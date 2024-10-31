Arrow Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $9.0 Million, or $0.53 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.53, versus $7.7 million and EPS of $0.46 for the same period in 2023.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's October 31, 2024 Form 8-K and related Third Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"We delivered a solid third quarter with strong net interest margin expansion, improved core profitability, increased return on average assets and continued strong credit metrics. Stabilizing funding costs, increasing asset yields, and continued expense discipline have positioned us for increased core operating leverage for the upcoming quarters. Our incredible teamwork was recently recognized by being named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

Among our third-quarter accomplishments, we completed two small acquisitions. We expanded our insurance business with the strategic acquisition of the assets of A&B Agency, Inc. and acquired a branch in Whitehall, New York. Our team continues to prepare for the unification of our banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into a single entity renamed Arrow Bank National Association, or Arrow Bank, slated for December 31, 2024. Starting in early November, our customers will gain surcharge-free access to the Allpoint ATM Network of more than 55,000 locations. As we continue to strengthen our market position, we also rewarded our shareholders with an increase to the fourth-quarter cash dividend, which we announced in early October."

Third-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

EPS improved $0.07 to $0.53 versus the same period in 2023 and $0.01 over the previous quarter

to versus the same period in 2023 and over the previous quarter Results included approximately $450 thousand of non-core expenses related to our insurance agency and branch acquisitions as well as unification efforts

of non-core expenses related to our insurance agency and branch acquisitions as well as unification efforts Deposit balances were $3.8 billion , resulting in a Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 87.0%

, resulting in a Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 87.0% Net Interest Margin improved to 2.78% (2.79% FTE 1 ), up from 2.67% (2.69% FTE) in the prior quarter

), up from 2.67% (2.69% FTE) in the prior quarter Year-to-date loan growth reached $126.3 million 2 (5.2% annualized)

(5.2% annualized) Resumed mortgage loan sales into the secondary market

Average Loan Yields increased to 5.27% for 3Q24, up from 5.17% in the prior quarter

Net Charge-Offs for the quarter were 8bps on an annualized basis

Tangible Book Value increased to $21.95

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss improved $5.7 million , or 18%, from the prior quarter

, or 18%, from the prior quarter Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 0.84%, up from 0.82% in the previous quarter

__________________________________ 1 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 2 Excludes both $6.5 million fair value hedge adjustment at September 30, 2024 and $5.8 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2023



Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million , increasing from $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.3 million in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $0.8 million . Compared to the third quarter of 2023, net income growth was driven by an increase in net interest income of $3.1 million , partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $0.6 million .





Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was , increasing from in the second quarter of 2024 and in the third quarter of 2023. Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $28.4 million , increasing 4.7% from $27.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and increasing 12.2% from $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Total interest and dividend income was $49.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase from $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and from $42.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $21.0 million , an increase from $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and from $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year was driven primarily by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.





Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was , increasing 4.7% from for the second quarter of 2024 and increasing 12.2% from in the third quarter of 2023. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.79% compared to 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter in 2024 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the moderating cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the third quarter of 2023, the increase in net interest margin was primarily the result of yield on average earning assets increasing at a faster pace than costs of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is affected by deposits continuing to migrate to higher costing products, such as money market savings and time deposits.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Interest and Dividend Income $ 49,443

$ 47,972

$ 42,117 Interest Expense 21,005

20,820

16,764 Net Interest Income 28,438

27,152

25,353 Average Earning Assets(A) 4,075,162

4,083,813

3,973,747 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,085,066

3,127,417

2,920,518











Yield on Earning Assets(A) 4.83 %

4.72 %

4.20 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.71

2.68

2.28 Net Interest Spread 2.12

2.04

1.92 Net Interest Margin 2.78

2.67

2.53 Net Interest Margin - FTE 2.79

2.69

2.55











(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.























Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2024, the provision for credit losses was $0.9 million compared to $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 were replenishment of the allowance for charge-offs, growth in loan balances and changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model.





For the third quarter of 2024, the provision for credit losses was compared to in the second quarter of 2024 and in the third quarter of 2023. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 were replenishment of the allowance for charge-offs, growth in loan balances and changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , was $8.1 million , an increase from $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and consistent with the third quarter of 2023. The increases from the prior periods are primarily the result of the resumption of loan sales from current loan originations, higher wealth management fees resulting from improved market valuations of assets under management and increased insurance commissions resulting from the A&B asset acquisition. The third quarter of 2023 included one-time proceeds from bank-owned life insurance in other income.





Non-interest income for the three months ended , was , an increase from in the second quarter of 2024 and consistent with the third quarter of 2023. The increases from the prior periods are primarily the result of the resumption of loan sales from current loan originations, higher wealth management fees resulting from improved market valuations of assets under management and increased insurance commissions resulting from the A&B asset acquisition. The third quarter of 2023 included one-time proceeds from bank-owned life insurance in other income. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $24.1 million , an increase from $23.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase from $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to several one-time non-core expenses related to the Whitehall and A&B asset acquisitions.





Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was , an increase from in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase from for the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to several one-time non-core expenses related to the and A&B asset acquisitions. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $2.6 million and 22.2%, for the third quarter of 2024, $2.3 million and 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.8 million and 19.1%, for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the effective tax rate from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in the amount of tax advantaged earning assets as a percentage of total earning assets, while the increase in the effective tax rate from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a change in pre-tax income combined with a decrease in the amount of tax advantaged earning assets as a percentage of total earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.4 billion at September 30, 2024 , an increase of $167.0 million , or 3.9%, as compared to June 30, 2024 and an increase of $138.5 million , or 3.2%, as compared to September 30, 2023 . For the third quarter of 2024, overall growth in the balance sheet was attributable to changes in cash balances, primarily seasonal municipal and corporate deposits, as well as growth in the loan portfolio.





Total assets were at , an increase of , or 3.9%, as compared to and an increase of , or 3.2%, as compared to . For the third quarter of 2024, overall growth in the balance sheet was attributable to changes in cash balances, primarily seasonal municipal and corporate deposits, as well as growth in the loan portfolio. Investments: Total investments were $549.8 million as of September 30, 2024 , a decrease of $6.6 million , or 1.2%, compared to June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $117.0 million , or 17.6%, compared to September 30, 2023 . The decrease from June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was also driven by paydowns and maturities as well as the fourth quarter 2023 repositioning of the investment portfolio, which reduced the portfolio by approximately $25 million at the time of the transaction. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.





Total investments were as of , a decrease of , or 1.2%, compared to and a decrease of , or 17.6%, compared to . The decrease from was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. The decrease from was also driven by paydowns and maturities as well as the fourth quarter 2023 repositioning of the investment portfolio, which reduced the portfolio by approximately at the time of the transaction. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio. Loans 3 : Total loans were $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2024 . Loan growth for the third quarter of 2024 was $24.2 million , and $201.2 million since September 30, 2023 . Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 13.





Total loans were as of . Loan growth for the third quarter of 2024 was , and since . Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the table on page 13. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $31.3 million as of September 30, 2024 , which represented 0.94% of loans outstanding, as compared to $31.0 million , or 0.94%, at June 30, 2024 , and $31.1 million , or 0.99%, at September 30, 2023 . Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to 0.16% 4 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 and 0.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 . Nonperforming assets were $22.3 million as of September 30, 2024 , representing 0.51% of period-end assets, compared to 0.50% at June 30, 2024 and 0.16% at September 30, 2023 .





The allowance for credit losses was as of , which represented 0.94% of loans outstanding, as compared to , or 0.94%, at , and , or 0.99%, at . Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended , as compared to 0.16% for the three-month period ended and 0.05% for the three-month period ended . Nonperforming assets were as of , representing 0.51% of period-end assets, compared to 0.50% at and 0.16% at . Deposits: At September 30, 2024 , deposit balances were $3.8 billion , an increase of $153.8 million from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $171.0 million from September 30, 2023 . The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. The increase from September 30, 2023 was partially attributable to $175 million of brokered CDs, primarily used to reduce borrowings and fund continued loan growth. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.





At , deposit balances were , an increase of from and an increase of from . The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. The increase from was partially attributable to of brokered CDs, primarily used to reduce borrowings and fund continued loan growth. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits. Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $393.3 million at September 30, 2024 , an increase of $10.3 million , or 2.7%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $33.3 million , or 9.2%, from the September 30, 2023 level of $360.0 million . The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $9.0 million , other comprehensive income of $5.7 million offset by dividends of $4.5 million . The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to income for the period of $32.9 million , other comprehensive income of $26.6 million and various capital items of $1.1 million offset by dividends of $18.1 million and stock repurchases of $9.2 million . Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong. As of September 30, 2024 , Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.77% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.46%. The capital ratios of Arrow's subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

______________________________________ 3 Includes both $6.5 million fair value hedge adjustment at September 30, 2024 and $0.4 million fair value hedge adjustment at June 30, 2024 4 Charge-offs for 2Q24 included 0.09% related to a previously specifically reserved amount for overdraft balances relating to one customer relationship



Additional Commentary

Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars : Arrow was recently named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. Arrow is one of just three New York financial institutions on the list and the only bank in Upstate New York. Piper Sandler , an independent investment bank and research firm, evaluated more than 300 institutions that trade on a major exchange, narrowing the field to the top 30.





: Arrow was recently named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. Arrow is one of just three financial institutions on the list and the only bank in Upstate New York. , an independent investment bank and research firm, evaluated more than 300 institutions that trade on a major exchange, narrowing the field to the top 30. Bauer Financial Ratings : Both Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company continued to maintain their 5-Star Exceptional Performance ratings from Bauer Financial, for the 69th and 61st quarters, respectively.





: Both Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company continued to maintain their 5-Star Exceptional Performance ratings from Bauer Financial, for the 69th and 61st quarters, respectively. Subsidiary Bank Unification: Arrow received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to combine its two subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into one bank that will be known as Arrow Bank National Association. The combination will create operational efficiencies, unify branding and enhance Arrow's ability to pursue its strategic growth objectives. The combination of the entities is anticipated to become effective December 31, 2024 .

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, the efficiency ratio and net interest margin (FTE). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obligated to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30

Nine Months Ended

September 30



2024

2023

2024

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 44,122

$ 36,699

$ 126,639

$ 103,203 Interest on Deposits at Banks

2,103

1,805

6,735

3,958 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

2,656

2,924

8,851

8,823 Exempt from Federal Taxes

562

689

1,867

2,256 Total Interest and Dividend Income

49,443

42,117

144,092

118,240 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,966

1,156

5,510

2,346 Savings Deposits

10,905

9,729

31,706

23,830 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,803

1,466

5,645

3,159 Other Time Deposits

4,934

2,051

15,091

3,721 Borrowings

1,177

2,143

3,439

5,309 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

173

514

513 Interest on Financing Leases

47

46

142

143 Total Interest Expense

21,005

16,764

62,047

39,021 NET INTEREST INCOME

28,438

25,353

82,045

79,219 Provision for Credit Losses

934

354

2,326

2,856 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

27,504

24,999

79,719

76,363 NON-INTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,429

2,378

7,337

7,081 Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,881

2,761

8,130

8,073 Insurance Commissions

1,955

1,695

5,299

4,775 Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

94

71

165

(214) Net Gain on Sales of Loans

126

21

135

25 Other Operating Income

648

1,124

2,781

1,893 Total Non-Interest Income

8,133

8,050

23,847

21,633 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

13,446

11,988

39,375

35,974 Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,754

1,517

5,299

4,728 Technology and Equipment Expense

4,692

4,371

14,246

13,150 FDIC Assessments

698

515

2,111

1,478 Other Operating Expense

3,510

5,088

10,399

14,528 Total Non-Interest Expense

24,100

23,479

71,430

69,858 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

11,537

9,570

32,136

28,138 Provision for Income Taxes

2,562

1,827

6,897

5,786 NET INCOME

$ 8,975

$ 7,743

$ 25,239

$ 22,352 Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

16,710

17,050

16,746

17,049 Diluted

16,742

17,050

16,772

17,049 Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.54

$ 0.46

$ 1.51

$ 1.31 Diluted Earnings

0.53

0.46

1.50

1.31

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



September 30,

2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,

2023 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 53,969

$ 36,755

$ 39,778 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 286,119

105,781

254,961 Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 437,067

497,769

519,240 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $101,929 at September 30, 2024; $128,837 at December 31, 2023; and $134,811 at September 30, 2023) 103,337

131,395

140,577 Equity Securities 5,089

1,925

1,960 Other Investments 4,352

5,049

5,110 Loans 3,339,937

3,212,908

3,138,617 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,262)

(31,265)

(31,112) Net Loans 3,308,675

3,181,643

3,107,505 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,932

59,642

60,311 Goodwill 23,789

21,873

21,873 Other Intangible Assets, Net 2,190

1,110

1,205 Other Assets 126,930

126,926

120,391 Total Assets $ 4,411,449

$ 4,169,868

$ 4,272,911 LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 740,170

758,425

798,392 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 875,365

799,785

920,250 Savings Deposits 1,544,868

1,466,280

1,496,193 Time Deposits over $250,000 177,990

179,301

167,614 Other Time Deposits 499,064

483,775

284,036 Total Deposits 3,837,457

3,687,566

3,666,485 Borrowings 103,600

26,500

174,300 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 5,022

5,066

5,080 Other Liabilities 52,059

50,964

47,032 Total Liabilities 4,018,138

3,790,096

3,912,897 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 —

—

— Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023) 22,067

22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 413,065

412,551

412,397 Retained Earnings 77,429

65,792

62,647 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (25,968)

(33,416)

(52,584) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,332,907 Shares at September 30, 2024; 5,124,073 Shares at December 31, 2023 and 5,017,063 Shares at September 30, 2023) (93,282)

(87,222)

(84,513) Total Stockholders' Equity 393,311

379,772

360,014 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,411,449

$ 4,169,868

$ 4,272,911

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Net Income $ 8,975

$ 8,604

$ 7,660

$ 7,723

$ 7,743



















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments (Net of Tax) 69

39

13

90

52



















Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,734

16,723

16,710

16,942

17,049 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,710

16,685

16,865

17,002

17,050 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,742

16,709

16,867

17,004

17,050 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.54

$ 0.52

$ 0.45

$ 0.46

$ 0.46 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.53

0.52

0.45

0.46

0.46 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.270

0.270

0.270

0.270

0.262



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 154,937

$ 159,336

$ 178,452

$ 136,026

$ 131,814 Investment Securities 590,352

644,192

671,105

713,144

745,693 Loans 3,329,873

3,280,285

3,235,841

3,170,262

3,096,240 Deposits 3,672,128

3,678,957

3,693,325

3,593,949

3,491,028 Other Borrowed Funds 134,249

131,537

122,033

149,507

208,527 Stockholders' Equity 387,904

378,256

379,446

363,753

362,701 Total Assets 4,245,597

4,237,359

4,245,484

4,159,313

4,109,995 Return on Average Assets, annualized 0.84 %

0.82 %

0.73 %

0.74 %

0.75 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 9.20 %

9.15 %

8.12 %

8.42 %

8.47 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 9.79 %

9.74 %

8.64 %

8.99 %

9.05 % Average Earning Assets $ 4,075,162

$ 4,083,813

$ 4,085,398

$ 4,019,432

$ 3,973,747 Average Paying Liabilities 3,085,066

3,127,417

3,108,093

2,985,717

2,920,518 Interest Income 49,443

47,972

46,677

44,324

42,117 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 149

163

176

184

183 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 49,592

48,135

46,853

44,508

42,117 Interest Expense 21,005

20,820

20,222

18,711

16,764 Net Interest Income 28,438

27,152

26,455

25,613

25,353 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 28,587

27,315

26,631

25,797

25,536 Net Interest Margin, annualized 2.78 %

2.67 %

2.60 %

2.53 %

2.53 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 2.79 %

2.69 %

2.62 %

2.55 %

2.55 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Non-Interest Expense $ 24,100

$ 23,318

$ 24,012

$ 23,190

$ 23,479 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 78

40

41

43

43 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 24,022

$ 23,278

$ 23,971

$ 23,147

$ 23,436 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 28,587

$ 27,315

$ 26,631

$ 25,797

$ 25,536 Non-Interest Income 8,133

7,856

7,858

7,484

8,050 Less: Net Gain on Securities 94

54

17

122

71 Net Gross Income $ 36,626

$ 35,117

$ 34,472

$ 33,159

$ 33,515 Efficiency Ratio 65.59 %

66.29 %

69.54 %

69.81 %

69.93 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 393,311

$ 383,018

$ 377,986

$ 379,772

$ 360,014 Book Value per Share 23.50

22.90

22.62

22.42

21.12 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 25,979

22,800

22,891

22,983

23,078 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 21.95

21.54

21.25

21.06

19.76



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.78 %

9.74 %

9.63 %

9.84 %

9.94 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.77 %

12.88 %

12.84 %

13.00 %

13.17 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.41 %

13.53 %

13.50 %

13.66 %

13.84 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.46 %

14.57 %

14.57 %

14.74 %

14.94 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,944,239

$ 1,848,349

$ 1,829,266

$ 1,763,194

$ 1,627,522

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:





































1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 393,311

$ 383,018

$ 377,986

$ 379,772

$ 360,014

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 25,979

22,800

22,891

22,983

23,078

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 367,332

$ 360,218

$ 355,095

$ 356,789

$ 336,936























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,734

16,723

16,710

16,942

17,049

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 21.95

$ 21.54

$ 21.25

$ 21.06

$ 19.76

Net Income 8,975

8,604

7,660

7,723

7,743

Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 9.79 %

9.74 %

8.64 %

8.99 %

9.05 %





















2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 49,443

$ 47,972

$ 46,677

$ 44,324

$ 42,117

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 149

163

176

184

183

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 49,592

$ 48,135

$ 46,853

$ 44,508

$ 42,300

Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 28,438

$ 27,152

$ 26,455

$ 25,613

$ 25,353

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 149

163

176

184

183

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 28,587

$ 27,315

$ 26,631

$ 25,797

$ 25,536

Average Earning Assets $ 4,075,162

$ 4,083,813

$ 4,085,398

$ 4,019,432

$ 3,973,747

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 2.79 %

2.69 %

2.62 %

2.55 %

2.55 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).





















4. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The September 30, 2024 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 12.77%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 3,110,178

$ 3,072,922

$ 3,049,525

$ 3,032,188

$ 2,988,438

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 397,122

395,691

391,706

394,166

393,541

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.77 %

12.88 %

12.84 %

13.00 %

13.17 %





















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.



















Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 154,937

$ 2,103

5.40 %

$ 131,814

$ 1,805

5.43 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 497,450

2,656

2.12

616,020

2,924

1.88 Exempt from Federal Taxes 92,902

562

2.41

129,673

689

2.11 Loans (1) 3,329,873

44,122

5.27

3,096,240

36,699

4.70 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,075,162

49,443

4.83

3,973,747

42,117

4.20 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,147)









(31,386)







Cash and Due From Banks 33,159









32,874







Other Assets 168,423









134,760







Total Assets $ 4,245,597









$ 4,109,995







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 785,134

1,966

1.00

$ 795,627

1,156

0.58 Savings Deposits 1,492,888

10,905

2.91

1,505,916

9,729

2.56 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 174,028

1,803

4.12

152,738

1,466

3.81 Other Time Deposits 498,767

4,934

3.94

257,710

2,051

3.16 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,950,817

19,608

2.64

2,711,991

14,402

2.11 Borrowings 109,230

1,177

4.29

183,452

2,143

4.63 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

173

3.44

20,000

173

3.43 Finance Leases 5,019

47

3.73

5,075

46

3.60 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,085,066

21,005

2.71

2,920,518

16,764

2.28 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 721,311









779,037







Other Liabilities 51,316









47,739







Total Liabilities 3,857,693









3,747,294







Stockholders' Equity 387,904









362,701







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,245,597









$ 4,109,995







Net Interest Income



$ 28,438









$ 25,353



Net Interest Spread







2.12 %









1.92 % Net Interest Margin







2.78 %









2.53 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 154,937

$ 2,103

5.40 %

$ 159,336

$ 2,185

5.52 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 497,450

2,656

2.12

530,869

3,009

2.28 Exempt from Federal Taxes 92,902

562

2.41

113,323

637

2.26 Loans (1) 3,329,873

44,122

5.27

3,280,285

42,141

5.17 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,075,162

49,443

4.83

4,083,813

47,972

4.72 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,147)









(31,459)







Cash and Due From Banks 33,159









28,611







Other Assets 168,423









156,394







Total Assets $ 4,245,597









$ 4,237,359







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 785,134

1,966

1.00

$ 832,087

1,903

0.92 Savings Deposits 1,492,888

10,905

2.91

1,487,062

10,571

2.86 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 174,028

1,803

4.12

172,655

1,869

4.35 Other Time Deposits 498,767

4,934

3.94

504,076

5,074

4.05 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,950,817

19,608

2.64

2,995,880

19,417

2.61 Borrowings 109,230

1,177

4.29

106,502

1,186

4.48 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

173

3.44

20,000

170

3.42 Finance Leases 5,019

47

3.73

5,035

47

3.75 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,085,066

21,005

2.71

3,127,417

20,820

2.68 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 721,311









683,077







Other Liabilities 51,316









48,609







Total Liabilities 3,857,693









3,859,103







Stockholders' Equity 387,904









378,256







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,245,597









$ 4,237,359







Net Interest Income



$ 28,438









$ 27,152



Net Interest Spread







2.12 %









2.04 % Net Interest Margin







2.78 %









2.67 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (GAAP Basis) (Dollars In Thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30: 2024

2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 164,208

$ 6,735

5.48 %

$ 101,104

$ 3,958

5.23 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 526,181

8,851

2.25

635,126

8,823

1.86 Exempt from Federal Taxes 108,872

1,867

2.29

146,736

2,256

2.06 Loans (1) 3,282,175

126,639

5.15

3,041,909

103,203

4.54 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,081,436

144,092

4.72

3,924,875

118,240

4.03 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,340)









(30,591)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,534









30,720







Other Assets 162,194









134,310







Total Assets $ 4,242,824









$ 4,059,314







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 815,933

5,510

0.90

$ 874,132

2,346

0.36 Savings Deposits 1,487,005

31,706

2.85

1,494,976

23,830

2.13 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 174,668

5,645

4.32

127,230

3,159

3.32 Other Time Deposits 499,881

15,091

4.03

203,047

3,721

2.45 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,977,487

57,952

2.60

2,699,385

33,056

1.64 Borrowings 104,257

3,439

4.41

151,887

5,309

4.67 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

514

3.43

20,000

513

3.43 Finance Leases 5,034

142

3.77

5,088

143

3.76 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,106,778

62,047

2.67

2,876,360

39,021

1.81 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 703,948









777,994







Other Liabilities 50,207









42,506







Total Liabilities 3,860,933









3,696,860







Stockholders' Equity 381,891









362,454







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,242,824









$ 4,059,314







Net Interest Income



$ 82,045









$ 79,219



Net Interest Spread







2.05 %









2.22 % Net Interest Margin







2.69 %









2.70 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 9/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Loan Portfolio









Commercial Loans $ 169,884

$ 156,224

$ 148,066 Commercial Real Estate Loans 756,420

745,487

734,604 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 926,304

901,711

882,670 Consumer Loans 1,120,241

1,111,667

1,107,638 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,293,392

1,199,530

1,148,309 Total Loans $ 3,339,937

$ 3,212,908

$ 3,138,617 Allowance for Credit Losses









Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 31,009

$ 31,112

$ 31,170 Loans Charged-off (1,429)

(1,366)

(1,204) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 748

994

792 Net Loans Charged-off (681)

(372)

(412) Provision for Credit Losses 934

525

354 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 31,262

$ 31,265

$ 31,112 Nonperforming Assets









Nonaccrual Loans $ 21,047

$ 20,645

$ 6,023 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 816

452

251 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 30

54

60 Total Nonperforming Loans 21,893

21,151

6,334 Repossessed Assets 322

312

344 Other Real Estate Owned 76

—

182 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 22,291

$ 21,463

$ 6,860











Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.08 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.11 %

0.07 %

0.05 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.94 %

0.97 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 142.79 %

147.82 %

491.19 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.66 %

0.66 %

0.20 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.51 %

0.51 %

0.16 %











Year-to-Date Period Ended: 9/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Allowance for Credit Losses









Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year $ 31,265

$ 29,952

$ 29,952 Loans Charged-off (4,562)

(5,177)

(3,812) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 2,233

3,109

2,116 Net Loans Charged-off (2,329)

(2,068)

(1,696) Provision for Credit Losses 2,326

3,381

2,856 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period $ 31,262

$ 31,265

$ 31,112











Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.09 %

0.07 %

0.07 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.09 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

