained flat to the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company successfully implemented tax planning strategies that lowered the effective tax rate versus the prior reported quarter.  
    • Compared to the prior year, the increase in net income was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income of $21.4 million as well as an increase in non-interest income of $4.4 million offset by an increase of non-interest expense of $5.7 million and a $2.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses.

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $35.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.2 million, an increase of $21.4 million, or 19.2%, from the prior year.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, interest income increased $1.0 million while interest expense remained unchanged as a result of seasonally lower deposit balances and continued pricing discipline.
    • Compared to the prior year, the increase was primarily due to the combination of increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest and fees on loans were $184.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 7.4% from the $171.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $77.0 million. This represents a decrease of $6.3 million, or 7.5%, from the $83.3 million in interest expense for the prior year. The decrease in the interest expense was driven primarily by lower deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.

  • Net Interest Margin: In the fourth quarter of 2025, the net interest margin was 3.24% (3.25% FTE), as compared to 3.22% (3.24% FTE) for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 2.72% (2.74% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2025 as well as the prior year was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

 

Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Interest and Dividend Income

$          210,147

$          194,993

Interest Expense

76,983

83,261

Net Interest Income

133,164

111,732

Average Earning Assets(1)

4,197,528

4,102,954

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,212,900

3,126,495




Yield on Earning Assets(1)

5.01 %

4.75 %

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.40

2.66

Net Interest Spread

2.61

2.09

Net Interest Margin

3.17

2.72

FTE Net Interest Margin(2)

3.19

2.74




(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.


(2) FTE Net Interest Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information

 

  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $7.3 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year. The key drivers for the increase in provision for credit losses for 2025 were primarily the charge-off of the previously disclosed commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025 and overall loan growth.

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $8.7 million for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 15.5%, as compared to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position recorded in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the previous year was primarily driven by a 2024 net loss on securities from the repositioning of the investment portfolio as well as increases in 2025 revenue related to wealth management, insurance and interchange fees.

  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $5.7 million, or 5.8%, to $102.9 million, as compared to $97.3 million in 2024. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $56.3 million in 2025 and increased $3.6 million, or 6.8%, from the prior year. Salaries and benefits were impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs.

  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2025 was $11.4 million, compared to $7.6 million for 2024. The effective income tax rates for 2025 and 2024 were 20.6% and 20.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $139.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $141.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2025. The increase over the prior year end was primarily driven by loan growth and an overall increase in deposits. The decrease in cash balances in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonal decrease of municipal deposit balances as of December 31, 2025.

  • Investments: Total investments were $572.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase reflected the reinvestment of the cash generated from paydowns and maturities of investments into higher yielding investments. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.

  • Loans: At December 31, 2025, total loan balances reached $3.5 billion. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $11 million. Loan growth for the year was $59 million or 1.7%. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.7 million from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, unchanged from 0.99% at year end 2024. Asset quality remained strong at December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 0.09% for the prior year. The increase was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at December 31, 2025, represented 0.20% of year end assets, compared to $21.5 million or 0.50% at December 31, 2024.

  • Deposits: At December 31, 2025, total deposit balances were $3.9 billion, an increase of $111.5 million, or 2.9%, from the prior-year end level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $160.6 million. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonality of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased by $131.6 million and municipal deposits decreased by $20.1 million, each as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $19.4 million, or 2.8%, during 2025. At December 31, 2025, total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $3.2 million from the prior-year end level.

  • Capital: Total shareholders' equity was $431.9 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.0 million, or 7.7%, from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $14.0 million, other comprehensive income of $4.6 million and various capital items of $0.5 million, partially offset by dividends of $4.8 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to net income of $44.0 million, other comprehensive income of $14.4 million and various capital items of $1.7 million partially offset by dividends of $18.9 million and stock repurchases of $9.9 million. The change to other comprehensive income is primarily attributable to fair value adjustments on the available for sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2025. At December 31, 2025, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.10% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.86%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank, Arrow Bank, continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 75 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section titled "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.

1 FTE (fully taxable equivalent basis) net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

3 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

4 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

 

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME






Interest and Fees on Loans

$     47,087

$     44,703

$   184,069

$   171,342

Interest on Deposits at Banks

2,598

2,880

8,086

9,615

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:






Fully Taxable

4,500

2,728

15,964

11,579

Exempt from Federal Taxes

425

590

2,028

2,457

Total Interest and Dividend Income

54,610

50,901

210,147

194,993

INTEREST EXPENSE






Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

2,117

1,932

8,021

7,442

Savings Deposits

9,722

11,144

38,106

42,850

Time Deposits over $250,000

1,562

1,815

6,794

7,460

Other Time Deposits

5,846

5,906

23,027

20,997

Borrowings


198

167

3,637

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

172

686

686

Interest on Financing Leases

47

47

182

189

Total Interest Expense

19,467

21,214

76,983

83,261

NET INTEREST INCOME

35,143

29,687

133,164

111,732

Provision for Credit Losses

846

2,854

7,274

5,180

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

   CREDIT LOSSES

34,297

26,833

125,890

106,552

NONINTEREST INCOME






Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,771

2,615

10,304

9,952

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,854

2,763

11,098

10,892

Insurance Commissions

2,050

1,848

7,666

7,147

Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(127)

(3,072)

542

(2,907)

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

246

75

819

209

Other Operating Income

474


2,003

2,781

Total Noninterest Income

8,268

4,229

32,432

28,074

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and Employee Benefits

14,309

13,332

56,289

52,707

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,881

1,870

7,762

7,169

Technology and Equipment Expense

5,152

5,119

20,791

19,365

FDIC Assessments

563

664

2,516

2,775

Other Operating Expense

3,899

4,853

15,576

15,252

Total Noninterest Expense

25,804

25,838

102,934

97,268

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

16,761

5,224

55,388

37,358

Provision for Income Taxes

2,748

752

11,435

7,649

NET INCOME

$     14,013

$       4,472

$     43,953

$     29,709

Average Shares Outstanding:






Basic

16,390

16,718

16,503

16,739

Diluted

16,413

16,739

16,514

16,745

Per Common Share:






Basic Earnings

$         0.85

$         0.26

$         2.65

$         1.77

Diluted Earnings

0.85

0.27

2.65

1.77

 

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

ASSETS


Cash and Due From Banks

$              29,132

$              27,422

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

185,051

127,124

Investment Securities:


Available-for-Sale

495,868

463,111

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $66,569 at

 December 31, 2025, and $96,586 at December 31, 2024)

66,975

98,261

Equity Securities

5,597

5,055

Other Investments

4,372

4,353

Loans

3,453,093

3,394,541

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,322)

(33,598)

Net Loans

3,418,771

3,360,943

Premises and Equipment, Net

59,433

59,717

Goodwill

23,789

23,789

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,741

2,058

Other Assets

155,133

134,515

Total Assets

$        4,445,862

$        4,306,348

LIABILITIES


Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$           722,374

$           702,978

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

862,192

810,834

Savings Deposits

1,557,638

1,520,024

Time Deposits over $250,000

155,802

191,962

Other Time Deposits

641,463

602,132

Total Deposits

3,939,469

3,827,930

Borrowings

4,265

8,600

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

4,929

5,005

Other Liabilities

45,347

43,912

Total Liabilities

4,014,010

3,905,447

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized


Common Stock, $1 Par Value, 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

22,067

22,067

Additional Paid-in Capital

414,506

413,476

Retained Earnings

102,271

77,215

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4,037)

(18,453)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025, and 5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024)

(102,955)

(93,404)

Total Stockholders' Equity

431,852

400,901

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$        4,445,862

$        4,306,348

 

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Net Income

$   14,013

$   12,825

$   10,805

$      6,310

$      4,470










Share and Per Share Data:








Period End Shares Outstanding

16,445

16,438

16,484

16,670

16,743

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,390

16,402

16,545

16,665

16,718

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,413

16,406

16,551

16,673

16,739

Basic Earnings Per Share

$        0.85

$        0.77

$        0.65

$        0.38

$        0.26

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.85

0.77

0.65

0.38

0.27

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.290

0.290

0.280

0.280

0.280










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








  Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 260,806

$ 200,251

$ 145,473

$ 146,023

$ 233,469

  Investment Securities

596,994

574,080

582,380

591,841

579,107

  Loans

3,444,505

3,424,784

3,415,140

3,406,075

3,354,463

  Deposits

4,002,221

3,913,721

3,849,093

3,825,124

3,847,691

  Other Borrowed Funds

29,203

30,539

33,579

48,375

49,090

  Shareholders' Equity

425,042

413,058

406,529

404,394

393,696

  Total Assets

4,499,195

4,399,815

4,332,339

4,324,917

4,339,833

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.24 %

1.16 %

1.00 %

0.59 %

0.41 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.08 %

12.32 %

10.66 %

6.33 %

4.52 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1

13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %

4.84 %

Average Earning Assets

4,302,305

4,199,115

4,142,993

4,143,939

4,167,039

Average Paying Liabilities

3,280,856

3,193,789

3,191,906

3,184,196

3,185,215

Interest Income

54,610

53,598

51,573

50,366

50,901

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2

114

121

148

155

157

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

54,724

53,719

51,721

50,521

51,058

Interest Expense

19,467

19,467

19,040

19,009

21,214

Net Interest Income

35,143

34,131

32,533

31,357

29,687

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

35,257

34,252

32,681

31,512

29,844

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.24 %

3.22 %

3.15 %

3.07 %

2.83 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2

3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %

2.85 %










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3








Noninterest Expense

$   25,804

$   25,433

$   25,652

$   26,045

$   25,838

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

74

76

80

81

89

Net Noninterest Expense

$   25,730

$   25,357

$   25,572

$   25,964

$   25,749

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$   35,257

$   34,252

$   32,681

$   31,512

$   29,844

Noninterest Income

8,268

8,716

7,609

7,839

4,227

Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(127)

392

(40)

317

(3,072)

Net Gross Income

$   43,652

$   42,576

$   40,330

$   39,034

$   37,143

Efficiency Ratio

58.94 %

59.56 %

63.41 %

66.52 %

69.32 %










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409

$ 400,901

Book Value per Share 

26.26

25.41

24.78

24.26

23.94

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

25,530

25,594

25,659

25,743

25,847

Tangible Book Value per Share 1

24.71

23.85

23.23

22.72

22.40










Capital Ratios:4








Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.68 %

9.66 %

9.64 %

9.61 %

9.60 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 

13.10 %

13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %

12.71 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.74 %

13.71 %

13.37 %

13.23 %

13.35 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.86 %

14.86 %

14.51 %

14.48 %

14.47 %










Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:


















1.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Average Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$   431,852

$   417,687

$   408,506

$   404,409

$   400,901

Less:  Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

25,530

25,594

25,659

25,743

25,847

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$   406,322

$   392,093

$   382,847

$   378,666

$   375,054












Period End Shares Outstanding

16,445

16,438

16,484

16,670

16,743

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$        24.71

$        23.85

$        23.23

$        22.72

$        22.40

Net Income

14,013

12,825

10,805

6,310

4,470

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Average Tangible Equity - Annualized)

13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %

4.84 %











2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets.  This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     54,610

$     53,598

$     51,573

$     50,366

$     50,901

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)

114

121

148

155

157

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     54,724

$     53,719

$     51,721

$     50,521

$     51,058












Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     35,143

$     34,131

$     32,533

$     31,357

$     29,687

Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

114

121

148

155

157

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     35,257

$     34,252

$     32,681

$     31,512

$     29,844

Average Earning Assets

4,302,305

4,199,115

4,142,993

4,143,939

4,167,039

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %

2.85 %











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control.  We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.  We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).











4.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules.  All prior quarters reflect actual results.  The December 31, 2025 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.10%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Total Risk Weighted Assets

3,160,095

3,095,225

3,121,451

3,143,547

3,126,364

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

414,050

404,426

397,432

395,900

397,285

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.10 %

13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %

12.71 %











 * Quarterly ratios have been annualized








 

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   260,806

$       2,598

3.95 %

$   233,469

$       2,880

4.91 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

537,088

4,500

3.32 %

484,860

2,728

2.24 %

Exempt from Federal Taxes

59,906

425

2.81 %

94,247

590

2.49 %

Loans (1)

3,444,505

47,087

5.42 %

3,354,463

44,703

5.30 %

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,302,305

54,610

5.04 %

4,167,039

50,901

4.86 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,288)




(31,529)



Cash and Due From Banks

25,827




30,706



Other Assets

205,351




173,617



Total Assets

$ 4,499,195




$ 4,339,833



Deposits:










Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   850,602

2,117

0.99 %

$   802,808

1,932

0.96 %

Savings Deposits

1,584,844

9,721

2.43 %

1,567,455

11,144

2.83 %

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

173,996

1,562

3.56 %

183,325

1,815

3.94 %

Other Time Deposits

642,211

5,847

3.61 %

582,537

5,906

4.03 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,251,653

19,247

2.35 %

3,136,125

20,797

2.64 %

Borrowings

4,266


— %

24,089

198

3.27 %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

173

3.43 %

20,000

172

3.42 %

Finance Leases

4,937

47

3.78 %

5,001

47

3.74 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,280,856

19,467

2.35 %

3,185,215

21,214

2.65 %

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

750,568




711,566



Other Liabilities

42,729




49,356



Total Liabilities

4,074,153




3,946,137



Stockholders' Equity

425,042




393,696



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,499,195




$ 4,339,833



Net Interest Income

$     35,143




$     29,687

Net Interest Spread



2.69 %




2.21 %

Net Interest Margin



3.24 %




2.83 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   260,806

$       2,598

3.95 %

$   200,251

$       2,245

4.45 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

537,088

4,500

3.32 %

509,599

4,066

3.17 %

Exempt from Federal Taxes

59,906

425

2.81 %

64,481

455

2.80 %

Loans (1)

3,444,505

47,087

5.42 %

3,424,784

46,832

5.43 %

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,302,305

54,610

5.04 %

4,199,115

53,598

5.06 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,288)




(34,143)



Cash and Due From Banks

25,827




33,984



Other Assets

205,351




200,859



Total Assets

$ 4,499,195




$ 4,399,815



Deposits:










Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   850,602

2,117

0.99 %

$   848,622

2,160

1.01 %

Savings Deposits

1,584,844

9,721

2.43 %

1,492,204

9,534

2.53 %

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

173,996

1,562

3.56 %

177,826

1,695

3.78 %

Other Time Deposits

642,211

5,847

3.61 %

644,598

5,859

3.61 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,251,653

19,247

2.35 %

3,163,250

19,248

2.41 %

Borrowings

4,266


— %

5,583


— %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

173

3.43 %

20,000

173

3.43 %

Finance Leases

4,937

47

3.78 %

4,956

46

3.68 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,280,856

19,467

2.35 %

3,193,789

19,467

2.42 %

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

750,568




750,471



Other Liabilities

42,729




42,497



Total Liabilities

4,074,153




3,986,757



Stockholders' Equity

425,042




413,058



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,499,195




$ 4,399,815



Net Interest Income

$     35,143




$     34,131

Net Interest Spread



2.69 %




2.64 %

Net Interest Margin



3.24 %




3.22 %
























Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31:

2025

2024



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   188,486

$       8,086

4.29 %

$   181,618

$       9,615

5.29 %

 Investment Securities:










   Fully Taxable

510,900

15,964

3.12 %

515,794

11,579

2.24 %

   Exempt from Federal Taxes

75,405

2,028

2.69 %

105,196

2,457

2.34 %

Loans

3,422,737

184,069

5.38 %

3,300,346

171,342

5.19 %

 Total Earning Assets

4,197,528

210,147

5.01 %

4,102,954

194,993

4.75 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,341)




(31,387)



Cash and Due From Banks

30,143




30,577



Other Assets

196,243




164,577



 Total Assets

$ 4,389,573




$ 4,266,721



Deposits:










   Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   846,243

8,021

0.95 %

$   812,634

7,442

0.92 %

  Savings Deposits

1,522,092

38,106

2.50 %

1,507,227

42,850

2.84 %

  Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

179,453

6,794

3.79 %

176,844

7,460

4.22 %

  Other Time Deposits

629,754

23,027

3.66 %

520,658

20,997

4.03 %

    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,177,542

75,948

2.39 %

3,017,363

78,749

2.61 %

Borrowings

10,391

167

1.61 %

84,106

3,637

4.32 %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

686

3.43 %

20,000

686

3.43 %

Finance Leases

4,967

182

3.66 %

5,026

189

3.76 %

  Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,212,900

76,983

2.40 %

3,126,495

83,261

2.66 %

Demand Deposits

720,528




705,863



Other Liabilities

43,830




49,505



 Total Liabilities

3,977,258




3,881,863



Stockholders' Equity

412,315




384,858



 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,389,573




$ 4,266,721



Net Interest Income

$   133,164




$   111,732

Net Interest Spread



2.61 %




2.09 %

Net Interest Margin



3.17 %




2.72 %

 

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

Loan Portfolio


Commercial Loans

$      165,729

$      158,991

Commercial Real Estate Loans

818,259

796,365

  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

983,988

955,356

Consumer Loans

1,076,007

1,118,981

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,393,098

1,320,204

Total Loans

$   3,453,093

$   3,394,541

Allowance for Credit Losses


Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$        34,176

$        31,262

Loans Charged-off

(1,477)

(1,333)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

777

815

Net Loans Charged-off

(700)

(518)

Provision for Credit Losses

846

2,854

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$        34,322

$        33,598

Nonperforming Assets


Nonaccrual Loans

$          6,415

$        20,621

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

2,040

398

Total Nonperforming Loans

8,455

21,019

Repossessed Assets

280

382

Other Real Estate Owned


76

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          8,735

$        21,477

Key Asset Quality Ratios


Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

  Annualized

0.08 %

0.06 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

  Annualized

0.10 %

0.34 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.99 %

0.99 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

405.94 %

159.69 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.24 %

0.62 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.20 %

0.50 %

Twelve-Month Period Ended:


Allowance for Credit Losses


Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

33,598

31,265

Loans Charged-off

(9,554)

(5,895)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

3,004

3,048

Net Loans Charged-off

(6,550)

(2,847)

Provision for Credit Losses

7,274

5,180

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year

$        34,322

$        33,598

Key Asset Quality Ratios


Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans

0.19 %

0.09 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans

0.21 %

0.16 %

 

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Arrow Financial Corporation Appoints Darrin Jahnel to Board of Directors

Arrow Financial Corporation Appoints Darrin Jahnel to Board of Directors

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darrin Jahnel to the Arrow Financial Corporation Board of...
Arrow Announces Preliminary Approval of Settlement

Arrow Announces Preliminary Approval of Settlement

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced preliminary approval of a settlement of the Shareholder...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics