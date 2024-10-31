Arrow Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $9.0 Million, or $0.53 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.53, versus $7.7 million and EPS of $0.46 for the same period in 2023.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's October 31, 2024 Form 8-K and related Third Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations. 

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco: 

"We delivered a solid third quarter with strong net interest margin expansion, improved core profitability, increased return on average assets and continued strong credit metrics. Stabilizing funding costs, increasing asset yields, and continued expense discipline have positioned us for increased core operating leverage for the upcoming quarters. Our incredible teamwork was recently recognized by being named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

Among our third-quarter accomplishments, we completed two small acquisitions. We expanded our insurance business with the strategic acquisition of the assets of A&B Agency, Inc. and acquired a branch in Whitehall, New York. Our team continues to prepare for the unification of our banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into a single entity renamed Arrow Bank National Association, or Arrow Bank, slated for December 31, 2024. Starting in early November, our customers will gain surcharge-free access to the Allpoint ATM Network of more than 55,000 locations. As we continue to strengthen our market position, we also rewarded our shareholders with an increase to the fourth-quarter cash dividend, which we announced in early October."

Third-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • EPS improved $0.07 to $0.53 versus the same period in 2023 and $0.01 over the previous quarter
  • Results included approximately $450 thousand of non-core expenses related to our insurance agency and branch acquisitions as well as unification efforts
  • Deposit balances were $3.8 billion, resulting in a Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 87.0%
  • Net Interest Margin improved to 2.78% (2.79% FTE1), up from 2.67% (2.69% FTE) in the prior quarter
  • Year-to-date loan growth reached $126.3 million2 (5.2% annualized)
  • Resumed mortgage loan sales into the secondary market
  • Average Loan Yields increased to 5.27% for 3Q24, up from 5.17% in the prior quarter
  • Net Charge-Offs for the quarter were 8bps on an annualized basis
  • Tangible Book Value increased to $21.95
  • Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss improved $5.7 million, or 18%, from the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 0.84%, up from 0.82% in the previous quarter

__________________________________

1 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

2 Excludes both $6.5 million fair value hedge adjustment at September 30, 2024 and $5.8 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2023

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million, increasing from $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.3 million in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $0.8 million.
    • Compared to the third quarter of 2023, net income growth was driven by an increase in net interest income of $3.1 million, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $0.6 million.

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $28.4 million, increasing 4.7% from $27.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and increasing 12.2% from $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.
    • Total interest and dividend income was $49.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase from $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and from $42.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $21.0 million, an increase from $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and from $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year was driven primarily by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.

  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.79% compared to 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter in 2024 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the moderating cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the third quarter of 2023, the increase in net interest margin was primarily the result of yield on average earning assets increasing at a faster pace than costs of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is affected by deposits continuing to migrate to higher costing products, such as money market savings and time deposits.

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Interest and Dividend Income

$                 49,443

$                 47,972

$                 42,117

Interest Expense

21,005

20,820

16,764

Net Interest Income

28,438

27,152

25,353

Average Earning Assets(A)

4,075,162

4,083,813

3,973,747

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,085,066

3,127,417

2,920,518






Yield on Earning Assets(A)

4.83 %

4.72 %

4.20 %

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.71

2.68

2.28

Net Interest Spread

2.12

2.04

1.92

Net Interest Margin

2.78

2.67

2.53

Net Interest Margin - FTE

2.79

2.69

2.55






(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.










  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2024, the provision for credit losses was $0.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 were replenishment of the allowance for charge-offs, growth in loan balances and changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model.

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $8.1 million, an increase from $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and consistent with the third quarter of 2023. The increases from the prior periods are primarily the result of the resumption of loan sales from current loan originations, higher wealth management fees resulting from improved market valuations of assets under management and increased insurance commissions resulting from the A&B asset acquisition. The third quarter of 2023 included one-time proceeds from bank-owned life insurance in other income.

  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $24.1 million, an increase from $23.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase from $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to several one-time non-core expenses related to the Whitehall and A&B asset acquisitions.

  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $2.6 million and 22.2%, for the third quarter of 2024, $2.3 million and 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million and 19.1%, for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in the amount of tax advantaged earning assets as a percentage of total earning assets, while the increase in the effective tax rate from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a change in pre-tax income combined with a decrease in the amount of tax advantaged earning assets as a percentage of total earning assets.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.4 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $167.0 million, or 3.9%, as compared to June 30, 2024 and an increase of $138.5 million, or 3.2%, as compared to September 30, 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, overall growth in the balance sheet was attributable to changes in cash balances, primarily seasonal municipal and corporate deposits, as well as growth in the loan portfolio.

  • Investments: Total investments were $549.8 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 1.2%, compared to June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $117.0 million, or 17.6%, compared to September 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was also driven by paydowns and maturities as well as the fourth quarter 2023 repositioning of the investment portfolio, which reduced the portfolio by approximately $25 million at the time of the transaction. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.

  • Loans3: Total loans were $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2024. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2024 was $24.2 million, and $201.2 million since September 30, 2023. Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 13.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $31.3 million as of September 30, 2024, which represented 0.94% of loans outstanding, as compared to $31.0 million, or 0.94%, at June 30, 2024, and $31.1 million, or 0.99%, at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.16%4 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 and 0.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $22.3 million as of September 30, 2024, representing 0.51% of period-end assets, compared to 0.50% at June 30, 2024 and 0.16% at September 30, 2023.

  • Deposits: At September 30, 2024, deposit balances were $3.8 billion, an increase of $153.8 million from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $171.0 million from September 30, 2023. The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. The increase from September 30, 2023 was partially attributable to $175 million of brokered CDs, primarily used to reduce borrowings and fund continued loan growth. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.

  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $393.3 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $10.3 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $33.3 million, or 9.2%, from the September 30, 2023 level of $360.0 million. The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $9.0 million, other comprehensive income of $5.7 million offset by dividends of $4.5 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to income for the period of $32.9 million, other comprehensive income of $26.6 million and various capital items of $1.1 million offset by dividends of $18.1 million and stock repurchases of $9.2 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong. As of September 30, 2024, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.77% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.46%. The capital ratios of Arrow's subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

______________________________________

3 Includes both $6.5 million fair value hedge adjustment at September 30, 2024 and $0.4 million fair value hedge adjustment at June 30, 2024

4 Charge-offs for 2Q24 included 0.09% related to a previously specifically reserved amount for overdraft balances relating to one customer relationship

Additional Commentary

  • Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Arrow was recently named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. Arrow is one of just three New York financial institutions on the list and the only bank in Upstate New York. Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and research firm, evaluated more than 300 institutions that trade on a major exchange, narrowing the field to the top 30.

  • Bauer Financial Ratings: Both Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company continued to maintain their 5-Star Exceptional Performance ratings from Bauer Financial, for the 69th and 61st quarters, respectively.

  • Subsidiary Bank Unification: Arrow received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to combine its two subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into one bank that will be known as Arrow Bank National Association. The combination will create operational efficiencies, unify branding and enhance Arrow's ability to pursue its strategic growth objectives. The combination of the entities is anticipated to become effective December 31, 2024.

About Arrow 

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation 

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, the efficiency ratio and net interest margin (FTE). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement 

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obligated to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30


2024

2023

2024

2023

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$            44,122

$            36,699

$     126,639

$     103,203

Interest on Deposits at Banks

2,103

1,805

6,735

3,958

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:







Fully Taxable

2,656

2,924

8,851

8,823

Exempt from Federal Taxes

562

689

1,867

2,256

Total Interest and Dividend Income

49,443

42,117

144,092

118,240

INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,966

1,156

5,510

2,346

Savings Deposits

10,905

9,729

31,706

23,830

Time Deposits over $250,000

1,803

1,466

5,645

3,159

Other Time Deposits

4,934

2,051

15,091

3,721

Borrowings

1,177

2,143

3,439

5,309

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

173

514

513

Interest on Financing Leases

47

46

142

143

Total Interest Expense

21,005

16,764

62,047

39,021

NET INTEREST INCOME

28,438

25,353

82,045

79,219

Provision for Credit Losses

934

354

2,326

2,856

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

27,504

24,999

79,719

76,363

NON-INTEREST INCOME







Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,429

2,378

7,337

7,081

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,881

2,761

8,130

8,073

Insurance Commissions

1,955

1,695

5,299

4,775

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities


94

71

165

(214)

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

126

21

135

25

Other Operating Income

648

1,124

2,781

1,893

Total Non-Interest Income

8,133

8,050

23,847

21,633

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

13,446

11,988

39,375

35,974

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,754

1,517

5,299

4,728

Technology and Equipment Expense

4,692

4,371

14,246

13,150

FDIC Assessments

698

515

2,111

1,478

Other Operating Expense

3,510

5,088

10,399

14,528

Total Non-Interest Expense

24,100

23,479

71,430

69,858

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

11,537

9,570

32,136

28,138

Provision for Income Taxes

2,562

1,827

6,897

5,786

NET INCOME

$              8,975

$              7,743

$       25,239

$       22,352

Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic

16,710

17,050

16,746

17,049

Diluted

16,742

17,050

16,772

17,049

Per Common Share:







Basic Earnings

$                0.54

$                0.46

$           1.51

$           1.31

Diluted Earnings

0.53

0.46

1.50

1.31

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


September 30,
2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,
2023

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$                53,969

$                36,755

$                39,778

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

286,119

105,781

254,961

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

437,067

497,769

519,240

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $101,929 at September 30, 2024; $128,837 at December 31, 2023; and $134,811 at September 30, 2023)

103,337

131,395

140,577

Equity Securities

5,089

1,925

1,960

Other Investments

4,352

5,049

5,110

Loans

3,339,937

3,212,908

3,138,617

Allowance for Credit Losses

(31,262)

(31,265)

(31,112)

Net Loans

3,308,675

3,181,643

3,107,505

Premises and Equipment, Net

59,932

59,642

60,311

Goodwill

23,789

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

2,190

1,110

1,205

Other Assets

126,930

126,926

120,391

Total Assets

$          4,411,449

$          4,169,868

$          4,272,911

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

740,170

758,425

798,392

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

875,365

799,785

920,250

Savings Deposits

1,544,868

1,466,280

1,496,193

Time Deposits over $250,000

177,990

179,301

167,614

Other Time Deposits

499,064

483,775

284,036

Total Deposits

3,837,457

3,687,566

3,666,485

Borrowings

103,600

26,500

174,300

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

  Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,022

5,066

5,080

Other Liabilities

52,059

50,964

47,032

Total Liabilities

4,018,138

3,790,096

3,912,897

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023



Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized  (22,066,559 Shares Issued at September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and  September 30, 2023)

22,067

22,067

22,067

Additional Paid-in Capital

413,065

412,551

412,397

Retained Earnings

77,429

65,792

62,647

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(25,968)

(33,416)

(52,584)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,332,907 Shares at September 30, 2024; 5,124,073 Shares at December 31, 2023 and 5,017,063 Shares at September 30, 2023)

(93,282)

(87,222)

(84,513)

Total Stockholders' Equity

393,311

379,772

360,014

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$          4,411,449

$          4,169,868

$          4,272,911

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Net Income

$         8,975

$        8,604

$         7,660

$         7,723

$        7,743










Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments (Net of Tax)

69

39

13

90

52










Share and Per Share Data:








Period End Shares Outstanding

16,734

16,723

16,710

16,942

17,049

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,710

16,685

16,865

17,002

17,050

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,742

16,709

16,867

17,004

17,050

Basic Earnings Per Share

$           0.54

$           0.52

$           0.45

$           0.46

$           0.46

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.53

0.52

0.45

0.46

0.46

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.270

0.270

0.270

0.270

0.262










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








  Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$     154,937

$    159,336

$     178,452

$    136,026

$    131,814

  Investment Securities

590,352

644,192

671,105

713,144

745,693

  Loans

3,329,873

3,280,285

3,235,841

3,170,262

3,096,240

  Deposits

3,672,128

3,678,957

3,693,325

3,593,949

3,491,028

  Other Borrowed Funds

134,249

131,537

122,033

149,507

208,527

  Stockholders' Equity

387,904

378,256

379,446

363,753

362,701

  Total Assets

4,245,597

4,237,359

4,245,484

4,159,313

4,109,995

Return on Average Assets, annualized

0.84 %

0.82 %

0.73 %

0.74 %

0.75 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

9.20 %

9.15 %

8.12 %

8.42 %

8.47 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1

9.79 %

9.74 %

8.64 %

8.99 %

9.05 %

Average Earning Assets

$ 4,075,162

$ 4,083,813

$ 4,085,398

$ 4,019,432

$ 3,973,747

Average Paying Liabilities

3,085,066

3,127,417

3,108,093

2,985,717

2,920,518

Interest Income

49,443

47,972

46,677

44,324

42,117

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2

149

163

176

184

183

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

49,592

48,135

46,853

44,508

42,117

Interest Expense

21,005

20,820

20,222

18,711

16,764

Net Interest Income

28,438

27,152

26,455

25,613

25,353

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

28,587

27,315

26,631

25,797

25,536

Net Interest Margin, annualized

2.78 %

2.67 %

2.60 %

2.53 %

2.53 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2

2.79 %

2.69 %

2.62 %

2.55 %

2.55 %










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3








Non-Interest Expense

$       24,100

$      23,318

$       24,012

$      23,190

$      23,479

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

78

40

41

43

43

Net Non-Interest Expense

$       24,022

$      23,278

$       23,971

$      23,147

$      23,436

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$       28,587

$      27,315

$       26,631

$      25,797

$      25,536

Non-Interest Income

8,133

7,856

7,858

7,484

8,050

Less: Net Gain on Securities

94

54

17

122

71

Net Gross Income

$       36,626

$      35,117

$       34,472

$      33,159

$      33,515

Efficiency Ratio

65.59 %

66.29 %

69.54 %

69.81 %

69.93 %










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$     393,311

$    383,018

$     377,986

$    379,772

$    360,014

Book Value per Share 

23.50

22.90

22.62

22.42

21.12

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

25,979

22,800

22,891

22,983

23,078

Tangible Book Value per Share 1

21.95

21.54

21.25

21.06

19.76










Capital Ratios:4








Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.78 %

9.74 %

9.63 %

9.84 %

9.94 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 

12.77 %

12.88 %

12.84 %

13.00 %

13.17 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.41 %

13.53 %

13.50 %

13.66 %

13.84 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.46 %

14.57 %

14.57 %

14.74 %

14.94 %










Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$ 1,944,239

$ 1,848,349

$ 1,829,266

$ 1,763,194

$ 1,627,522

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:


















1.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.


9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$   393,311

$   383,018

$   377,986

$   379,772

$   360,014

Less:  Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

25,979

22,800

22,891

22,983

23,078

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$   367,332

$   360,218

$   355,095

$   356,789

$   336,936












Period End Shares Outstanding

16,734

16,723

16,710

16,942

17,049

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$        21.95

$        21.54

$        21.25

$        21.06

$        19.76

Net Income

8,975

8,604

7,660

7,723

7,743

Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

9.79 %

9.74 %

8.64 %

8.99 %

9.05 %











2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets.  This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.


9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     49,443

$     47,972

$     46,677

$     44,324

$     42,117

Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment

     (Non-GAAP)

149

163

176

184

183

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

     (Non-GAAP)

$     49,592

$     48,135

$     46,853

$     44,508

$     42,300

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     28,438

$     27,152

$     26,455

$     25,613

$     25,353

Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment

     (Non-GAAP)

149

163

176

184

183

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

     (Non-GAAP)

$     28,587

$     27,315

$     26,631

$     25,797

$     25,536

Average Earning Assets

$  4,075,162

$  4,083,813

$  4,085,398

$  4,019,432

$  3,973,747

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

2.79 %

2.69 %

2.62 %

2.55 %

2.55 %











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control.  Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.  Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).











4.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules.  The September 30, 2024 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 12.77%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).


9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Total Risk Weighted Assets

$  3,110,178

$  3,072,922

$  3,049,525

$  3,032,188

$  2,988,438

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

397,122

395,691

391,706

394,166

393,541

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

12.77 %

12.88 %

12.84 %

13.00 %

13.17 %











* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.








Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   154,937

$       2,103

5.40 %

$  131,814

$       1,805

5.43 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

497,450

2,656

2.12

616,020

2,924

1.88

Exempt from Federal Taxes

92,902

562

2.41

129,673

689

2.11

Loans (1)

3,329,873

44,122

5.27

3,096,240

36,699

4.70

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,075,162

49,443

4.83

3,973,747

42,117

4.20

Allowance for Credit Losses

(31,147)




(31,386)



Cash and Due From Banks

33,159




32,874



Other Assets

168,423




134,760



Total Assets

$  4,245,597




$  4,109,995



Deposits:










Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   785,134

1,966

1.00

$  795,627

1,156

0.58

Savings Deposits

1,492,888

10,905

2.91

1,505,916

9,729

2.56

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

174,028

1,803

4.12

152,738

1,466

3.81

Other Time Deposits

498,767

4,934

3.94

257,710

2,051

3.16

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2,950,817

19,608

2.64

2,711,991

14,402

2.11

Borrowings

109,230

1,177

4.29

183,452

2,143

4.63

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

173

3.44

20,000

173

3.43

Finance Leases

5,019

47

3.73

5,075

46

3.60

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,085,066

21,005

2.71

2,920,518

16,764

2.28

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

721,311




779,037



Other Liabilities

51,316




47,739



Total Liabilities

3,857,693




3,747,294



Stockholders' Equity

387,904




362,701



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,245,597




$  4,109,995



Net Interest Income

$     28,438




$     25,353

Net Interest Spread



2.12 %




1.92 %

Net Interest Margin



2.78 %




2.53 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   154,937

$       2,103

5.40 %

$  159,336

$       2,185

5.52 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

497,450

2,656

2.12

530,869

3,009

2.28

Exempt from Federal Taxes

92,902

562

2.41

113,323

637

2.26

Loans (1)

3,329,873

44,122

5.27

3,280,285

42,141

5.17

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,075,162

49,443

4.83

4,083,813

47,972

4.72

Allowance for Credit Losses

(31,147)




(31,459)



Cash and Due From Banks

33,159




28,611



Other Assets

168,423




156,394



Total Assets

$  4,245,597




$  4,237,359



Deposits:










Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   785,134

1,966

1.00

$  832,087

1,903

0.92

Savings Deposits

1,492,888

10,905

2.91

1,487,062

10,571

2.86

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

174,028

1,803

4.12

172,655

1,869

4.35

Other Time Deposits

498,767

4,934

3.94

504,076

5,074

4.05

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2,950,817

19,608

2.64

2,995,880

19,417

2.61

Borrowings

109,230

1,177

4.29

106,502

1,186

4.48

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

173

3.44

20,000

170

3.42

Finance Leases

5,019

47

3.73

5,035

47

3.75

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,085,066

21,005

2.71

3,127,417

20,820

2.68

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

721,311




683,077



Other Liabilities

51,316




48,609



Total Liabilities

3,857,693




3,859,103



Stockholders' Equity

387,904




378,256



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,245,597




$  4,237,359



Net Interest Income

$     28,438




$     27,152

Net Interest Spread



2.12 %




2.04 %

Net Interest Margin



2.78 %




2.67 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(GAAP Basis)

(Dollars In Thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30:

2024

2023



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   164,208

$       6,735

5.48 %

$   101,104

$       3,958

5.23 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

526,181

8,851

2.25

635,126

8,823

1.86

Exempt from Federal Taxes

108,872

1,867

2.29

146,736

2,256

2.06

Loans (1)

3,282,175

126,639

5.15

3,041,909

103,203

4.54

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,081,436

144,092

4.72

3,924,875

118,240

4.03

Allowance for Credit Losses

(31,340)




(30,591)



Cash and Due From Banks

30,534




30,720



Other Assets

162,194




134,310



Total Assets

$  4,242,824




$  4,059,314



Deposits:










Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   815,933

5,510

0.90

$   874,132

2,346

0.36

Savings Deposits

1,487,005

31,706

2.85

1,494,976

23,830

2.13

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

174,668

5,645

4.32

127,230

3,159

3.32

Other Time Deposits

499,881

15,091

4.03

203,047

3,721

2.45

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2,977,487

57,952

2.60

2,699,385

33,056

1.64

 Borrowings

104,257

3,439

4.41

151,887

5,309

4.67

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

514

3.43

20,000

513

3.43

Finance Leases

5,034

142

3.77

5,088

143

3.76

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,106,778

62,047

2.67

2,876,360

39,021

1.81

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

703,948




777,994



Other Liabilities

50,207




42,506



Total Liabilities

3,860,933




3,696,860



Stockholders' Equity

381,891




362,454



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,242,824




$  4,059,314



Net Interest Income

$     82,045




$     79,219

Net Interest Spread



2.05 %




2.22 %

Net Interest Margin



2.69 %




2.70 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$       169,884

$       156,224

$       148,066

Commercial Real Estate Loans

756,420

745,487

734,604

  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

926,304

901,711

882,670

Consumer Loans

1,120,241

1,111,667

1,107,638

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,293,392

1,199,530

1,148,309

Total Loans

$   3,339,937

$   3,212,908

$   3,138,617

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$         31,009

$         31,112

$         31,170

Loans Charged-off

(1,429)

(1,366)

(1,204)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

748

994

792

Net Loans Charged-off

(681)

(372)

(412)

Provision for Credit Losses

934

525

354

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$         31,262

$         31,265

$         31,112

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$         21,047

$         20,645

$           6,023

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

816

452

251

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

30

54

60

Total Nonperforming Loans

21,893

21,151

6,334

Repossessed Assets

322

312

344

Other Real Estate Owned

76


182

Total Nonperforming Assets

$         22,291

$         21,463

$           6,860






Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,

   Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,

  Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.11 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.94 %

0.97 %

0.99 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

142.79 %

147.82 %

491.19 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.66 %

0.66 %

0.20 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.51 %

0.51 %

0.16 %






Year-to-Date Period Ended:

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

$         31,265

$         29,952

$         29,952

Loans Charged-off

(4,562)

(5,177)

(3,812)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

2,233

3,109

2,116

Net Loans Charged-off

(2,329)

(2,068)

(1,696)

Provision for Credit Losses

2,326

3,381

2,856

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period

$         31,262

$         31,265

$         31,112






Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

