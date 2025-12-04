Arrow Financial Corporation Appoints Darrin Jahnel to Board of Directors

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Darrin Jahnel to the Arrow Financial Corporation Board of Directors, effective November 25, 2025.*

Jahnel, a dynamic CEO, entrepreneur and AI expert, brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling high-growth technology companies. He is the founder and CEO of Jahnel Group, a 150-person software consulting firm headquartered in Schenectady, New York. Under his leadership, the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for seven consecutive years and has earned multiple best workplace awards for its thriving culture.

A graduate of the University at Albany and New York University's Stern School of Business, Jahnel is also a paid speaker, a recognized expert on AI in business and scaling high-performance teams, and a member of Mensa. Beyond Jahnel Group, he founded InfoLink, an R&D tax credit firm, and acquired LTI, a 40-person software company. He has delivered more than 100 talks on AI, leadership, entrepreneurship and culture and facilitated peer groups of emerging entrepreneurs.

"We are pleased to welcome Darrin to the Arrow Financial Corporation Board of Directors," said David S. DeMarco, President and CEO of Arrow Financial Corporation. "His track record of innovation, his technical depth and his experience building high-performance organizations will bring valuable insight to our board. We look forward to the expertise he will contribute as Arrow continues to grow and strengthen its position in the communities we serve."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Jahnel has a long history of service and community involvement. He currently serves on the boards of the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and Mekeel Christian Academy and is a member of The 50 Group, Entrepreneurs' Organization and UNY50. He led mission trips to developing nations, advocates for foster care and adoption and remains active as a basketball coach, mentor and community leader.

*See Form 8-K filing from November 25, 2025.

About Arrow Financial Corporation:

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank National Association, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

