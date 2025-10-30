Arrow Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $12.8 Million, or $0.77 per Share, and Declares 4th Quarter Dividend of $0.29 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. Reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.8 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.77, versus net income of $10.8 million and EPS of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share; payable November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2025.

This quarter's results include approximately $600 thousand ($0.03 per share) of non-core unification costs related to Arrow's system conversion and operational merger of its two banking subsidiaries, which were successfully completed in July 2025. Arrow does not expect to incur additional costs related to the unification effort.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's October 30, 2025 Form 8-K and related Third Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:  

"I am proud to report that on the heels of our unification effort, the Arrow team delivered a great financial quarter. EPS increased by almost 20% from the prior quarter and ROA improved by 16 bps to 1.16%, despite recognizing the last remaining unification expenses. Our third quarter delivered record net interest income, solid net interest margin expansion and more than 10% annualized growth in tangible book value. With the Federal Reserve enacting a first round of interest rate cuts late in the third quarter and again in late October, Arrow is well-positioned with our near-term liability sensitive balance sheet to deliver another great quarter to end the year. We are delighted that we can use our improved financial performance to continue to support our communities while delivering strong results to our shareholders."

Third-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Net Income of $12.8 million (EPS of $0.77)
  • Record Net Interest Income of $34.1 million
  • Net Interest Margin improved to 3.22% (3.24% FTE1), from 3.15% (3.16% FTE1) in the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 1.16%, an increase from 1.00% for the prior quarter
  • Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 84.0%
  • Quarter-end loan exit rates2 increased to 5.56% at September 30, 2025 vs. 5.51% at June 30, 2025
  • Cost of retail deposits3 decreased by 9 bps to 1.68% from the prior quarter
  • Approximately $2 billion of deposits subject to repricing with additional federal reserve rate cuts
  • Tangible Book Value per share increased to $23.85, an increase of 2.7% from the prior quarter
  • Repurchased $1.4 million of shares (52,947 shares at an average cost of $26.87 per share)
  • $5.1 million remaining under current repurchase authorization
  • Recently received preliminary court approval of the negotiated settlement in the Shareholder Derivative Complaint described in previous SEC filings. The preliminary approval has no material financial impact to the results of operations or financial position.

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.8 million, increasing from $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.6 million in net interest income, an increase in non-interest income of $1.1 million and a slight decrease in non-interest expense of $0.2 million.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $34.1 million, increasing 4.9% from the second quarter of 2025.
    • Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from $51.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $19.5 million, an increase from $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter of 2025 increased to 3.24%, compared to 3.16% for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the stabilizing cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in Thousands)


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Interest and Dividend Income

$                 53,598


$                 51,573


$                 49,443

Interest Expense

19,467


19,040


21,005

Net Interest Income

34,131


32,533


28,438

Average Earning Assets(A)

4,199,115


4,142,993


4,075,162

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,193,789


3,191,906


3,085,066







Average Yield on Earning Assets(A)

5.06 %


4.99 %


4.83 %

Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.42


2.39


2.71

Net Interest Spread

2.64


2.60


2.12

Net Interest Margin

3.22


3.15


2.78

Net Interest Margin - FTE

3.24


3.16


2.79







(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans






  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2025, the provision for credit losses was $815 thousand compared to $594 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by third quarter 2025 charge-offs.

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $8.7 million, an increase from $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Revenue related to wealth management increased from the prior quarter as a result of overall market performance. Interchange fees improved in the third quarter from the linked quarter. The third quarter of 2025 included a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position.

  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $25.4 million, a decrease from $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2025 included unification expenses of approximately $600 thousand as compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The unification expenses were primarily comprised of project management and information technology costs related to the July 2025 system conversion. Arrow continues to focus on overall expense control.

  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $3.8 million and 22.7%, respectively for the third quarter of 2025, and $3.1 million and 22.4%, respectively for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.6 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of $172.4 million, or 3.9%, as compared to June 30, 2025. For the third quarter of 2025, the overall change in the balance sheet was primarily attributable to the seasonal surge in municipal deposits as well as fluctuations in cash balances, maturities of investments and growth in the loan portfolio.

  • Investments: Total investments were $558.4 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $30.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to June 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2025 was driven primarily by $48 million of additional investments offset by paydowns and maturities. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.]

  • Loans4: Total loans were $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2025. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2025 was $17.3 million. Loan growth was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans and commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 12.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million as of September 30, 2025, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.2 million, or 1.00% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 0.49% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. The decrease was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6.7 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 0.15% of period-end assets, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.15%, at June 30, 2025.

  • Deposits: At September 30, 2025, deposit balances were $4.1 billion, an increase of $170.7 million from June 30, 2025. The change from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits.

  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $417.7 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of $9.2 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to net income of $12.8 million and other comprehensive income of $2.2 million offset by dividends of $4.8 million and share repurchases of $1.4 million and other stock-based activity. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of September 30, 2025, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.07% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.86%. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 74 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.

1 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information.
2 The "loan exit rate" is the point in time interest rate in effect at the end of the reporting period.
3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources
4 Excludes $3.0 million and $3.2 million fair value hedge adjustments at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Interest and Fees on Loans


$         46,832


$         44,122


$       136,982


$       126,639

Interest on Deposits at Banks


2,245


2,103


5,488


6,735

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:









Fully Taxable


4,066


2,656


11,464


8,851

Exempt from Federal Taxes


455


562


1,603


1,867

Total Interest and Dividend Income


53,598


49,443


155,537


144,092

INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


2,160


1,966


5,904


5,510

Savings Deposits


9,534


10,905


28,384


31,706

Time Deposits over $250,000


1,695


1,803


5,232


5,645

Other Time Deposits


5,859


4,934


17,181


15,091

Borrowings



1,177


167


3,439

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


173


173


513


514

Interest on Financing Leases


46


47


135


142

Total Interest Expense


19,467


21,005


57,516


62,047

NET INTEREST INCOME


34,131


28,438


98,021


82,045

Provision for Credit Losses


815


934


6,428


2,326

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
CREDIT LOSSES


33,316


27,504


91,593


79,719

NON-INTEREST INCOME









Income From Fiduciary Activities


2,600


2,429


7,533


7,337

Fees for Other Services to Customers


2,857


2,881


8,244


8,130

Insurance Commissions


1,986


1,955


5,616


5,299

Net Gain on Securities


392


94


669


165

Net Gain on Sales of Loans


259


126


573


135

Other Operating Income


622


648


1,529


2,781

Total Non-Interest Income


8,716


8,133


24,164


23,847

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and Employee Benefits


14,339


13,446


41,980


39,375

Occupancy Expenses, Net


1,907


1,754


5,881


5,299

Technology and Equipment Expense


4,963


4,692


15,639


14,246

FDIC Assessments


634


698


1,953


2,111

Other Operating Expense


3,590


3,510


11,677


10,399

Total Non-Interest Expense


25,433


24,100


77,130


71,430

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


16,599


11,537


38,627


32,136

Provision for Income Taxes


3,774


2,562


8,687


6,897

NET INCOME


$         12,825


$            8,975


$         29,940


$         25,239

Average Shares Outstanding:









Basic


16,402


16,710


16,541


16,746

Diluted


16,406


16,742


16,543


16,772

Per Common Share:









Basic Earnings


$              0.77


$              0.54


$              1.80


$              1.51

Diluted Earnings


0.77


0.53


1.80


1.50

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$ 45,925


$                27,422

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

351,512


127,124

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

485,583


463,111

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $62,251 at September 30,
2025 and $96,586 at December 31, 2024)

62,744


98,261

Equity Securities

5,724


5,055

Other Investments

4,369


4,353

Loans

3,442,009


3,394,541

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,176)


(33,598)

Net Loans

3,407,833


3,360,943

Premises and Equipment, Net

60,002


59,717

Goodwill

23,789


23,789

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,805


2,058

Other Assets

137,829


134,515

Total Assets

$   4,587,115


$     4,306,348

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

771,014


702,978

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

977,871


810,834

Savings Deposits

1,526,055


1,520,024

Time Deposits over $250,000

178,843


191,962

Other Time Deposits

646,268


602,132

Total Deposits

4,100,051


3,827,930

Borrowings

4,265


8,600

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

  Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


20,000

Finance Leases

4,928


5,005

Other Liabilities

40,184


43,912

Total Liabilities

4,169,428


3,905,447

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024


Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized
  (22,066,559 Shares Issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

22,067


22,067

Additional Paid-in Capital

414,133


413,476

Retained Earnings

93,027


77,215

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(8,640)


(18,453)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,628,864 Shares at September 30,
2025 and 5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024)

(102,900)


(93,404)

Total Stockholders' Equity

417,687


400,901

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$   4,587,115


$   4,306,348

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024

Net Income

$       12,825


$      10,805


$         6,310


$         4,470


$        8,975





















Share and Per Share Data:










Period End Shares Outstanding

16,438


16,484


16,670


16,743


16,734

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,402


16,545


16,665


16,718


16,710

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,406


16,551


16,673


16,739


16,742

Basic Earnings Per Share

$           0.77


$           0.65


$           0.38


$           0.26


$           0.54

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.77


0.65


0.38


0.27


0.53

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.29


0.28


0.28


0.28


0.27











Selected Quarterly Average Balances:










  Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$     200,251


$    145,473


$     146,023


$    233,469


$    154,937

  Investment Securities

574,080


582,380


591,841


579,107


590,352

  Loans

3,424,784


3,415,140


3,406,075


3,354,463


3,329,873

  Deposits

3,913,721


3,849,093


3,825,124


3,847,691


3,672,128

  Other Borrowed Funds

30,539


33,579


48,375


49,090


134,249

  Stockholders' Equity

413,058


406,529


404,394


393,696


387,904

  Total Assets

4,399,815


4,332,339


4,324,917


4,339,833


4,245,597

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.16 %


1.00 %


0.59 %


0.41 %


0.84 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

12.32 %


10.66 %


6.33 %


4.52 %


9.20 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1

13.13 %


11.38 %


6.76 %


4.84 %


9.79 %

Average Earning Assets

$ 4,199,115


$ 4,142,993


$ 4,143,939


$ 4,167,039


$ 4,075,162

Average Paying Liabilities

3,193,789


3,191,906


3,184,196


3,185,215


3,085,066

Interest Income

53,598


51,573


50,366


50,901


49,443

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2

121


148


155


157


149

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

53,719


51,721


50,521


51,058


49,592

Interest Expense

19,467


19,040


19,009


21,214


21,005

Net Interest Income

34,131


32,533


31,357


29,687


28,438

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

34,252


32,681


31,512


29,844


28,587

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.22 %


3.15 %


3.07 %


2.83 %


2.78 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2

3.24 %


3.16 %


3.08 %


2.85 %


2.79 %











Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3










Non-Interest Expense

$       25,433


$      25,652


$       26,045


$      25,838


$      24,100

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

76


80


81


89


78

Net Non-Interest Expense

$       25,357


$      25,572


$       25,964


$      25,749


$      24,022

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$       34,252


$      32,681


$       31,512


$      29,844


$      28,587

Non-Interest Income

8,716


7,609


7,839


4,227


8,133

Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

392


(40)


317


(3,072)


94

Net Gross Income

$       42,576


$      40,330


$       39,034


$      37,143


$      36,626

Efficiency Ratio

59.56 %


63.41 %


66.52 %


69.32 %


65.59 %











Period-End Capital Information:










Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$     417,687


$    408,506


$     404,409


$    400,901


$    393,311

Book Value per Share

25.41


24.78


24.26


23.94


23.50

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

25,594


25,659


25,743


25,847


25,979

Tangible Book Value per Share 1

23.85


23.23


22.72


22.40


21.95











Capital Ratios:4










Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.66 %


9.64 %


9.61 %


9.60 %


9.78 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.07 %


12.73 %


12.59 %


12.71 %


12.77 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.71 %


13.37 %


13.23 %


13.35 %


13.41 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.86 %


14.51 %


14.48 %


14.47 %


14.46 %

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Footnotes:




















1

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity
exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which 
Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$   417,687


$   408,506


$   404,409


$   400,901


$   393,311


Less:  Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

25,594


25,659


25,743


25,847


25,979


Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$   392,093


$   382,847


$   378,666


$   375,054


$   367,332













Period End Shares Outstanding

16,438


16,484


16,670


16,743


16,734


Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$        23.85


$        23.23


$        22.72


$        22.40


$        21.95


Net Income

12,825


10,805


6,310


4,470


8,975


Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

13.13 %


11.38 %


6.76 %


4.84 %


9.79 %












2

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net
interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes 
provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


Interest Income (GAAP)

$     53,598


$     51,573


$     50,366


$     50,901


$     49,443


Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment

     (Non-GAAP)

121


148


155


157


149


Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

     (Non-GAAP)

$     53,719


$     51,721


$     50,521


$     51,058


$     49,592


Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     34,131


$     32,533


$     31,357


$     29,687


$     28,438


Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment

     (Non-GAAP)

121


148


155


157


149


Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

     (Non-GAAP)

$     34,252


$     32,681


$     31,512


$     29,844


$     28,587


Average Earning Assets

$  4,199,115


$  4,142,993


$  4,143,939


$  4,167,039


$  4,075,162


Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.24 %


3.16 %


3.08 %


2.85 %


2.79 %












3

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP
ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is
useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense
to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted)












4

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in
accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The September 30, 2025 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e.
, 13.07%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer
(i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


Total Risk Weighted Assets

$  3,095,225


$  3,121,451


$  3,143,547


$  3,126,364


$  3,110,178


Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

404,426


397,432


395,900


397,285


397,122


Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.07 %


12.73 %


12.59 %


12.71 %


12.77 %












* Quarterly ratios have been annualized










Arrow Financial Corporation
 Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$   200,251


$       2,245


4.45 %


$   154,937


$       2,103


5.40 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

509,599


4,066


3.17


497,450


2,656


2.12

Exempt from Federal Taxes

64,481


455


2.80


92,902


562


2.41

Loans (1)

3,424,784


46,832


5.43


3,329,873


44,122


5.27

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,199,115


53,598


5.06


4,075,162


49,443


4.83

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,143)






(31,147)





Cash and Due From Banks

33,984






33,159





Other Assets

200,859






168,423





Total Assets

$  4,399,815






$  4,245,597





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   848,622


2,160


1.01


$   785,134


1,966


1.00

Savings Deposits

1,492,204


9,534


2.53


1,492,888


10,905


2.91

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

177,826


1,695


3.78


174,028


1,803


4.12

Other Time Deposits

644,598


5,859


3.61


498,767


4,934


3.94

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,163,250


19,248


2.41


2,950,817


19,608


2.64

Borrowings

5,583




109,230


1,177


4.29

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


173


3.43


20,000


173


3.44

Finance Leases

4,956


46


3.68


5,019


47


3.73

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,193,789


19,467


2.42


3,085,066


21,005


2.71

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

750,471






721,311





Other Liabilities

42,497






51,316





Total Liabilities

3,986,757






3,857,693





Stockholders' Equity

413,058






387,904





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,399,815






$  4,245,597





Net Interest Income



$     34,131






$     28,438



Net Interest Spread





2.64 %






2.12 %

Net Interest Margin





3.22 %






2.78 %


(1)

Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation
 Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$   200,251


$       2,245


4.45 %


$  145,473


$       1,622


4.47 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

509,599


4,066


3.17


496,614


3,790


3.06

Exempt from Federal Taxes

64,481


455


2.80


85,766


561


2.62

Loans (1)

3,424,784


46,832


5.43


3,415,140


45,600


5.36

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,199,115


53,598


5.06


4,142,993


51,573


4.99

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,143)






(35,238)





Cash and Due From Banks

33,984






29,267





Other Assets

200,859






195,317





Total Assets

$  4,399,815






$  4,332,339





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   848,622


2,160


1.01


$  845,041


1,941


0.92

Savings Deposits

1,492,204


9,534


2.53


1,494,930


9,367


2.51

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

177,826


1,695


3.78


179,980


1,726


3.85

Other Time Deposits

644,598


5,859


3.61


638,376


5,793


3.64

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,163,250


19,248


2.41


3,158,327


18,827


2.39

Borrowings

5,583




8,601



Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


173


3.43


20,000


171


3.43

Finance Leases

4,956


46


3.68


4,978


42


3.38

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,193,789


19,467


2.42


3,191,906


19,040


2.39

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

750,471






690,766





Other Liabilities

42,497






43,138





Total Liabilities

3,986,757






3,925,810





Stockholders' Equity

413,058






406,529





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,399,815






$  4,332,339





Net Interest Income



$     34,131






$     32,533



Net Interest Spread





2.64 %






2.60 %

Net Interest Margin





3.22 %






3.15 %


(1)

Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation
 Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Year to Date Period Ended:

September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$   164,114


$       5,488


4.47 %


$   164,208


$       6,735


5.48 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

502,075


11,464


3.05


526,181


8,851


2.25

Exempt from Federal Taxes

80,628


1,603


2.66


108,872


1,867


2.29

Loans (1)

3,415,401


136,982


5.36


3,282,175


126,639


5.15

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,162,218


155,537


5.00


4,081,436


144,092


4.72

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,359)






(31,340)





Cash and Due From Banks

31,598






30,534





Other Assets

193,174






162,194





Total Assets

$  4,352,631






$  4,242,824





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   844,774


5,904


0.93


$   815,933


5,510


0.90

Savings Deposits

1,500,944


28,384


2.53


1,487,005


31,706


2.85

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

181,291


5,232


3.86


174,668


5,645


4.32

Other Time Deposits

625,557


17,181


3.67


499,881


15,091


4.03

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,152,566


56,701


2.40


2,977,487


57,952


2.60

 Borrowings

12,455


167


1.79


104,257


3,439


4.41

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


513


3.43


20,000


514


3.43

Finance Leases

4,977


135


3.63


5,034


142


3.77

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,189,998


57,516


2.41


3,106,778


62,047


2.67

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

710,404






703,948





Other Liabilities

44,203






50,207





Total Liabilities

3,944,605






3,860,933





Stockholders' Equity

408,026






381,891





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,352,631






$  4,242,824





























Net Interest Income



$     98,021






$     82,045



Net Interest Spread





2.59 %






2.05 %

Net Interest Margin





3.15 %






2.69 %













(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans
























Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

9/30/2025


12/31/2024

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$       170,330


$       158,991

Commercial Real Estate Loans

809,696


796,365

  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

980,026


955,356

Consumer Loans

1,089,233


1,118,981

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,372,750


1,320,204

Total Loans

$   3,442,009


$   3,394,541

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$         34,191


$         31,262

Loans Charged-off

(1,464)


(1,333)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

634


815

Net Loans Charged-off

(830)


(518)

Provision for Credit Losses

815


2,854

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$         34,176


$         33,598

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$           5,615


$         20,621

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

685


398

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

6


20

Total Nonperforming Loans

6,306


21,039

Repossessed Assets

361


382

Other Real Estate Owned


76

Total Nonperforming Assets

$           6,667


$         21,497





Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,

   Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.10 %


0.06 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,

  Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.09 %


0.34 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.99 %


0.99 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

541.96 %


159.69 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.18 %


0.62 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.15 %


0.50 %





Year-to-Date Period Ended:

9/30/2025


12/31/2024

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

$         33,598


$         31,265

Loans Charged-off

(8,077)


(5,895)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

2,227


3,048

Net Loans Charged-off

(5,850)


(2,847)

Provision for Credit Losses

6,428


5,180

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period

$         34,176


$         33,598





Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.23 %


0.09 %

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.25 %


0.16 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

