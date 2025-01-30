Arrow Reports 4th Quarter Net Income of $4.5 Million or $0.27 per Share and $29.7 Million or $1.77 per Share for 2024. Declares first quarter dividend of $0.28 per share.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow") reported net income of $4.5 million, and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.27 for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $7.7 million and EPS of $0.46, for the same period in 2023. For the year ended 2024, net income totaled $29.7 million, with EPS of $1.77, versus $30.1 million, and EPS of $1.77, for the same period in 2023.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable February 24, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.

The reported results included several non-core items that impacted the fourth quarter and the 2024 full year results. As previously disclosed in our Form 8-K filed December 26, 2024, the fourth quarter included the following pre-tax non-core items:

$3.0 million , or $0.15 per share, loss on sale of repositioning of the securities portfolio

, or per share, loss on sale of repositioning of the securities portfolio $0.7 million , or $0.03 per share, write-off related to legacy branding items

, or per share, write-off related to legacy branding items $0.5 million , or $0.02 per share, in expenses (legal, consulting, compliance) related to the unification of our two bank subsidiaries into Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank")

Prior to the fourth quarter, Arrow recognized the following pre-tax non-core/non-recurring items:

$0.4 million , or $0.02 per share, in expenses related to the acquisition of the Whitehall branch and the assets of A&B Agency, Inc. completed during the third quarter

, or per share, in expenses related to the acquisition of the branch and the assets of A&B Agency, Inc. completed during the third quarter $1.2 million , or $0.06 per share, in residual expenses related to the 2022 Form 10-K filing delay

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our Form 8-K filed January 30, 2025 and related Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"Arrow just completed a transformational year. We completed the unification of our two subsidiary banks under one brand, Arrow Bank. Our exceptional team continues to serve our customers and communities in the same way they have come to expect from us. In addition, we also acquired a bank branch in Whitehall, New York as well the assets of a local insurance agency. We made significant contributions to the communities we serve, both financially and through volunteer efforts, continuing our commitment to giving back. In 2024, we delivered for our shareholders, growing loans by mid-single digits, expanding our net interest margin and actively managing our balance sheet, positioning the Bank for increased profitability in 2025."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Reported Net Income of $4.5 million or $0.27 EPS

or EPS Core Net Income of $7.8 million or $0.47 EPS

or EPS Results included approximately $4.2 million of non-core charges and expenses related to the repositioning of the securities portfolio and efforts related to bank unification

of non-core charges and expenses related to the repositioning of the securities portfolio and efforts related to bank unification Net Interest Margin improved to 2.83% (2.85% FTE 1 ) versus 2.78% (2.79% FTE) in the prior quarter

) versus 2.78% (2.79% FTE) in the prior quarter Loan growth of $59 million 2 (7.0% annualized) for the quarter

(7.0% annualized) for the quarter Record loan balances — reaching $3.4 billion

Provision for Credit Losses was $2.9 million on strong loan growth and changes in portfolio composition

on strong loan growth and changes in portfolio composition Net Charge-Offs remained low at 0.06% (annualized) for the quarter

Tangible Book Value improved to $22.40 , an increase from $21.06 from the prior year

, an increase from from the prior year Return on Average Assets 0.41% impacted by 31bps from non-core items as well as 21bps from the provision for credit losses

Other Comprehensive Income improved $5.3 million , or 20%, from the prior-quarter, excluding realized loss on the repositioning of the investment portfolio

, or 20%, from the prior-quarter, excluding realized loss on the repositioning of the investment portfolio Legal bank unification of our bank subsidiaries completed

Increased quarterly dividend by 3.7% to $0.28 per share

Select 2024 Highlights and Key Metrics

Reported Net Income of $29.7 million or $1.77 EPS

or EPS Core Net Income of $34.4 million or $2.05 EPS

or EPS Results included approximately $5.8 million of pre-tax non-core charges and expenses related to the repositioning of the securities portfolio, bank unification, acquisition of the Whitehall branch and A&B Agency, Inc. as well as residual costs related to 2022 Form 10-K filing delay

of pre-tax non-core charges and expenses related to the repositioning of the securities portfolio, bank unification, acquisition of the branch and A&B Agency, Inc. as well as residual costs related to 2022 Form 10-K filing delay Loan growth of $185 million 3 , or 5.8%.

, or 5.8%. Net Interest Margin improved to 2.72% (2.74% FTE 4 ), up from 2.65% (2.67% FTE) in the prior year

), up from 2.65% (2.67% FTE) in the prior year Return on Average Assets of 0.70% reduced by 11bps from non-core items and the provision for credit losses

Net Charge-Offs were 0.09% for the year

Whitehall branch and A&B Agency, Inc. acquisitions in 3Q24

branch and A&B Agency, Inc. acquisitions in 3Q24 Enhanced shareholder value via share repurchases and increased cash dividend

Named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024 list

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million , decreasing from $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income for 2024 was $29.7 million , down from $30.1 million for 2023. Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.2 million in net interest income, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1.7 million , a decrease in non-interest income of $3.9 million and an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.9 million . The remaining change was related to the tax impact. Compared to the prior year, the decrease in net income was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income of $6.9 million offset by an increase of non-interest expense of $4.2 million and a $1.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses. The remaining change was related to the tax impact.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was , decreasing from in the third quarter of 2024. Net income for 2024 was , down from for 2023. Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.7 million , an increase of $1.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $111.7 million , an increase of $6.9 million , or 6.6%, from the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, interest income increased $1.5 million while interest expense increased by only $0.2 million as a result of reduced deposits and continued pricing discipline. Compared to the prior year, the increase was primarily due to interest income outpacing growth in interest expense. Interest and fees on loans were $171.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 , an increase of 20.6% from the $142.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The increase was primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $83.3 million . This represents an increase of $25.5 million , or 44.2%, from the $57.7 million in interest expense for the prior-year period. The increase in the interest expense was driven primarily by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.





Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was , an increase of compared to the third quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the year ended was , an increase of , or 6.6%, from the prior year. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 2.72% (2.74% FTE5) for the year ended December 31, 2024 , as compared to 2.65% (2.67% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2023 . In the fourth quarter of 2024, the net interest margin was 2.83% (2.85% FTE), as compared to 2.53% (2.55% FTE) for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the moderating cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest margin from the previous year was primarily the result of yield on average earning assets increasing at a faster pace than costs of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was affected by deposits migrating to higher costing products, such as money market savings and time deposits.



Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Interest and Dividend Income $ 194,993

$ 162,564 Interest Expense 83,261

57,732 Net Interest Income 111,732

104,832 Average Earning Assets(1) 4,102,954

3,948,708 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,126,495

2,903,925







Yield on Earning Assets(1) 4.75 %

4.12 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.66

1.99 Net Interest Spread 2.09

2.13 Net Interest Margin 2.72

2.65 FTE Net Interest Margin 2.74

2.67







(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.















Provision for Credit Losses: F or the year ended December 31, 2024 , the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $5.2 million , compared to $3.4 million in the prior year. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in 2024 were loan growth, charge-offs, and changes to the portfolio mix/age, due to fourth-quarter commercial loan growth, partially offset by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model, as well as qualitative factors relating to local and Arrow-specific conditions.





or the year ended , the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was , compared to in the prior year. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in 2024 were loan growth, charge-offs, and changes to the portfolio mix/age, due to fourth-quarter commercial loan growth, partially offset by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model, as well as qualitative factors relating to local and Arrow-specific conditions. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from $8.1 million for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 , a decrease of 3.6%, as compared to $29.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The decreases were primarily attributable to the $3.0 million pre-tax loss related to the investment portfolio repositioning as well as the $0.7 million pre-tax charge related to legacy branding, both recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue from fee businesses, including wealth management and insurance, both increased compared to the prior year.





Non-interest income was for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was for the year ended , a decrease of 3.6%, as compared to for the year ended . The decreases were primarily attributable to the pre-tax loss related to the investment portfolio repositioning as well as the pre-tax charge related to legacy branding, both recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue from fee businesses, including wealth management and insurance, both increased compared to the prior year. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $4.2 million , or 4.5%, to $97.3 million , as compared to $93.0 million in 2023. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $52.7 million in 2024 and increased $5.0 million , or 10.6%, from the prior year. The increase was related to headcount increases to support additional control and compliance initiatives and our growing organization. Salaries and benefits were also impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs.





Non-interest expense for the year ended increased by , or 4.5%, to , as compared to in 2023. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled in 2024 and increased , or 10.6%, from the prior year. The increase was related to headcount increases to support additional control and compliance initiatives and our growing organization. Salaries and benefits were also impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2024 was $7.6 million , compared to $7.4 million for 2023. The effective income tax rates for 2024 and 2023 were 20.5% and 19.8%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily the result of reduced tax exempt income in 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.3 billion at December 31, 2024 , an increase of $136.5 million , or 3.3%, compared to December 31, 2023 and a decrease of $105.1 million , or 2.4%, from September 30, 2024 . The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by loan growth. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primary driven by decreases in municipal cash balances due to seasonality.





Total assets were at , an increase of , or 3.3%, compared to and a decrease of , or 2.4%, from . The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by loan growth. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primary driven by decreases in municipal cash balances due to seasonality. Investments: Total investments were $570.8 million at December 31, 2024 , a decrease of $65.4 million , or 10.3%, compared to December 31, 2023 . The decrease was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities, the proceeds of which were used to fund loan growth in 2024. The repositioning of the investment portfolio in the fourth quarter did not materially impact the overall investment balance. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.





Total investments were at , a decrease of , or 10.3%, compared to . The decrease was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities, the proceeds of which were used to fund loan growth in 2024. The repositioning of the investment portfolio in the fourth quarter did not materially impact the overall investment balance. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio. Loans 6 : At December 31, 2024 , total loan balances reached $3.4 billion . Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $59 million . Loan growth for the year was $185 million or 5.8%. Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 14.





At , total loan balances reached . Loan growth for the fourth quarter was . Loan growth for the year was or 5.8%. Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the table on page 14. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $33.6 million at December 31, 2024 , an increase of $2.3 million from December 31, 2023 . The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2024 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, an increase from 0.97% at year-end 2023. Asset quality remained solid at December 31, 2024 . Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.09% for the year ended December 31, 2024 , as compared to 0.07% for the prior year. Nonperforming assets of $21.5 million at December 31, 2024 , represented 0.50% of period-end assets, compared to $21.5 million or 0.51% at December 31, 2023 .





The allowance for credit losses was at , an increase of from . The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2024 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, an increase from 0.97% at year-end 2023. Asset quality remained solid at . Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.09% for the year ended , as compared to 0.07% for the prior year. Nonperforming assets of at , represented 0.50% of period-end assets, compared to or 0.51% at . Deposits: At December 31, 2024 , total deposit balances were $3.8 billion , an increase of $140.4 million , or 3.8%, from the prior-year level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $9.5 million . In the fourth quarter, $95 million of borrowings were replaced with callable brokered CDs with a lower cost of funds. The increase was offset in part by the seasonal behavior of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, decreased by $57.6 million and municipal deposits decreased by $12.2 million , each as compared to December 31, 2023 . Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $55.4 million , or 7.3%, during 2024, and represented 18.4% of total deposits at year-end, as compared to the prior-year level of 20.6%. At December 31, 2024 , total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $36.0 million from the prior-year level. The change in composition of deposits was primarily due to pressure from competitive rate pricing and the migration from low to higher costing products.





At , total deposit balances were , an increase of , or 3.8%, from the prior-year level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by . In the fourth quarter, of borrowings were replaced with callable brokered CDs with a lower cost of funds. The increase was offset in part by the seasonal behavior of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, decreased by and municipal deposits decreased by , each as compared to . Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by , or 7.3%, during 2024, and represented 18.4% of total deposits at year-end, as compared to the prior-year level of 20.6%. At , total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased from the prior-year level. The change in composition of deposits was primarily due to pressure from competitive rate pricing and the migration from low to higher costing products. Capital: Total shareholders' equity was $400.9 million at December 31, 2024 , an increase of $21.1 million , or 5.6%, from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $7.6 million in the fourth quarter. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $4.5 million , other comprehensive income of $7.5 million and various capital items of $0.3 million , partially offset by dividends of $4.7 million . The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to net income of $29.7 million , other comprehensive income of $15.0 million and various capital items of $1.5 million partially offset by dividends of $18.3 million and stock repurchases of $6.8 million . The changes to other comprehensive income stem primarily from fair value adjustments relating to the Company's cash flow hedges as well as its available for sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2024. At December 31, 2024 , Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.71% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.47%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank, Arrow Bank, continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars : In 2024, Arrow was named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. Arrow is one of just three New York financial institutions on the list and the only bank in Upstate New York. Piper Sandler , an independent investment bank and research firm, evaluated more than 300 institutions that trade on a major exchange, narrowing the field to the top 30.





: In 2024, Arrow was named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. Arrow is one of just three financial institutions on the list and the only bank in Upstate New York. , an independent investment bank and research firm, evaluated more than 300 institutions that trade on a major exchange, narrowing the field to the top 30. Bauer Financial Ratings: Prior to unification, Arrow's subsidiary banks, continued to maintain their 5-Star Exceptional Performance ratings from Bauer Financial for the 70th and 62nd quarters.

_______________________________ 1 FTE (fully taxable equivalent basis) net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 2 Excludes both $2.2 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2024 and $6.5 million fair value hedge adjustment at September 30, 2024. 3 Excludes both $2.2 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2024 and $5.8 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2023. 4 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 5 FTE net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 6 Excludes both $2.2 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2024, $6.5 million fair value hedge adjustment at September 30, 2024 and $5.8 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2023.

——————

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank National Association, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Interest and Fees on Loans $ 44,703

$ 38,813

$ 171,342

$ 142,016 Interest on Deposits at Banks 2,880

1,873

9,615

5,831 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable 2,728

2,941

11,579

11,764 Exempt from Federal Taxes 590

697

2,457

2,953 Total Interest and Dividend Income 50,901

44,324

194,993

162,564 INTEREST EXPENSE













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 1,932

1,317

7,442

3,663 Savings Deposits 11,144

10,513

42,850

34,343 Time Deposits over $250,000 1,815

1,807

7,460

4,966 Other Time Deposits 5,906

3,406

20,997

7,127 Borrowings 198

1,447

3,637

6,756 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 172

173

686

686 Interest on Financing Leases 47

48

189

191 Total Interest Expense 21,214

18,711

83,261

57,732 NET INTEREST INCOME 29,687

25,613

111,732

104,832 Provision for Credit Losses 2,854

525

5,180

3,381 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 26,833

25,088

106,552

101,451 NONINTEREST INCOME













Income From Fiduciary Activities 2,615

2,363

9,952

9,444 Fees for Other Services to Customers 2,762

2,725

10,892

10,798 Insurance Commissions 1,848

1,723

7,147

6,498 Net (Loss) Gain on Securities (3,072)

122

(2,907)

(92) Net Gain on Sales of Loans 74

7

209

32 Other Operating Income —

544

2,781

2,437 Total Noninterest Income 4,227

7,484

28,074

29,117 NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and Employee Benefits 13,332

11,693

52,707

47,667 Occupancy Expenses, Net 1,870

1,826

7,169

6,554 Technology and Equipment Expense 5,119

4,458

19,365

17,608 FDIC Assessments 664

572

2,775

2,050 Other Operating Expense 4,853

4,641

15,252

19,169 Total Noninterest Expense 25,838

23,190

97,268

93,048 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,222

9,382

37,358

37,520 Provision for Income Taxes 752

1,659

7,649

7,445 NET INCOME $ 4,470

$ 7,723

$ 29,709

$ 30,075 Average Shares Outstanding:













Basic 16,718

17,002

16,739

17,037 Diluted 16,739

17,004

16,745

17,037 Per Common Share:













Basic Earnings $ 0.27

$ 0.46

$ 1.78

$ 1.77 Diluted Earnings 0.27

0.46

1.77

1.77

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 27,422

$ 36,755 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 127,124

105,781 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale 463,111

497,769 Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $96,586 at December 31, 2024, and $128,837 at December 31, 2023) 98,261

131,395 Equity Securities 5,055

1,925 Other Investments 4,353

5,049 Loans 3,394,541

3,212,908 Allowance for Credit Losses (33,598)

(31,265) Net Loans 3,360,943

3,181,643 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,717

59,642 Goodwill 23,789

21,873 Other Intangible Assets, Net 2,058

1,110 Other Assets 134,515

126,926 Total Assets $ 4,306,348

$ 4,169,868 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 702,978

$ 758,425 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 810,834

799,785 Savings Deposits 1,520,024

1,466,280 Time Deposits over $250,000 191,962

179,301 Other Time Deposits 602,132

483,775 Total Deposits 3,827,930

3,687,566 Borrowings 8,600

26,500 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 5,005

5,066 Other Liabilities 43,912

50,964 Total Liabilities 3,905,447

3,790,096 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized —

— Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 413,476

412,551 Retained Earnings 77,215

65,792 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (18,453)

(33,416) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024, and 5,124,073 Shares at December 31, 2023) (93,404)

(87,222) Total Stockholders' Equity 400,901

379,772 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,306,348

$ 4,169,868

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) Quarter Ended 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net Income $ 4,470

$ 8,975

$ 8,604

$ 7,660

$ 7,723 Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments (26)

69

39

13

90



















Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,743

16,734

16,723

16,710

16,942 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,718

16,710

16,685

16,865

17,002 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,739

16,742

16,709

16,867

17,004 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.54

$ 0.52

$ 0.45

$ 0.46 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.27

0.53

0.52

0.45

0.46 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.280

0.270

0.270

0.270

0.270



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 233,469

$ 154,937

$ 159,336

$ 178,452

$ 136,026 Investment Securities 579,107

590,352

644,192

671,105

713,144 Loans 3,354,463

3,329,873

3,280,285

3,235,841

3,170,262 Deposits 3,847,691

3,672,128

3,678,957

3,693,325

3,593,949 Other Borrowed Funds 49,090

134,249

131,537

122,033

149,507 Shareholders' Equity 393,696

387,904

378,256

379,446

363,753 Total Assets 4,339,833

4,245,597

4,237,359

4,245,484

4,159,313 Return on Average Assets, annualized 0.41 %

0.84 %

0.82 %

0.73 %

0.74 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 4.52 %

9.20 %

9.15 %

8.12 %

8.42 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 4.84 %

9.79 %

9.74 %

8.64 %

8.99 % Average Earning Assets 4,167,039

4,075,162

4,083,813

4,085,398

4,019,432 Average Paying Liabilities 3,185,215

3,085,066

3,127,417

3,108,093

2,985,717 Interest Income 50,901

49,443

47,972

46,677

44,324 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 157

149

163

176

184 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 51,058

49,592

48,135

46,853

44,508 Interest Expense 21,214

21,005

20,820

20,222

18,711 Net Interest Income 29,687

28,438

27,152

26,455

25,613 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 29,844

28,587

27,315

26,631

25,797 Net Interest Margin, annualized 2.83 %

2.78 %

2.67 %

2.60 %

2.53 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 2.85 %

2.79 %

2.69 %

2.62 %

2.55 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Noninterest Expense $ 25,838

$ 24,100

$ 23,318

$ 24,012

$ 23,190 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 89

78

40

41

43 Net Noninterest Expense $ 25,749

$ 24,022

$ 23,278

$ 23,971

$ 23,147 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 29,844

$ 28,587

$ 27,315

$ 26,631

$ 25,797 Noninterest Income 4,227

8,133

7,856

7,858

7,484 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities (3,038)

94

54

17

122 Net Gross Income $ 37,109

$ 36,626

$ 35,117

$ 34,472

$ 33,159 Efficiency Ratio 69.39 %

65.59 %

66.29 %

69.54 %

69.81 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 400,901

$ 393,311

$ 383,018

$ 377,986

$ 379,772 Book Value per Share 23.94

23.50

22.90

22.62

22.42 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 25,847

25,979

22,800

22,891

22,983 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 22.40

21.95

21.54

21.25

21.06



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.60 %

9.78 %

9.74 %

9.63 %

9.84 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.71 %

12.77 %

12.88 %

12.84 %

13.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.35 %

13.41 %

13.53 %

13.50 %

13.66 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.47 %

14.46 %

14.57 %

14.57 %

14.74 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 2,036,393

$ 1,944,239

$ 1,848,349

$ 1,829,266

$ 1,763,194

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) Footnotes:





































1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Average Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.







12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 400,901

$ 393,311

$ 383,018

$ 377,986

$ 379,772

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 25,847

25,979

22,800

22,891

22,983

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 375,054

$ 367,332

$ 360,218

$ 355,095

$ 356,789























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,743

16,734

16,723

16,710

16,942

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 22.40

$ 21.95

$ 21.54

$ 21.25

$ 21.06

Net Income 4,470

8,975

8,604

7,660

7,723

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Average Tangible Equity - Annualized) 4.84 %

9.79 %

9.74 %

8.64 %

8.99 %





















2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.







12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 50,901

$ 49,443

$ 47,972

$ 46,677

$ 44,324

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP) 157

149

163

176

184

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 51,058

$ 49,592

$ 48,135

$ 46,853

$ 44,508























Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 29,687

$ 28,438

$ 27,152

$ 26,455

$ 25,613

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 157

149

163

176

184

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 29,844

$ 28,587

$ 27,315

$ 26,631

$ 25,797

Average Earning Assets 4,167,039

4,075,162

4,083,813

4,085,398

4,019,432

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 2.85 %

2.79 %

2.69 %

2.62 %

2.55 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





















4. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2024 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 12.71%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).







12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

Total Risk Weighted Assets 3,126,362

3,110,178

3,072,922

3,049,525

3,032,188

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 397,285

397,122

395,691

391,706

394,166

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.71 %

12.77 %

12.88 %

12.84 %

13.00 %





















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized



















Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Quarter Ended: December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 233,469

$ 2,880

4.91 %

$ 136,026

1,873

5.46 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 484,860

2,728

2.24 %

586,227

2,941

1.99 % Exempt from Federal Taxes 94,247

590

2.49 %

126,917

697

2.18 % Loans (1) 3,354,463

44,703

5.30 %

3,170,262

38,813

4.86 % Total Earning Assets (1) 4,167,039

50,901

4.86 %

4,019,432

44,324

4.38 % Allowance for Credit Losses (31,529)









(31,417)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,706









30,402







Other Assets 173,617









140,896







Total Assets $ 4,339,833









$ 4,159,313







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 802,808

1,932

0.96 %

$ 801,923

1,317

0.65 % Savings Deposits 1,567,455

11,144

2.83 %

1,509,946

10,513

2.76 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 183,325

1,815

3.94 %

169,854

1,807

4.22 % Other Time Deposits 582,537

5,906

4.03 %

354,487

3,406

3.81 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,136,125

20,797

2.64 %

2,836,210

17,043

2.38 % Borrowings 24,089

198

3.27 %

124,445

1,447

4.61 % Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

172

3.42 %

20,000

173

3.43 % Finance Leases 5,001

47

3.74 %

5,062

48

3.76 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,185,215

21,214

2.65 %

2,985,717

18,711

2.49 % Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 711,566









757,739







Other Liabilities 49,356









52,104







Total Liabilities 3,946,137









3,795,560







Stockholders' Equity 393,696









363,753







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,339,833









$ 4,159,313







Net Interest Income



$ 29,687









$ 25,613



Net Interest Spread







2.21 %









1.89 % Net Interest Margin







2.83 %









2.53 % (1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans























Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Quarter Ended: December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 233,469

$ 2,880

4.91 %

$ 154,937

2,103

5.40 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 484,860

2,728

2.24 %

497,450

2,656

2.12 % Exempt from Federal Taxes 94,247

590

2.49 %

92,902

562

2.41 % Loans (1) 3,354,463

44,703

5.30 %

3,329,873

44,122

5.27 % Total Earning Assets (1) 4,167,039

50,901

4.86 %

4,075,162

49,443

4.83 % Allowance for Credit Losses (31,529)









(31,147)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,706









33,159







Other Assets 173,617









168,423







Total Assets $ 4,339,833









$ 4,245,597







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 802,808

1,932

0.96 %

$ 785,134

1,966

1.00 % Savings Deposits 1,567,455

11,144

2.83 %

1,492,888

10,905

2.91 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 183,325

1,815

3.94 %

174,028

1,803

4.12 % Other Time Deposits 582,537

5,906

4.03 %

498,767

4,934

3.94 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,136,125

20,797

2.64 %

2,950,817

19,608

2.64 % Borrowings 24,089

198

3.27 %

109,230

1,177

4.29 % Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

172

3.42 %

20,000

173

3.44 % Finance Leases 5,001

47

3.74 %

5,019

47

3.73 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,185,215

21,214

2.65 %

3,085,066

21,005

2.71 % Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 711,566









721,311







Other Liabilities 49,356









51,316







Total Liabilities 3,946,137









3,857,693







Stockholders' Equity 393,696









387,904







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,339,833









$ 4,245,597







Net Interest Income



$ 29,687









$ 28,438



Net Interest Spread







2.21 %









2.12 % Net Interest Margin







2.83 %









2.78 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Years Ended December 31: 2024

2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 181,618

$ 9,615

5.29 %

$ 109,906

5,831

5.31 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 515,794

11,579

2.24 %

622,575

11,764

1.89 % Exempt from Federal Taxes 105,196

2,457

2.34 %

141,966

2,953

2.08 % Loans 3,300,346

171,342

5.19 %

3,074,261

142,016

4.62 % Total Earning Assets 4,102,954

194,993

4.75 %

3,948,708

162,564

4.12 % Allowance for Credit Losses (31,387)









(30,799)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,577









30,640







Other Assets 164,577









135,970







Total Assets $ 4,266,721









$ 4,084,519







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 812,634

7,442

0.92 %

$ 855,931

3,663

0.43 % Savings Deposits 1,507,227

42,850

2.84 %

1,498,749

34,343

2.29 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 176,844

7,460

4.22 %

137,974

4,966

3.60 % Other Time Deposits 520,658

20,997

4.03 %

241,218

7,127

2.95 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,017,363

78,749

2.61 %

2,733,872

50,099

1.83 % Borrowings 84,106

3,637

4.32 %

144,971

6,756

4.66 % Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

686

3.43 %

20,000

686

3.43 % Finance Leases 5,026

189

3.76 %

5,082

191

3.76 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,126,495

83,261

2.66 %

2,903,925

57,732

1.99 % Demand Deposits 705,863









772,889







Other Liabilities 49,505









44,924







Total Liabilities 3,881,863









3,721,738







Stockholders' Equity 384,858









362,781







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,266,721









$ 4,084,519







Net Interest Income



$ 111,732









$ 104,832



Net Interest Spread







2.09 %









2.13 % Net Interest Margin







2.72 %









2.65 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Quarter Ended: 12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Loan Portfolio





Commercial Loans $ 158,991

$ 156,224 Commercial Real Estate Loans 796,365

745,487 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 955,356

901,711 Consumer Loans 1,118,981

1,111,667 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,320,204

1,199,530 Total Loans $ 3,394,541

$ 3,212,908 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 31,262

$ 31,112 Loans Charged-off (1,333)

(1,366) Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 815

994 Net Loans Charged-off (518)

(372) Provision for Credit Losses 2,854

525 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 33,598

$ 31,265 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 20,621

$ 20,645 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 398

452 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 20

54 Total Nonperforming Loans 21,039

21,151 Repossessed Assets 382

312 Other Real Estate Owned 76

— Total Nonperforming Assets $ 21,497

$ 21,463 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.06 %

0.05 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.34 %

0.07 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.99 %

0.97 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 159.69 %

147.82 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.62 %

0.66 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.50 %

0.51 % Twelve-Month Period Ended:





Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year 31,265

29,952 Loans Charged-off (5,895)

(5,177) Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 3,048

3,109 Net Loans Charged-off (2,847)

(2,068) Provision for Credit Losses 5,180

3,381 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year $ 33,598

$ 31,265 Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans 0.09 %

0.07 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans 0.16 %

0.11 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation