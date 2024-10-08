Arrow Dental Partners with Dentistry.One to Enhance Patient Care with After-Hours and Weekend Virtual Dental Consultations

METUCHEN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution introduced by MouthWatch, LLC, was recently selected by Arrow Dental to provide emergency virtual dental care for after-hours and weekend consultations.

Arrow Dental, an Oregon-based dental care organization, offers comprehensive dental services including routine dental care, restorative therapy, and specialty services to Medicaid and private insurance members across Oregon through nine offices and a fully-equipped mobile clinic.

Dentistry.One Phone Screenshot

According to Aimee Wynn, Director of Operations at Arrow Dental, "Our partnership with Dentistry.One, aims to improve dental care accessibility for Oregon Medicaid patients and others we serve, especially when it comes to dental emergencies. Dentistry.One will serve as our virtual after-hours urgent care service, helping to reduce unnecessary visits to hospital emergency rooms for dental concerns. Furthermore, we can help support our staff by knowing that patients are able to talk to a dentist, no matter the day or time."

"Dentistry.One can help patients no matter when or where they need dental expertise, and through our emergency consultation and then coordinating care to make sure patients get into an Arrow Clinic." added Brant Herman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Dentistry.One. "Through this partnership, we're able to keep patients healthy and out of Emergency Departments. Our service streamlines the after-hours emergency dental care process, from initial contact through care coordination and billing, to scheduling in-office treatment during business hours."

Here's how Dentistry.One's after-hours emergency intake works: The Arrow Dental team directs patients to their landing page on the Dentistry.One website, where they choose between a live video consultation or asynchronous photo review. Dentistry.One dentists handle the evaluations, ensuring Arrow always has coverage for their patients. Care Advisors then assist with scheduling in-person care at an Arrow Dental office if needed.

Dentistry.One's national network of dentists and Care Advisors is available to individuals, DSOs, health plans, and organizations focused on patient health. To learn how Dentistry.One can enhance your dental care offerings, visit dentistry.one to schedule an introduction.

About Arrow Dental:

Arrow Dental is an Oregon-based dental care organization that offers routine care, restorative therapy and other specialty services to Medicaid and private insurance members throughout the state of Oregon.

With offices in Astoria, Clatskanie, Eugene, Hermiston, La Grande, Milwaukie, Portland, Salem, and Scappoose, Arrow Dental is committed to providing communities dental care within a friendly and welcoming environment. Each location accepts new patients and offers a range of dental services from basic checkups to same-day emergency services.

Arrow Dental also operates a mobile clinic that travels to schools and other sites in Oregon. Our state-of-the-art van allows us to provide dental services and education about the importance of good health to underserved children and communities throughout Oregon.

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a revolutionary virtual-first dental care network that is the culmination of years of dedication to expanding access to care and bridging the gap between oral health and overall well-being. With a clear vision to eliminate the barriers that prevent millions of Americans from accessing essential dental care, Dentistry.One leverages the power of telehealth to reach the 60% of the population who do not regularly see a dentist.

Offering anxiety-free online consultations, personalized care coordination, and ongoing oral health coaching, Dentistry.One empowers patients to take control of their oral and overall health. As a trusted partner, Dentistry.One guides each individual through their unique care journey, seamlessly connecting oral wellness with holistic well-being.

Dentistry.One is an extension of the mission that has driven MouthWatch, LLC—an industry leader whose groundbreaking hardware and software solutions are utilized by over 42,000 dental practices, 30 leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and 100 dental schools nationwide. To learn more, please visit dentistry.one.

