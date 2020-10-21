Arrow Reports $11.0 million in Q3 Net Income as COVID-19 Response Continues

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.0 million, compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased to $24.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.3 million for the comparable quarter of 2019.

Arrow continues to manage its COVID-19 response with health and safety concerns as a top priority. In the third quarter, our Business Continuity Task Force focused on maintaining protocols that have allowed us to keep our team and customers healthy and our branches open. We actively monitor developments, and if future restrictions are imposed, we are confident in our ability to continue to provide essential banking services and meet our customers' needs.

"Throughout this pandemic, Arrow has remained strong, and we delivered again for our shareholders in the third quarter with solid earnings, and both a cash and stock dividend," said Thomas J. Murphy, President and CEO. "We continued to assist our customers and communities with temporary financial assistance, stimulus program support, and forgiveness assistance for our 1,400 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program borrowers. As these challenging times continue, I thank our team for their commitment to safety while also demonstrating flexibility in adapting to the changing needs of our customers."

In the third quarter, Arrow opened a Saratoga National Bank Branch as well as a Capital Region Business Development Office in Latham, NY. Both locations continue our forward momentum and expansion into the Capital Region. Also in the third quarter, Arrow closed the Glens Falls National Bank Route 9 Queensbury Branch, consolidating the operations of that branch with those of other nearby branches.

The following expands on our COVID-19 response:

COVID-19 Safety Measures: Throughout the third quarter, Arrow maintained open lobbies for the majority of its bank branches and insurance offices. Safety measures continue to be followed, including clear shields for desks and teller lines, hand sanitizing stations, required face coverings, and social distancing markers. Traffic to lobbies is stable, and we continue to promote usage of no-contact alternatives such as digital banking, drive-ins and ATMs. While some positions have returned to the office, a significant portion of the Arrow workforce remains remote as part of our risk-mitigation strategy. Additionally, employee travel remains paused, self-quarantine protocol is in place for personal travel to hot spots, in-person meetings are minimized, social distancing is strongly enforced, and increased cleaning and sanitizing of our locations continues. We believe these measures have helped to keep our workforce healthy and has aided in community efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our footprint. We will continue to utilize these measures as appropriate based on public health guidance.

COVID-19 Customer Support: During the third quarter, support continued for customers experiencing financial hardship. We worked closely with individuals and businesses seeking temporary financial assistance. On the small business side, support for Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program borrowers shifted from taking new applications to preparing for loan forgiveness. In total, we have assisted more than 1,400 small businesses, and more than $142.7 million in such loans have been funded. Our team has engaged in regular communication around the ever-changing guidelines and the start of our digital forgiveness application process.

COVID-19 Operational Impact: While COVID-19 did not have a material adverse effect on our third quarter 2020 financial results, we are actively monitoring the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations and we can make no assurance as to the future negative impact on our operations or results. Currently, all of our banking locations and some of our insurance locations are open to the public, and through a mix of onsite and remote work amongst our team, we continue to meet customer needs and deliver high-quality service daily.

The following expands upon our third quarter financial results:

Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.6 billion as of September 30, 2020, which represents an increase of $256.9 million, or 11.0%, from September 30, 2019. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2020 was $30.5 million. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $43.7 million, or 5.4%, as compared to September 30, 2019, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $36.2 million, or 4.1%, as compared to September 30, 2019. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $176.9 million, or 27.6%, as compared to September 30, 2019. The increase in commercial loans includes $142.7 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Deposit Growth: At September 30, 2020, deposit balances reached $3.3 billion, up $650.3 million, or 24.9%, from the prior-year level. Deposit growth for the third quarter of 2020 was $196.1 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to 19.8% of total deposits on September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, other time deposits were $194.1 million, a decrease of $75.6 million compared to the prior year. Municipal deposits increased $218.8 million, or 34.6% from September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter increased to $24.9 million, up 11.6% from $22.3 million in the comparable quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.90% for the quarter, compared to 3.07% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including lower interest rates, increased cash balances and the impact of participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $8.7 million, compared to $7.7 million in the comparable 2019 quarter. For the third quarter of 2020, the net gain on the sale of loans was $1.4 million. In addition, income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased over the comparable quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased 4.1% to $17.5 million, from $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits increased $393 thousand. In the third quarter, both the Saratoga National Bank Latham Branch and the Capital Region Business Development Office opened, increasing occupancy expenses for the quarter.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.6 million for the same quarter of 2019. The effective income tax rates for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 20.7% and 20.3%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at September 30, 2020, with continued low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, were $6.3 million, up $1.6 million from the level at September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.02% for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, a decrease from 0.05% for the three month period ended September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $28.4 million at September 30, 2020, which represented 1.10% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.90% at September 30, 2019. Loan loss provision expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, up $1.8 million from the provision for loan losses for the comparable 2019 quarter. Although credit quality remains strong, the increase in provision for loan losses reflects the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquidity: At September 30, 2020, Arrow's liquidity position was strong. Deposit growth for the third quarter of 2020 was $196.1 million and interest-bearing cash balances at September 30, 2020 were $396.4 million. Arrow continues to be well-prepared to address volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may affect current cash and deposit balances. At September 30, 2020, contingent collateralized lines of credit were established and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.3 billion. Arrow also has additional liquidity options available to it including unsecured lines of credit, such as Fed Funds and brokered markets.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $325.7 million at September 30, 2020, up $33.4 million, or 11.4%, from September 30, 2019. Arrow's consistent earnings and measured dividend practices have created strong capital reserves, which make the company well-positioned to address the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remained strong in 2020, with Arrow's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 13.20% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 15.28% at September 30, 2020. These capital levels at Arrow and both of the subsidiary banks continue to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.

Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 15, 2020, the Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by the Company in the third quarter of 2019 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 27, 2019. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 25, 2020. This is the 12th consecutive year the Company has declared a stock dividend.

Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non- GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Interest and Fees on Loans $ 24,706

$ 24,620

$ 74,657

$ 70,543 Interest on Deposits at Banks 64

182

229

572 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable 1,557

2,018

5,621

6,671 Exempt from Federal Taxes 969

1,132

3,017

3,606 Total Interest and Dividend Income 27,296

27,952

83,524

81,392 INTEREST EXPENSE













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 264

500

1,061

1,435 Savings Deposits 806

2,317

4,450

5,926 Time Deposits over $250,000 292

451

1,263

1,362 Other Time Deposits 576

1,255

2,360

3,099 Federal Funds Purchased and













Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 17

28

55

75 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 219

820

865

3,513 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to













Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 173

250

574

780 Interest on Financing Leases 49

28

148

71 Total Interest Expense 2,396

5,649

10,776

16,261 NET INTEREST INCOME 24,900

22,303

72,748

65,131 Provision for Loan Losses 2,271

518

8,083

1,445 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 22,629

21,785

64,665

63,686 NONINTEREST INCOME













Income From Fiduciary Activities 2,265

2,212

6,613

6,571 Fees for Other Services to Customers 2,619

2,623

7,348

7,570 Insurance Commissions 1,713

1,936

5,077

5,590 Net (Loss) Gain on Securities (72)

146

(552)

222 Net Gain on Sales of Loans 1,433

257

2,193

501 Other Operating Income 739

517

2,876

1,020 Total Noninterest Income 8,697

7,691

23,555

21,474 NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and Employee Benefits 10,408

10,015

31,003

29,061 Occupancy Expenses, Net 1,427

1,324

4,221

4,023 Technology and Equipment Expense 3,228

3,305

9,807

9,689 FDIC Assessments 309

(480)

770

(56) Other Operating Expense 2,115

2,627

6,685

7,634 Total Noninterest Expense 17,487

16,791

52,486

50,351 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 13,839

12,685

35,734

34,809 Provision for Income Taxes 2,793

2,618

7,402

7,074 NET INCOME $ 11,046

$ 10,067

$ 28,332

$ 27,735 Average Shares Outstanding 1:













Basic 15,472

15,404

15,453

15,375 Diluted 15,481

15,441

15,467

15,417 Per Common Share:













Basic Earnings $ 0.71

$ 0.65

$ 1.83

$ 1.80 Diluted Earnings 0.71

0.65

1.83

1.80

1 2019 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



September 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 54,286 $ 47,035 $ 65,882 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 396,380 23,186 26,416 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 374,928 357,334 314,182 Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $233,501 at





September 30, 2020; $249,618 at December 31, 2019; and





$259,128 at September 30, 2019) 224,799 245,065 255,095 Equity Securities 1,511 2,063 1,996 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 5,574 10,317 6,627 Loans 2,592,455 2,386,120 2,335,591 Allowance for Loan Losses (28,446) (21,187) (20,931) Net Loans 2,564,009 2,364,933 2,314,660 Premises and Equipment, Net 42,075 40,629 40,228 Goodwill 21,873 21,873 21,873 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,789 1,661 1,713 Other Assets 90,460 70,179 64,150 Total Assets $ 3,777,684 $ 3,184,275 $ 3,112,822 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 690,232 484,944 516,876 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 912,980 689,221 801,446 Savings Deposits 1,354,956 1,046,568 929,691 Time Deposits over $250,000 112,555 123,968 96,770 Other Time Deposits 194,135 271,353 269,764 Total Deposits 3,264,858 2,616,054 2,614,547 Federal Funds Purchased and





Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 73,949 51,099 72,869 Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances — 130,000 48,000 Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances 50,000 30,000 30,000 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated





Subsidiary Trusts 20,000 20,000 20,000 Finance Leases 5,228 5,254 5,263 Other Liabilities 37,989 30,140 29,915 Total Liabilities 3,452,024 2,882,547 2,820,594 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares





Authorized at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and





September 30, 2019 — — — Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized





(20,194,474 Shares Issued at September 30, 2020 and





19,606,449 at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019) 20,194 19,606 19,606 Additional Paid-in Capital 353,062 335,355 334,597 Retained Earnings 33,434 33,218 27,375 Unallocated ESOP Shares (None at September 30, 2020 and





December 31, 2019 and 5,151 Shares at September 30, 2019) — — (100) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (253) (6,357) (8,979) Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,705,102 Shares at September 30,





2020; 4,608,258 Shares at December 31, 2019 and 4,632,657





Shares at September 30, 2019) (80,777) (80,094) (80,271) Total Stockholders' Equity 325,660 301,728 292,228 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,777,684 $ 3,184,275 $ 3,112,822

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019 Net Income $ 11,046

$ 9,159

$ 8,127

$ 9,740

$ 10,067 Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments (53)

(80)

(279)

50

109 Share and Per Share Data:1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 15,489

15,461

15,432

15,448

15,418 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 15,472

15,441

15,446

15,427

15,404 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 15,481

15,448

15,476

15,476

15,441 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.71

$ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 0.63

$ 0.65 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.71

0.59

0.53

0.63

0.65 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.252

0.252

0.252

0.252

0.245 Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 242,928

$ 155,931

$ 32,787

$ 28,880

$ 27,083 Investment Securities 592,457

607,094

603,748

582,982

545,073 Loans 2,582,253

2,518,198

2,394,346

2,358,110

2,308,879 Deposits 3,082,499

2,952,432

2,670,009

2,607,421

2,472,528 Other Borrowed Funds 136,117

129,383

170,987

177,877

231,291 Shareholders' Equity 324,269

316,380

306,527

296,124

289,016 Total Assets 3,583,322

3,437,155

3,180,857

3,113,114

3,023,043 Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.23 %

1.07 %

1.03 %

1.24 %

1.32 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 13.55 %

11.64 %

10.66 %

13.05 %

13.82 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 14.61 %

12.58 %

11.55 %

14.18 %

15.05 % Average Earning Assets $ 3,417,638

$ 3,281,223

$ 3,030,881

$ 2,969,972

$ 2,881,035 Average Paying Liabilities 2,545,435

2,457,690

2,362,515

2,293,804

2,213,642 Interest Income 27,296

28,002

28,226

28,367

27,952 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 284

281

288

321

344 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 27,580

28,283

28,514

28,688

28,296 Interest Expense 2,396

3,160

5,220

5,449

5,649 Net Interest Income 24,900

24,842

23,006

22,918

22,303 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 25,184

25,123

23,294

23,239

22,647 Net Interest Margin, annualized 2.90 %

3.05 %

3.05 %

3.06 %

3.07 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 2.93 %

3.08 %

3.09 %

3.10 %

3.12 % Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4

















Noninterest Expense $ 17,487

$ 17,245

$ 17,754

$ 17,099

$ 16,791 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 56

57

58

60

61 Net Noninterest Expense $ 17,431

$ 17,188

$ 17,696

$ 17,039

$ 16,730 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 25,184

$ 25,123

$ 23,294

$ 23,238

$ 22,647 Noninterest Income 8,697

7,164

7,694

7,081

7,691 Less: Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Invest. (72)

(106)

(374)

67

146 Net Gross Income $ 33,953

$ 32,393

$ 31,362

$ 30,252

$ 30,192 Efficiency Ratio 51.34 %

53.06 %

56.42 %

56.32 %

55.41 % Period-End Capital Information: Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 325,660

$ 317,687

$ 309,398

$ 301,728

$ 292,228 Book Value per Share 1 21.03

20.55

20.05

19.53

18.95 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,662

23,535

23,513

23,534

23,586 Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 19.50

19.03

18.53

18.01

17.42 Capital Ratios:5

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.17 %

9.32 %

9.87 %

9.98 %

10.04 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.20 %

13.07 %

12.84 %

12.94 %

12.93 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.06 %

13.94 %

13.72 %

13.83 %

13.85 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.28 %

15.10 %

14.76 %

14.78 %

14.81 % Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,537,128

$ 1,502,866

$ 1,342,531

$ 1,543,653

$ 1,485,116

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:

1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.

2. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 325,660 $ 317,687 $ 309,398 $ 301,728 $ 292,228 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible









assets, net 23,662 23,535 23,513 23,534 23,586 Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 301,998 $ 294,152 $ 285,885 $ 278,194 $ 268,642 Period End Shares Outstanding 15,489 15,461 15,432 15,448 15,418 Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-









GAAP) $ 19.50 $ 19.03 $ 18.53 $ 18.01 $ 17.42 Net Income 11,046 9,159 8,127 9,740 10,067 Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity -









Annualized) 14.61 % 12.58 % 11.55 % 14.18 % 15.05 %

3. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Interest Income (GAAP) $ 27,296 $ 28,002 $ 28,226 $ 28,367 $ 27,952 Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 284 281 288 321 344 Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 27,580 $ 28,283 $ 28,514 $ 28,688 $ 28,296 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 24,900 $ 24,842 $ 23,006 $ 22,918 $ 22,303 Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 284 281 288 321 344 Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 25,184 $ 25,123 $ 23,294 $ 23,239 $ 22,647 Average Earning Assets $3,417,638 $3,281,223 $3,030,881 $2,969,972 $2,881,035 Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 2.93 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.12 %

4. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).

5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at September 30, 2020 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.20%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



9/30/2020

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Total Risk Weighted Assets $2,321,637

$2,283,430 $2,275,902 $2,237,127 $2,184,214 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 306,356

298,362 292,165 289,409 282,485 Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.20 %

13.07 % 12.84 % 12.94 % 12.93 %

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: Loan Portfolio 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Commercial Loans $ 275,921 $ 150,660 $ 142,135 Commercial Real Estate Loans 541,233 510,541 498,083 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 817,154 661,201 640,218 Consumer Loans 849,526 811,198 805,798 Residential Real Estate Loans 925,775 913,721 889,575 Total Loans $ 2,592,455 $ 2,386,120 $ 2,335,591 Allowance for Loan Losses





Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 26,300 $ 20,931 $ 20,695 Loans Charged-off (392) (503) (402) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 267 125 120 Net Loans Charged-off (125) (378) (282) Provision for Loan Losses 2,271 634 518 Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter $ 28,446 $ 21,187 $ 20,931 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 6,004 $ 4,005 $ 3,465 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 121 253 1,066 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 157 143 150 Total Nonperforming Loans 6,282 4,401 4,681 Repossessed Assets 126 139 76 Other Real Estate Owned — 1,122 1,198 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 6,408 $ 5,662 $ 5,955 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,





Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.35 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans 1.10 % 0.89 % 0.90 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 452.82 % 481.41 % 447.15 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 % Nine Month Period Ended:





Allowance for Loan Losses





Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year $ 21,187

$ 20,196 Loans Charged-off (1,360)

(1,232) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 536

522 Net Loans Charged-off (824)

(710) Provision for Loan Losses 8,083

1,445 Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period $ 28,446

$ 20,931 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.04 %

0.04 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.43 %

0.09 %

