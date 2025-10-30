Arrow Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $12.8 Million, or $0.77 per Share, and Declares 4th Quarter Dividend of $0.29 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. Reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.8 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.77, versus net income of $10.8 million and EPS of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share; payable November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2025.

This quarter's results include approximately $600 thousand ($0.03 per share) of non-core unification costs related to Arrow's system conversion and operational merger of its two banking subsidiaries, which were successfully completed in July 2025. Arrow does not expect to incur additional costs related to the unification effort.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's October 30, 2025 Form 8-K and related Third Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"I am proud to report that on the heels of our unification effort, the Arrow team delivered a great financial quarter. EPS increased by almost 20% from the prior quarter and ROA improved by 16 bps to 1.16%, despite recognizing the last remaining unification expenses. Our third quarter delivered record net interest income, solid net interest margin expansion and more than 10% annualized growth in tangible book value. With the Federal Reserve enacting a first round of interest rate cuts late in the third quarter and again in late October, Arrow is well-positioned with our near-term liability sensitive balance sheet to deliver another great quarter to end the year. We are delighted that we can use our improved financial performance to continue to support our communities while delivering strong results to our shareholders."

Third-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Net Income of $12.8 million (EPS of $0.77)

Record Net Interest Income of $34.1 million

Net Interest Margin improved to 3.22% (3.24% FTE 1 ), from 3.15% (3.16% FTE 1 ) in the prior quarter

), from 3.15% (3.16% FTE ) in the prior quarter Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 1.16%, an increase from 1.00% for the prior quarter

Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 84.0%

Quarter-end loan exit rates 2 increased to 5.56% at September 30, 2025 vs. 5.51% at June 30, 2025

increased to 5.56% at September 30, 2025 vs. 5.51% at June 30, 2025 Cost of retail deposits 3 decreased by 9 bps to 1.68% from the prior quarter

decreased by 9 bps to 1.68% from the prior quarter Approximately $2 billion of deposits subject to repricing with additional federal reserve rate cuts

Tangible Book Value per share increased to $23.85, an increase of 2.7% from the prior quarter

Repurchased $1.4 million of shares (52,947 shares at an average cost of $26.87 per share)

$5.1 million remaining under current repurchase authorization

Recently received preliminary court approval of the negotiated settlement in the Shareholder Derivative Complaint described in previous SEC filings. The preliminary approval has no material financial impact to the results of operations or financial position.

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.8 million, increasing from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.6 million in net interest income, an increase in non-interest income of $1.1 million and a slight decrease in non-interest expense of $0.2 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.8 million, increasing from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $34.1 million, increasing 4.9% from the second quarter of 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from $51.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $19.5 million, an increase from $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $34.1 million, increasing 4.9% from the second quarter of 2025. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 3.24%, compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the stabilizing cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Interest and Dividend Income $ 53,598

$ 51,573

$ 49,443 Interest Expense 19,467

19,040

21,005 Net Interest Income 34,131

32,533

28,438 Average Earning Assets(A) 4,199,115

4,142,993

4,075,162 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,193,789

3,191,906

3,085,066











Average Yield on Earning Assets(A) 5.06 %

4.99 %

4.83 % Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.42

2.39

2.71 Net Interest Spread 2.64

2.60

2.12 Net Interest Margin 3.22

3.15

2.78 Net Interest Margin - FTE 3.24

3.16

2.79











(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans











Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2025, the provision for credit losses was $815 thousand compared to $594 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by third quarter 2025 charge-offs.





For the third quarter of 2025, the provision for credit losses was $815 thousand compared to $594 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by third quarter 2025 charge-offs. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $8.7 million, an increase from $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Revenue related to wealth management increased from the prior quarter as a result of overall market performance. Interchange fees improved in the third quarter from the linked quarter. The third quarter of 2025 included a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position.





Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $8.7 million, an increase from $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Revenue related to wealth management increased from the prior quarter as a result of overall market performance. Interchange fees improved in the third quarter from the linked quarter. The third quarter of 2025 included a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $25.4 million, a decrease from $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2025 included unification expenses of approximately $600 thousand as compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The unification expenses were primarily comprised of project management and information technology costs related to the July 2025 system conversion. Arrow continues to focus on overall expense control.





Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $25.4 million, a decrease from $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2025 included unification expenses of approximately $600 thousand as compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The unification expenses were primarily comprised of project management and information technology costs related to the July 2025 system conversion. Arrow continues to focus on overall expense control. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $3.8 million and 22.7%, respectively for the third quarter of 2025, and $3.1 million and 22.4%, respectively for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.6 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $172.4 million, or 3.9%, as compared to June 30, 2025. For the third quarter of 2025, the overall change in the balance sheet was primarily attributable to the seasonal surge in municipal deposits as well as fluctuations in cash balances, maturities of investments and growth in the loan portfolio.





Total assets were $4.6 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $172.4 million, or 3.9%, as compared to June 30, 2025. For the third quarter of 2025, the overall change in the balance sheet was primarily attributable to the seasonal surge in municipal deposits as well as fluctuations in cash balances, maturities of investments and growth in the loan portfolio. Investments: Total investments were $558.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $30.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to June 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2025 was driven primarily by $48 million of additional investments offset by paydowns and maturities. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.]





Total investments were $558.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $30.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to June 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2025 was driven primarily by $48 million of additional investments offset by paydowns and maturities. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.] Loans 4 : Total loans were $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2025. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million. Loan growth was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans and commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 12.





Total loans were $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2025. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million. Loan growth was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans and commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the table on page 12. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million as of September 30, 2025, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.2 million, or 1.00% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 0.49% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6.7 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 0.15% of period-end assets, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.15%, at June 30, 2025.





The allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million as of September 30, 2025, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.2 million, or 1.00% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 0.49% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6.7 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 0.15% of period-end assets, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.15%, at June 30, 2025. Deposits: At September 30, 2025, deposit balances were $4.1 billion, an increase of $170.7 million from June 30, 2025. The change from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits.





At September 30, 2025, deposit balances were $4.1 billion, an increase of $170.7 million from June 30, 2025. The change from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits. Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $417.7 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $9.2 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to net income of $12.8 million and other comprehensive income of $2.2 million offset by dividends of $4.8 million and share repurchases of $1.4 million and other stock-based activity. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of September 30, 2025, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.07% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.86%. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 74 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.

1 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

2 The "loan exit rate" is the point in time interest rate in effect at the end of the reporting period.

3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources

4 Excludes $3.0 million and $3.2 million fair value hedge adjustments at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 46,832

$ 44,122

$ 136,982

$ 126,639 Interest on Deposits at Banks

2,245

2,103

5,488

6,735 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

4,066

2,656

11,464

8,851 Exempt from Federal Taxes

455

562

1,603

1,867 Total Interest and Dividend Income

53,598

49,443

155,537

144,092 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

2,160

1,966

5,904

5,510 Savings Deposits

9,534

10,905

28,384

31,706 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,695

1,803

5,232

5,645 Other Time Deposits

5,859

4,934

17,181

15,091 Borrowings

—

1,177

167

3,439 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

173

513

514 Interest on Financing Leases

46

47

135

142 Total Interest Expense

19,467

21,005

57,516

62,047 NET INTEREST INCOME

34,131

28,438

98,021

82,045 Provision for Credit Losses

815

934

6,428

2,326 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

33,316

27,504

91,593

79,719 NON-INTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,600

2,429

7,533

7,337 Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,857

2,881

8,244

8,130 Insurance Commissions

1,986

1,955

5,616

5,299 Net Gain on Securities

392

94

669

165 Net Gain on Sales of Loans

259

126

573

135 Other Operating Income

622

648

1,529

2,781 Total Non-Interest Income

8,716

8,133

24,164

23,847 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

14,339

13,446

41,980

39,375 Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,907

1,754

5,881

5,299 Technology and Equipment Expense

4,963

4,692

15,639

14,246 FDIC Assessments

634

698

1,953

2,111 Other Operating Expense

3,590

3,510

11,677

10,399 Total Non-Interest Expense

25,433

24,100

77,130

71,430 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

16,599

11,537

38,627

32,136 Provision for Income Taxes

3,774

2,562

8,687

6,897 NET INCOME

$ 12,825

$ 8,975

$ 29,940

$ 25,239 Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

16,402

16,710

16,541

16,746 Diluted

16,406

16,742

16,543

16,772 Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.77

$ 0.54

$ 1.80

$ 1.51 Diluted Earnings

0.77

0.53

1.80

1.50

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 45,925

$ 27,422 Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks 351,512

127,124 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 485,583

463,111 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $62,251 at September 30,

2025 and $96,586 at December 31, 2024) 62,744

98,261 Equity Securities 5,724

5,055 Other Investments 4,369

4,353 Loans 3,442,009

3,394,541 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,176)

(33,598) Net Loans 3,407,833

3,360,943 Premises and Equipment, Net 60,002

59,717 Goodwill 23,789

23,789 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,805

2,058 Other Assets 137,829

134,515 Total Assets $ 4,587,115

$ 4,306,348 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 771,014

702,978 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 977,871

810,834 Savings Deposits 1,526,055

1,520,024 Time Deposits over $250,000 178,843

191,962 Other Time Deposits 646,268

602,132 Total Deposits 4,100,051

3,827,930 Borrowings 4,265

8,600 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 4,928

5,005 Other Liabilities 40,184

43,912 Total Liabilities 4,169,428

3,905,447 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized

at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 —

— Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized

(22,066,559 Shares Issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 414,133

413,476 Retained Earnings 93,027

77,215 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8,640)

(18,453) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,628,864 Shares at September 30,

2025 and 5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024) (102,900)

(93,404) Total Stockholders' Equity 417,687

400,901 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,587,115

$ 4,306,348

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 Net Income $ 12,825

$ 10,805

$ 6,310

$ 4,470

$ 8,975







































Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,438

16,484

16,670

16,743

16,734 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,402

16,545

16,665

16,718

16,710 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,406

16,551

16,673

16,739

16,742 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.54 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.77

0.65

0.38

0.27

0.53 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.29

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.27



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 200,251

$ 145,473

$ 146,023

$ 233,469

$ 154,937 Investment Securities 574,080

582,380

591,841

579,107

590,352 Loans 3,424,784

3,415,140

3,406,075

3,354,463

3,329,873 Deposits 3,913,721

3,849,093

3,825,124

3,847,691

3,672,128 Other Borrowed Funds 30,539

33,579

48,375

49,090

134,249 Stockholders' Equity 413,058

406,529

404,394

393,696

387,904 Total Assets 4,399,815

4,332,339

4,324,917

4,339,833

4,245,597 Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.16 %

1.00 %

0.59 %

0.41 %

0.84 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 12.32 %

10.66 %

6.33 %

4.52 %

9.20 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %

4.84 %

9.79 % Average Earning Assets $ 4,199,115

$ 4,142,993

$ 4,143,939

$ 4,167,039

$ 4,075,162 Average Paying Liabilities 3,193,789

3,191,906

3,184,196

3,185,215

3,085,066 Interest Income 53,598

51,573

50,366

50,901

49,443 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 121

148

155

157

149 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 53,719

51,721

50,521

51,058

49,592 Interest Expense 19,467

19,040

19,009

21,214

21,005 Net Interest Income 34,131

32,533

31,357

29,687

28,438 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 34,252

32,681

31,512

29,844

28,587 Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.22 %

3.15 %

3.07 %

2.83 %

2.78 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %

2.85 %

2.79 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Non-Interest Expense $ 25,433

$ 25,652

$ 26,045

$ 25,838

$ 24,100 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 76

80

81

89

78 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 25,357

$ 25,572

$ 25,964

$ 25,749

$ 24,022 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 34,252

$ 32,681

$ 31,512

$ 29,844

$ 28,587 Non-Interest Income 8,716

7,609

7,839

4,227

8,133 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 392

(40)

317

(3,072)

94 Net Gross Income $ 42,576

$ 40,330

$ 39,034

$ 37,143

$ 36,626 Efficiency Ratio 59.56 %

63.41 %

66.52 %

69.32 %

65.59 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409

$ 400,901

$ 393,311 Book Value per Share 25.41

24.78

24.26

23.94

23.50 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 25,594

25,659

25,743

25,847

25,979 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 23.85

23.23

22.72

22.40

21.95



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.66 %

9.64 %

9.61 %

9.60 %

9.78 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %

12.71 %

12.77 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.71 %

13.37 %

13.23 %

13.35 %

13.41 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.86 %

14.51 %

14.48 %

14.47 %

14.46 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:





































1 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity

exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which

Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409

$ 400,901

$ 393,311

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 25,594

25,659

25,743

25,847

25,979

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 392,093

$ 382,847

$ 378,666

$ 375,054

$ 367,332























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,438

16,484

16,670

16,743

16,734

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 23.85

$ 23.23

$ 22.72

$ 22.40

$ 21.95

Net Income 12,825

10,805

6,310

4,470

8,975

Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %

4.84 %

9.79 %





















2 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net

interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes

provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 53,598

$ 51,573

$ 50,366

$ 50,901

$ 49,443

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 121

148

155

157

149

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 53,719

$ 51,721

$ 50,521

$ 51,058

$ 49,592

Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 34,131

$ 32,533

$ 31,357

$ 29,687

$ 28,438

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 121

148

155

157

149

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 34,252

$ 32,681

$ 31,512

$ 29,844

$ 28,587

Average Earning Assets $ 4,199,115

$ 4,142,993

$ 4,143,939

$ 4,167,039

$ 4,075,162

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %

2.85 %

2.79 %





















3 Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP

ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is

useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense

to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted)





















4 For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in

accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The September 30, 2025 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e.

, 13.07%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer

(i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 3,095,225

$ 3,121,451

$ 3,143,547

$ 3,126,364

$ 3,110,178

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 404,426

397,432

395,900

397,285

397,122

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %

12.71 %

12.77 %





















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized



















Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 200,251

$ 2,245

4.45 %

$ 154,937

$ 2,103

5.40 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 509,599

4,066

3.17

497,450

2,656

2.12 Exempt from Federal Taxes 64,481

455

2.80

92,902

562

2.41 Loans (1) 3,424,784

46,832

5.43

3,329,873

44,122

5.27 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,199,115

53,598

5.06

4,075,162

49,443

4.83 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,143)









(31,147)







Cash and Due From Banks 33,984









33,159







Other Assets 200,859









168,423







Total Assets $ 4,399,815









$ 4,245,597







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 848,622

2,160

1.01

$ 785,134

1,966

1.00 Savings Deposits 1,492,204

9,534

2.53

1,492,888

10,905

2.91 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 177,826

1,695

3.78

174,028

1,803

4.12 Other Time Deposits 644,598

5,859

3.61

498,767

4,934

3.94 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,163,250

19,248

2.41

2,950,817

19,608

2.64 Borrowings 5,583

—

—

109,230

1,177

4.29 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

173

3.43

20,000

173

3.44 Finance Leases 4,956

46

3.68

5,019

47

3.73 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,193,789

19,467

2.42

3,085,066

21,005

2.71 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 750,471









721,311







Other Liabilities 42,497









51,316







Total Liabilities 3,986,757









3,857,693







Stockholders' Equity 413,058









387,904







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,399,815









$ 4,245,597







Net Interest Income



$ 34,131









$ 28,438



Net Interest Spread







2.64 %









2.12 % Net Interest Margin







3.22 %









2.78 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 200,251

$ 2,245

4.45 %

$ 145,473

$ 1,622

4.47 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 509,599

4,066

3.17

496,614

3,790

3.06 Exempt from Federal Taxes 64,481

455

2.80

85,766

561

2.62 Loans (1) 3,424,784

46,832

5.43

3,415,140

45,600

5.36 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,199,115

53,598

5.06

4,142,993

51,573

4.99 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,143)









(35,238)







Cash and Due From Banks 33,984









29,267







Other Assets 200,859









195,317







Total Assets $ 4,399,815









$ 4,332,339







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 848,622

2,160

1.01

$ 845,041

1,941

0.92 Savings Deposits 1,492,204

9,534

2.53

1,494,930

9,367

2.51 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 177,826

1,695

3.78

179,980

1,726

3.85 Other Time Deposits 644,598

5,859

3.61

638,376

5,793

3.64 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,163,250

19,248

2.41

3,158,327

18,827

2.39 Borrowings 5,583

—

—

8,601

—

— Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

173

3.43

20,000

171

3.43 Finance Leases 4,956

46

3.68

4,978

42

3.38 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,193,789

19,467

2.42

3,191,906

19,040

2.39 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 750,471









690,766







Other Liabilities 42,497









43,138







Total Liabilities 3,986,757









3,925,810







Stockholders' Equity 413,058









406,529







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,399,815









$ 4,332,339







Net Interest Income



$ 34,131









$ 32,533



Net Interest Spread







2.64 %









2.60 % Net Interest Margin







3.22 %









3.15 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Year to Date Period Ended: September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 164,114

$ 5,488

4.47 %

$ 164,208

$ 6,735

5.48 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 502,075

11,464

3.05

526,181

8,851

2.25 Exempt from Federal Taxes 80,628

1,603

2.66

108,872

1,867

2.29 Loans (1) 3,415,401

136,982

5.36

3,282,175

126,639

5.15 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,162,218

155,537

5.00

4,081,436

144,092

4.72 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,359)









(31,340)







Cash and Due From Banks 31,598









30,534







Other Assets 193,174









162,194







Total Assets $ 4,352,631









$ 4,242,824







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 844,774

5,904

0.93

$ 815,933

5,510

0.90 Savings Deposits 1,500,944

28,384

2.53

1,487,005

31,706

2.85 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 181,291

5,232

3.86

174,668

5,645

4.32 Other Time Deposits 625,557

17,181

3.67

499,881

15,091

4.03 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,152,566

56,701

2.40

2,977,487

57,952

2.60 Borrowings 12,455

167

1.79

104,257

3,439

4.41 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

513

3.43

20,000

514

3.43 Finance Leases 4,977

135

3.63

5,034

142

3.77 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,189,998

57,516

2.41

3,106,778

62,047

2.67 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 710,404









703,948







Other Liabilities 44,203









50,207







Total Liabilities 3,944,605









3,860,933







Stockholders' Equity 408,026









381,891







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,352,631









$ 4,242,824























































Net Interest Income



$ 98,021









$ 82,045



Net Interest Spread







2.59 %









2.05 % Net Interest Margin







3.15 %









2.69 %























(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans















































Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 9/30/2025

12/31/2024 Loan Portfolio





Commercial Loans $ 170,330

$ 158,991 Commercial Real Estate Loans 809,696

796,365 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 980,026

955,356 Consumer Loans 1,089,233

1,118,981 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,372,750

1,320,204 Total Loans $ 3,442,009

$ 3,394,541 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 34,191

$ 31,262 Loans Charged-off (1,464)

(1,333) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 634

815 Net Loans Charged-off (830)

(518) Provision for Credit Losses 815

2,854 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 34,176

$ 33,598 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 5,615

$ 20,621 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 685

398 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 6

20 Total Nonperforming Loans 6,306

21,039 Repossessed Assets 361

382 Other Real Estate Owned —

76 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,667

$ 21,497







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.10 %

0.06 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.09 %

0.34 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.99 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 541.96 %

159.69 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.18 %

0.62 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.15 %

0.50 %







Year-to-Date Period Ended: 9/30/2025

12/31/2024 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year $ 33,598

$ 31,265 Loans Charged-off (8,077)

(5,895) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 2,227

3,048 Net Loans Charged-off (5,850)

(2,847) Provision for Credit Losses 6,428

5,180 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period $ 34,176

$ 33,598







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.23 %

0.09 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.25 %

0.16 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation