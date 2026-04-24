Arrow® Helps Fans "Go for the Goal" with Backyard Soccer Projects and National Giveaway

At the center of the campaign:

A realistic backyard soccer goal

A functional rebounder for practice and drills

for practice and drills A front yard team pride sign to show off your favorite country

Each project is designed to be achievable for everyday DIYers, with step-by-step guidance and smart tool solutions from Arrow.

"We wanted to create something that brings families, friends and neighbors together around the fun and energy of soccer," said Roberto Izaguirre, President of Arrow Tool Group. "With Serena's creativity and our tools, anyone can build something they'll use all season long. And with the expansion of our product line into new hand tools and office products, we're making it even easier for consumers to find everything they need for projects like these all in one place."

To make it even easier, Arrow is offering a convenient, all-in-one tool bundle available at ArrowToolGroup.com, giving consumers everything they need to tackle every project in the series, no guesswork required. The addition of Arrow's growing portfolio of hand tools and office products further simplifies the experience, allowing DIYers to source a complete range of tools from a single, trusted brand.

Consumers can follow along with:

Step-by-step project instructions for the soccer goal and soccer rebounder available on ArrowToolGroup.com

A long-form build video on YouTube

Ongoing inspiration and updates across Arrow's social media channels

The campaign officially kicks off April 22, 2026, with new content, tips, and project reveals rolling out throughout the promotion.

Enter to Win

As part of the celebration, Arrow is giving three lucky winners the chance to build their own backyard setup with the "Go for the Goal" Sweepstakes.

Each winner will receive:

An Arrow tool bundle featuring products used in the projects

A $500 gift card to help bring their backyard goal to life

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes runs from April 22 through May 6, 2026, and is open to eligible participants in the U.S. and Canada (excluding certain regions). See full details and entry instructions at ArrowToolGroup.com.

Follow the Action

From build tutorials to game-day inspiration, follow Arrow Tool Group on social media and get ready to Go for the Goal.

About Arrow Tool Group

Arrow Fastener, LLC, doing business as Arrow Tool Group, is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of staple guns, glue guns, rivet tools, and the Arrow RevealCut™ Ceiling Tile Workstation, headquartered in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Since 1929, Arrow has been a leader in fastening solutions across big-box home improvement stores and traditional hardware retail channels. For more than five decades, the T50® staple gun has set the industry standard as the world's best-selling staple gun.

Today, Arrow Tool Group is a trusted supplier of reliable, innovative, and affordable products from the Arrow™, Goldblatt®, Pony Jorgensen®, SK Professional Tools®, and Arrow RevealCut™ brands — serving building trade professionals, DIYers, and ceiling installation specialists.

In July 2017, Arrow was acquired by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company, a leading manufacturer of forklifts, hand and power tools, robotic systems, and laser measuring devices located in China. Arrow Tool Group now serves as GreatStar's U.S. headquarters for the sales, marketing, and distribution of its branded tool portfolio. For more information, visit arrowtoolgroup.com.

About Serena Appiah

Serena Appiah is the founder of Thrift Diving, a popular blog, YouTube channel, and podcast that empowers people to decorate, improve, and maintain their homes on a budget using paint, tools, and thrift store finds. After purchasing her 1973 home, Serena taught herself furniture refinishing and woodworking, sparking a passion for DIY that she now shares through tutorials, demonstrations, and speaking engagements. She's currently enrolled in the Building Trades Program at Montgomery College and volunteers as a Crew Leader for Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. Serena lives near Washington, D.C., with her husband and three sons.

SOURCE Arrow Tool Group