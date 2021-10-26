Arrow Reports $13.0 million in Q3 Net Income, Surpasses $4 Billion in Total Assets
-- Net income was $13.0 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.81 for the third quarter.
-- Key profitability ratios were strong in the third quarter with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.32% and return on average equity (ROE) of 14.34%.
-- Third-quarter revenue increased $2.7 million, or 8.1%, over the prior-year comparative quarter.
-- Over $56 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were forgiven in the third quarter of 2021.
-- Arrow continues to focus on optimization of digital and physical delivery channels to meet changing customer needs.
Oct 26, 2021, 07:55 ET
GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.0 million, compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $28.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $24.9 million for the comparable quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income and net income were $83.2 million and $39.5 million, respectively, as compared to $72.7 million and $28.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.34% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.32% for the third quarter, compared to 13.55% and 1.23%, respectively, for the prior-year quarter.
"Arrow delivered another quarter of solid earnings, strong profitability ratios, and asset growth to a new record of more than $4 billion," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "I commend our team members for their dedication to continuous improvement and exceptional service for our customers during these challenging times. I am thankful for and humbled by their unwavering commitment to achieve our mission."
In the third quarter, Arrow advanced its focus on technology and digital experience with the launch of a new mortgage application platform and upgrades to our Business Online Banking platform. Additionally, branch network enhancement plans continued. Glens Falls National Bank announced the consolidation of two branches in Fort Edward located less than a mile apart before year-end, with the remaining full- service branch undergoing improvements; Saratoga National Bank likewise renovated a new full-service location in Wilton, which will open in the fourth quarter and replace its smaller Jones and Ballard road branches.
The following expands on our third-quarter financial results:
COVID-19 Response: In the third quarter, our lending team further advanced the forgiveness process for PPP borrowers, with about three quarters of loans forgiven as of September 30, 2021. Frontline teams also assisted customers with additional stimulus programs and provided fraud education around pandemic-related scams.
Arrow also complied with the New York State HERO Act by implementing required face coverings for employees. The Arrow Business Continuity Plan Committee continues to meet regularly to evaluate pandemic metrics and our response, including our plan for pending OSHA guidance on vaccination requirements for large employers.
Additionally, Arrow recognized the team's outstanding performance and tremendous dedication during this pandemic with a special recognition bonus, following a similar bonus in 2020.
Loan Growth: Total loans were $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2021. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million and increased $62.3 million, or 2.4%, from September 30, 2020. In the third quarter, total outstanding commercial loans decreased $37.8 million, or 4.5%. PPP loans, included in the commercial portfolio, decreased $56.7 million in the third quarter as a result of the continued loan forgiveness processed by the Small Business Administration. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $28.6 million, or 3.2% in the third quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans, net of approximately $4.0 million of loans sold, increased $19.8 million, or 2.2%, for the third quarter of 2021.
Deposit Growth: At September 30, 2021, deposit balances were $3.6 billion. Deposits increased in the third quarter of 2021 by $167.5 million and increased by $340.7 million, or 10.4%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits increased $118.4 million in the third quarter and $134.0 million, or 15.8% from September 30, 2020. Non-municipal deposits increased $49.1 million for the quarter and $206.7 million, or 8.6% from September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared to 21.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, other time deposits were $138.7 million, a decrease of $55.4 million compared to the prior year.
Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter was $28.6 million, up 15.0% from $24.9 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans were $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.9% from $24.7 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $27.2 million, were $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 51.2%, from the $2.4 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending September 30, 2020. The net interest margin was 3.04% for the quarter, compared to 2.90% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including the timing of the forgiveness of PPP loans partially offset by lower interest rates and increased cash balances.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $7.7 million, compared to $8.7 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased by $306 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2020. Fees and other services to customers increased $347 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2020. Interchange fees related to increased customer activity of debit card usage was the largest driver of the increase. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.2 million from the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the strategic decision to retain more newly originated real estate loans.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $19.4 million, an increase from $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily due to a special recognition bonus of approximately $510 thousand which was paid in the third quarter. Technology expenses increased from the prior year in part due to variable costs related to increased utilization of consumer banking technology. Other non-interest expense included the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $300 thousand in the third quarter.
Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. The effective income tax rates for the three- month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, were 22.7% and 20.2%, respectively.
Asset Quality: Asset quality remained solid at September 30, 2021, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.02% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, consistent with the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021 were $11.3 million, up $5.1 million from September 30, 2020 which was primarily the result of two commercial real estate loans being classified as nonaccrual during 2021. Nonperforming assets of $11.7 million at September 30, 2021 represented 0.29% of period-end assets up from 0.17% at September 30, 2020.
For the third quarter of 2021, the provision for credit losses was $99 thousand and the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other liabilities was $300 thousand. The allowance for credit losses was $27.0 million on September 30, 2021, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2020.
Liquidity: As of September 30, 2021, Arrow's liquidity position remained strong with interest-bearing cash balances of $548.9 million. Arrow continues to be well-positioned to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At September 30, 2021, contingent collateralized lines of credit were in place and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.4 billion. Arrow has additional liquidity options currently available, including access to unsecured lines of credit such as Fed funds and brokered markets.
Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $360.2 million on September 30, 2021, up $34.5 million, or 10.6%, from September 30, 2020. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.71% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.66%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 15, 2021, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the third quarter of 2020 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 24, 2021. This is the 13th consecutive year Arrow has declared a stock dividend.
Industry Recognition: In the third quarter of 2021, Arrow was selected as one of the top 35 banks and thrifts that comprise the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2021. Arrow is one of just five New York financial institutions on the list, and the only one headquartered locally. Additionally, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings.
----------------
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax- equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 27,157
|
$ 24,706
|
$ 79,354
|
$ 74,657
|
Interest on Deposits at Banks
|
163
|
64
|
351
|
229
|
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
1,632
|
1,557
|
4,809
|
5,621
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
855
|
969
|
2,682
|
3,017
|
Total Interest and Dividend Income
|
29,807
|
27,296
|
87,196
|
83,524
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
155
|
264
|
566
|
1,061
|
Savings Deposits
|
424
|
806
|
1,490
|
4,450
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
39
|
292
|
228
|
1,263
|
Other Time Deposits
|
133
|
576
|
511
|
2,360
|
Federal Funds Purchased and
|
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
—
|
17
|
3
|
55
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
197
|
219
|
586
|
865
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
|
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
|
173
|
173
|
513
|
574
|
Interest on Financing Leases
|
48
|
49
|
146
|
148
|
Total Interest Expense
|
1,169
|
2,396
|
4,043
|
10,776
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
28,638
|
24,900
|
83,153
|
72,748
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
99
|
2,271
|
(286)
|
8,083
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
28,539
|
22,629
|
83,439
|
64,665
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Income From Fiduciary Activities
|
2,571
|
2,265
|
7,538
|
6,613
|
Fees for Other Services to Customers
|
2,966
|
2,619
|
8,494
|
7,348
|
Insurance Commissions
|
1,576
|
1,713
|
4,842
|
5,077
|
Net (Loss) Gain on Securities
|
(106)
|
(72)
|
250
|
(552)
|
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
|
211
|
1,433
|
2,251
|
2,193
|
Other Operating Income
|
476
|
739
|
1,405
|
2,876
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
7,694
|
8,697
|
24,780
|
23,555
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
11,377
|
10,408
|
33,360
|
31,003
|
Occupancy Expenses, Net
|
1,403
|
1,427
|
4,480
|
4,221
|
Technology and Equipment Expense
|
3,833
|
3,228
|
11,002
|
9,807
|
FDIC Assessments
|
249
|
309
|
764
|
770
|
Other Operating Expense
|
2,561
|
2,115
|
7,582
|
6,685
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
19,423
|
17,487
|
57,188
|
52,486
|
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
16,810
|
13,839
|
51,031
|
35,734
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
3,821
|
2,793
|
11,483
|
7,402
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 12,989
|
$ 11,046
|
$ 39,548
|
$ 28,332
|
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
|
Basic
|
16,027
|
15,936
|
16,015
|
15,917
|
Diluted
|
16,085
|
15,946
|
16,072
|
15,931
|
Per Common Share:
|
Basic Earnings
|
$ 0.81
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 2.47
|
$ 1.78
|
Diluted Earnings
|
0.81
|
0.69
|
2.46
|
1.78
|
1
|
2020 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 24, 2021, 3% stock dividend.
|
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
$ 49,430
|
$ 42,116
|
$ 54,286
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
|
548,936
|
338,875
|
396,380
|
Investment Securities:
|
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
|
486,900
|
365,287
|
374,928
|
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $203,936 at
|
September 30, 2021; $226,576 at December 31, 2020; and
|
$233,501 at September 30, 2020)
|
198,337
|
218,405
|
224,799
|
Equity Securities
|
1,886
|
1,636
|
1,511
|
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
|
5,380
|
5,349
|
5,574
|
Loans
|
2,654,751
|
2,595,030
|
2,592,455
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(26,956)
|
(29,232)
|
(28,446)
|
Net Loans
|
2,627,795
|
2,565,798
|
2,564,009
|
Premises and Equipment, Net
|
44,003
|
42,612
|
42,075
|
Goodwill
|
21,873
|
21,873
|
21,873
|
Other Intangible Assets, Net
|
2,006
|
1,950
|
1,789
|
Other Assets
|
84,558
|
84,735
|
90,460
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,071,104
|
$ 3,688,636
|
$ 3,777,684
|
LIABILITIES
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
841,910
|
701,341
|
690,232
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
1,035,358
|
832,434
|
912,980
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,515,692
|
1,423,358
|
1,354,956
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
73,889
|
123,622
|
112,555
|
Other Time Deposits
|
138,714
|
153,971
|
194,135
|
Total Deposits
|
3,605,563
|
3,234,726
|
3,264,858
|
Federal Funds Purchased and
|
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|
2,426
|
17,486
|
73,949
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
|
45,000
|
45,000
|
50,000
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
|
Subsidiary Trusts
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
Finance Leases
|
5,181
|
5,217
|
5,228
|
Other Liabilities
|
32,763
|
31,815
|
37,989
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,710,933
|
3,354,244
|
3,452,024
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares
|
Authorized at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and
|
September 30, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized
|
(20,800,144 Shares Issued at September 30, 2021 and
|
20,800
|
20,194
|
20,194
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
|
377,349
|
353,662
|
353,062
|
Retained Earnings
|
47,936
|
41,899
|
33,434
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(3,719)
|
(816)
|
(253)
|
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,780,496 Shares at September 30,
|
2021; 4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 4,705,102
|
Shares at September 30, 2020)
|
(82,195)
|
(80,547)
|
(80,777)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
360,171
|
334,392
|
325,660
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,071,104
|
$ 3,688,636
|
$ 3,777,684
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
Net Income
|
$ 12,989
|
$ 13,279
|
$ 13,280
|
$ 12,495
|
$ 11,046
|
Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):
|
Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments
|
(79)
|
145
|
119
|
66
|
(53)
|
Share and Per Share Data:1
|
Period End Shares Outstanding
|
16,020
|
16,039
|
16,009
|
15,981
|
15,954
|
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
|
16,027
|
16,024
|
15,994
|
15,964
|
15,936
|
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
|
16,085
|
16,085
|
16,030
|
15,981
|
15,946
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
$ 0.81
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.78
|
$ 0.69
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
0.81
|
0.83
|
0.82
|
0.78
|
0.69
|
Cash Dividend Per Share
|
0.252
|
0.252
|
0.252
|
0.252
|
0.245
|
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
|
$ 416,500
|
$ 369,034
|
$ 334,155
|
$ 349,430
|
$ 242,928
|
Investment Securities
|
675,980
|
668,089
|
593,822
|
590,151
|
592,457
|
Loans
|
2,641,726
|
2,651,449
|
2,618,362
|
2,610,834
|
2,582,253
|
Deposits
|
3,435,933
|
3,395,271
|
3,254,815
|
3,256,238
|
3,082,499
|
Other Borrowed Funds
|
72,187
|
74,957
|
82,659
|
95,047
|
136,117
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
359,384
|
350,203
|
340,708
|
331,899
|
324,269
|
Total Assets
|
3,902,041
|
3,851,921
|
3,712,020
|
3,721,954
|
3,583,322
|
Return on Average Assets, annualized
|
1.32 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.45 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.23 %
|
Return on Average Equity, annualized
|
14.34 %
|
15.21 %
|
15.81 %
|
14.98 %
|
13.55 %
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2
|
15.36 %
|
16.32 %
|
17.00 %
|
16.13 %
|
14.61 %
|
Average Earning Assets
|
$ 3,734,206
|
$ 3,688,572
|
$ 3,546,339
|
$ 3,550,415
|
$ 3,417,638
|
Average Paying Liabilities
|
2,705,283
|
2,721,961
|
2,639,240
|
2,674,795
|
2,545,435
|
Interest Income
|
29,807
|
29,695
|
27,694
|
28,372
|
27,296
|
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
|
292
|
293
|
235
|
251
|
284
|
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
|
30,099
|
29,988
|
27,929
|
28,623
|
27,580
|
Interest Expense
|
1,169
|
1,335
|
1,539
|
1,918
|
2,396
|
Net Interest Income
|
28,638
|
28,360
|
26,155
|
26,454
|
24,900
|
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
|
28,930
|
28,653
|
26,390
|
26,705
|
25,184
|
Net Interest Margin, annualized
|
3.04 %
|
3.08 %
|
2.99 %
|
2.96 %
|
2.90 %
|
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
|
3.07 %
|
3.12 %
|
3.02 %
|
2.99 %
|
2.93 %
|
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
|
Noninterest Expense
|
$ 19,423
|
$ 19,087
|
$ 18,678
|
$ 18,192
|
$ 17,487
|
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
|
51
|
53
|
54
|
56
|
56
|
Net Noninterest Expense
|
$ 19,372
|
$ 19,034
|
$ 18,624
|
$ 18,136
|
$ 17,431
|
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
|
$ 28,930
|
$ 28,653
|
$ 26,390
|
$ 26,705
|
$ 25,184
|
Noninterest Income
|
7,694
|
8,478
|
8,608
|
9,103
|
8,697
|
Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities
|
(106)
|
196
|
160
|
88
|
(72)
|
Net Gross Income
|
$ 36,730
|
$ 36,935
|
$ 34,838
|
$ 35,720
|
$ 33,953
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
52.74 %
|
51.53 %
|
53.46 %
|
50.77 %
|
51.34 %
|
Period-End Capital Information:
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
|
$ 360,171
|
$ 353,033
|
$ 342,413
|
$ 334,392
|
$ 325,660
|
Book Value per Share 1
|
22.48
|
22.01
|
21.39
|
20.91
|
20.41
|
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
|
23,879
|
23,955
|
23,922
|
23,823
|
23,662
|
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
|
20.99
|
20.52
|
19.89
|
19.43
|
18.93
|
Capital Ratios:5
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
9.39 %
|
9.29 %
|
9.37 %
|
9.07 %
|
9.17 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
13.71 %
|
13.79 %
|
13.56 %
|
13.39 %
|
13.20 %
|
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
14.51 %
|
14.61 %
|
14.39 %
|
14.24 %
|
14.06 %
|
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
15.66 %
|
15.78 %
|
15.55 %
|
15.48 %
|
15.28 %
|
Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.
|
$ 1,778,659
|
$ 1,804,854
|
$ 1,725,754
|
$ 1,659,029
|
$ 1,537,128
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
Footnotes:
|
1.
|
Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 24, 2021, 3% stock dividend.
|
2.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|
$ 360,171
|
$ 353,033
|
$ 342,413
|
$ 334,392
|
$ 325,660
|
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible
|
23,879
|
23,955
|
23,922
|
23,823
|
23,662
|
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 336,292
|
$ 329,078
|
$ 318,491
|
$ 310,569
|
$ 301,998
|
Period End Shares Outstanding
|
16,020
|
16,039
|
16,009
|
15,981
|
15,954
|
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-
|
$ 20.99
|
$ 20.52
|
$ 19.89
|
$ 19.43
|
$ 18.93
|
Net Income
|
12,989
|
13,279
|
13,280
|
12,495
|
11,046
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity
|
(Net Income/Tangible Equity -
|
Annualized)
|
15.36 %
|
16.32 %
|
17.00 %
|
16.13 %
|
14.61 %
|
3.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
Interest Income (GAAP)
|
$ 29,807
|
$ 29,695
|
$ 27,694
|
$ 28,372
|
$ 27,296
|
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
|
292
|
293
|
235
|
251
|
284
|
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
|
$
|
30,099
|
$
|
29,988
|
$
|
27,929
|
$
|
28,623
|
$
|
27,580
|
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|
$ 28,638
|
$ 28,360
|
$ 26,155
|
$ 26,454
|
$ 24,900
|
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
|
292
|
293
|
235
|
251
|
284
|
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
|
$
|
28,930
|
$
|
28,653
|
$
|
26,390
|
$
|
26,705
|
$
|
25,184
|
Average Earning Assets
|
$3,734,206
|
$3,688,572
|
$3,546,339
|
$3,550,415
|
$3,417,638
|
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
|
3.07 %
|
3.12 %
|
3.02 %
|
2.99 %
|
2.93 %
|
4.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a
|
5.
|
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted
|
9/30/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
Total Risk Weighted Assets
|
$2,511,910
|
$2,438,445
|
$2,404,456
|
$2,357,094
|
$2,321,637
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
344,507
|
336,265
|
326,039
|
315,696
|
306,356
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
|
13.71 %
|
13.79 %
|
13.56 %
|
13.39 %
|
13.20 %
|
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
9/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Commercial Loans
|
$ 188,191
|
$ 240,554
|
$ 275,921
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans
|
615,080
|
571,787
|
541,233
|
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
|
803,271
|
812,341
|
817,154
|
Consumer Loans
|
921,189
|
859,768
|
849,526
|
Residential Real Estate Loans
|
930,291
|
922,921
|
925,775
|
Total Loans
|
$ 2,654,751
|
$ 2,595,030
|
$ 2,592,455
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
|
$ 27,010
|
$ 28,446
|
$ 26,300
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(444)
|
(630)
|
(392)
|
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
291
|
179
|
267
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(153)
|
(451)
|
(125)
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
99
|
1,237
|
2,271
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
|
$ 26,956
|
$ 29,232
|
$ 28,446
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
$ 10,723
|
$ 6,033
|
$ 6,004
|
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
|
555
|
228
|
121
|
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
|
67
|
145
|
157
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
11,345
|
6,406
|
6,282
|
Repossessed Assets
|
272
|
155
|
126
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
79
|
—
|
—
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$ 11,696
|
$ 6,561
|
$ 6,408
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
|
Quarter-to-date Annualized
|
0.02 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.02 %
|
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized
|
0.01 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.35 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
|
1.02 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.10 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
|
237.60 %
|
456.32 %
|
452.82 %
|
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
|
0.43 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.24 %
|
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
|
0.29 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.17 %
|
Nine Month Period Ended:
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year
|
$ 29,232
|
$ 21,187
|
Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13
|
(1,300)
|
—
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(1,520)
|
(1,360)
|
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
830
|
536
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(690)
|
(824)
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
(286)
|
8,083
|
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period
|
$ 26,956
|
$ 28,446
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized
|
0.03 %
|
0.04 %
|
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized
|
(0.01)%
|
0.43 %
SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation
Share this article