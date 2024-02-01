Arrow Reports 4th Quarter Net Income of $7.7 Million or $0.46 per Share and $30.1 Million or $1.77 per Share for 2023. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Share, its 43rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Corporation

01 Feb, 2024, 07:45 ET

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Feb 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow") reported net income of $7.7 million, and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.46 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $12.1 million and EPS of $0.71, for the same period in 2022. For the year ended 2023, net income totaled $30.1 million, with EPS of $1.77, versus $48.8 million, and EPS of $2.86, for the same period in 2022.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable February 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2024. This marks the 43rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by Arrow.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our February 1, 2024 Form 8-K and related Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations. 

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco: 

"As we reflect on a challenging year, I want to thank our employees who continued to diligently serve the needs of our customers, communities and shareholders. Arrow finished the year with robust loan growth, posting record high loan balances while maintaining strong credit, capital and liquidity positions. We also expanded our existing stock repurchase program by $5 million and reinstated our dividend reinvestment program. Our solid finish to the year is directly attributable to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team."

Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Loans reached a record of $3.2 billion, an increase of $224 million (7.5%) for the year and $68 million (9% annualized growth) during the fourth quarter1
  • Fourth-quarter loan yields increased by 16bps from the prior quarter to 4.86%, while loan rates reached 5.01% at December 31, 2023
  • Retail deposit balances of $3.5 billion, slightly ahead of year-end 2022
  • Net interest margin was 2.53% for the quarter, and 2.65% for the full year (2.55% and 2.67% on a full tax equivalent basis, respectively)
  • Sold all 27,771 of Visa Class B shares for a pre-tax gain of $9.3 million; Recognized a pre-tax loss of $9.2 million on repositioning of investment portfolio (sale of ~$110 million of securities); Reinvestment of proceeds resulted in annual interest income run-rate improvement of over $3 million
  • Net charge-offs remained low at 0.05% for the quarter
  • Tangible Book Value at year-end was $21.06, an increase from $19.37 from the prior year
  • Nonperforming assets increased to $21.5 million or 0.51% of period-end assets, primarily due to one large loan relationship of approximately $15 million, which is well collateralized

1 Excludes $5.8 million Fair Value hedge adjustment

Please see below for further quarter- and year-end detail.

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for 2023 was $30.1 million, down from $48.8 million for 2022. The decrease from the prior year was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income of $13.5 million and an increase of non-interest expense of $11.5 million, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in the provision for credit loss and a $6.7 million decrease in the provision for income taxes.
  • Net Interest Income:  Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $104.8 million, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 11.4%, from the prior year, primarily due to an increase in interest expense. Interest and fees on loans were $142.0 million, an increase of 25.7% from the $113.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $57.7 million. This represents an increase of $46.4 million, or 410.5%, from the $11.3 million in expense for the prior-year period. The increase was driven primarily by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.
  • Net Interest Margin:  Net interest margin was 2.65% for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 3.03% for the year ended December 31, 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the net interest margin was 2.53%, as compared to 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year 2022 was primarily the result of the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing at a faster pace than the yield on average earning assets. In addition, deposits have continued to migrate to higher cost products, such as money market savings and time deposits.

Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Interest and Dividend Income

$          162,564

$          129,651

Interest Expense

57,732

11,308

Net Interest Income

104,832

118,343

Average Earning Assets(1)

3,948,708

3,902,077

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,903,925

2,834,266




Yield on Earning Assets(1)

4.12 %

3.32 %

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1.99

0.40

Net Interest Spread

2.13

2.92

Net Interest Margin

2.65

3.03




Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income

$                    —

$              1,589

Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans

104,832

116,754

Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans

2.65 %

3.00 %




(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.






  • Provision for Credit Losses: For 2023, the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $3.4 million, compared to $4.8 million in 2022. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in 2023 were loan growth and charge-offs, offset by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model as well as qualitative factors relating to local and Arrow specific conditions.
  • Noninterest Income:  Noninterest income was $29.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 5.8%, as compared to $30.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Income from fiduciary activities, which includes Wealth Management services, was fairly consistent to the prior year. Fees and other services to customers declined compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower interchange fees.
  • Noninterest Expense:  Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $11.4 million, or 14.0%, to $93.0 million, as compared to $81.6 million in 2022. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $47.7 million in 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $0.7 million, or 1.4%, from the prior year.  The overall increase from the prior year was primarily related to $4.8 million of additional legal and professional fees incurred in 2023 associated with the delay in the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 10-K"), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as an increase in costs related to technology and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance.
  • Provision for Income Taxes:  The provision for income taxes for 2023 was $7.4 million, compared to $14.1 million for 2022. The effective income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 were 19.8% and 22.4%, respectively. The reduction in the effective tax rate was the result of substantially similar permanent favorable tax benefits in each year while pre-tax income decreased in 2023.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets:  Total assets were $4.17 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $200.4 million, or 5.0%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents:  Total cash and cash equivalents were $142.5 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $77.9 million, or 120.4%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Investments:  Total investments were $636.1 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $121.0 million, or 16.0%, compared to December 31, 2022. The decrease was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities of approximately $119 million and the net decrease from the repositioning of investment portfolio of approximately $25 million, partially offset by an improvement in the mark-to-market adjustments of $23 million. The proceeds were primarily used to fund loan growth and for general corporate purposes. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.
  • Balance Sheet Management: In the fourth quarter of 2023, Arrow entered into balance sheet transactions to improve profitability and its asset-liability management position.  Arrow sold all 27,771 of its previously held Visa Class B shares for a pre-tax gain of $9.3 million while recognizing a pre-tax loss of $9.2 million on the repositioning of the investment portfolio, resulting in an annual interest income run-rate improvement of over $3 million in pre-tax earnings.
  • Loans2:  At December 31, 2023, total loan balances reached $3.2 billion, up $224 million, or 7.5%, from the prior-year level. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $67.7 million. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $46.5 million, or 4.4%, over the balance at December 31, 2022. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $123.0 million, or 11.55%, from the prior year primarily as a result of the continued strength of the housing market within Arrow's service area. Commercial loans, including commercial real estate, increased $54.4 million, or 6.4%, over the balances at December 31, 2022.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $31.3 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million from December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses represents 0.97% of loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.00% at year-end 2022. Asset quality remained solid at December 31, 2023. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07% for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 0.08% for the prior year. Nonperforming assets of $21.5 million at December 31, 2023, represented 0.51% of period-end assets, compared to $12.6 million or 0.32% at December 31, 2022.  As stated above, the increase is primarily due to one large loan relationship of approximately $15 million, which is well collateralized.
  • Deposits:  At December 31, 2023, total deposit balances were $3.7 billion, an increase of $189.2 million, or 5.4%, from the prior-year level. Arrow obtained $175 million of brokered CDs with corresponding three-year swaps as part of a funding hedge to strategically manage its asset-liability profile and cost of funds. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased by $45.3 million and municipal deposits decreased by $31.1 million as compared to December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $78.4 million, or 9.4%, during 2023, and represented 20.6% of total deposits at year-end, as compared to the prior-year level of 23.9%. At December 31, 2023, total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $278.6 million from the prior-year level.  The change in composition of deposits was primarily pressure from competitive rate pricing and the migration from low to higher costing products.
  • Capital:  Total shareholders' equity was $379.8 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $26.2 million, or 7.4%, from the year-end 2022 balance. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2023. At December 31, 2023, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.00% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.74%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both of its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company ("GFNB") and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company ("SNB"), continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

2 Excludes $5.8 million Fair Value hedge adjustment

Additional Commentary

  • Industry Recognition:  Both GFNB and SNB continue to maintain their Bauer Financial 5-Star "Exceptional Performance" ratings for the 16th and 14th consecutive years, respectively.

——————

About Arrow:  Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of GFNB and SNB. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation:  In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement:  The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's 2022 Form 10-K, and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME






Interest and Fees on Loans

$     38,813

$     30,719

$   142,016

$   112,982

Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,873

1,274

5,831

3,100

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:






Fully Taxable

2,941

3,121

11,764

10,357

Exempt from Federal Taxes

697

790

2,953

3,212

Total Interest and Dividend Income

44,324

35,904

162,564

129,651

INTEREST EXPENSE






Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,317

344

3,663

973

Savings Deposits

10,513

4,101

34,343

7,879

Time Deposits over $250,000

1,807

226

4,966

369

Other Time Deposits

3,406

234

7,127

604

Borrowings

1,447

200

6,756

605

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

172

686

685

Interest on Financing Leases

48

48

191

193

Total Interest Expense

18,711

5,325

57,732

11,308

NET INTEREST INCOME

25,613

30,579

104,832

118,343

Provision for Credit Losses

525

1,409

3,381

4,798

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

   CREDIT LOSSES

25,088

29,170

101,451

113,545

NONINTEREST INCOME






Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,363

2,257

9,444

9,711

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,725

2,710

10,798

11,626

Insurance Commissions

1,723

1,680

6,498

6,463

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

122

48

(92)

427

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

7

3

32

83

Other Operating Income

544

467

2,437

2,588

Total Noninterest Income

7,484

7,165

29,117

30,898

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and Employee Benefits

11,693

11,603

47,667

47,003

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,826

1,481

6,554

6,202

Technology and Equipment Expense

4,458

4,316

17,608

16,118

FDIC Assessments

572

283

2,050

1,176

Other Operating Expense

4,641

3,109

19,169

11,031

Total Noninterest Expense

23,190

20,792

93,048

81,530

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,382

15,543

37,520

62,913

Provision for Income Taxes

1,659

3,456

7,445

14,114

NET INCOME

$       7,723

$     12,087

$     30,075

$     48,799

Average Shares Outstanding1:






Basic

17,002

17,031

17,037

17,008

Diluted

17,004

17,087

17,037

17,059

Per Common Share:






Basic Earnings

$         0.46

$         0.70

$         1.77

$         2.86

Diluted Earnings

0.46

0.71

1.77

2.86




1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 26, 2023, 3% stock dividend.


ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

ASSETS


Cash and Due From Banks

$              36,755

$              31,886

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

105,781

32,774

Investment Securities:


Available-for-Sale

497,769

573,495

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $128,837 at

 December 31, 2023, and $171,623 at December 31, 2022)

131,395

175,364

Equity Securities

1,925

2,174

Other Investments

5,049

6,064

Loans

3,212,908

2,983,207

Allowance for Credit Losses

(31,265)

(29,952)

Net Loans

3,181,643

2,953,255

Premises and Equipment, Net

59,642

56,491

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,110

1,500

Other Assets

126,926

114,633

Total Assets

$        4,169,868

$        3,969,509

LIABILITIES


Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$           758,425

$           836,871

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

799,785

997,694

Savings Deposits

1,466,280

1,454,364

Time Deposits over $250,000

179,301

76,224

Other Time Deposits

483,775

133,211

Total Deposits

3,687,566

3,498,364

Borrowings

26,500

54,800

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,066

5,119

Other Liabilities

50,964

37,688

Total Liabilities

3,790,096

3,615,971

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized


Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559
Shares Issued at December 31, 2023, and 21,423,992 Shares Issued at
December 31, 2022)

22,067

21,424

Additional Paid-in Capital

412,551

400,270

Retained Earnings

65,792

65,401

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(33,416)

(49,655)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,124,073 Shares at December 31, 2023, and
4,872,355 Shares at December 31, 2022)

(87,222)

(83,902)

Total Stockholders' Equity

379,772

353,538

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$        4,169,868

$        3,969,509

Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net Income

$      7,723

$      7,743

$      6,047

$      8,562

$   12,087

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):








Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

90

52

(133)

(76)

35










Share and Per Share Data:1








Period End Shares Outstanding

16,942

17,049

17,050

17,050

17,048

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

17,002

17,050

17,050

17,048

17,031

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

17,004

17,050

17,050

17,060

17,087

Basic Earnings Per Share

$        0.46

$        0.46

$        0.35

$        0.50

$        0.70

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.46

0.46

0.35

0.50

0.71

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.270

0.262

0.262

0.262

0.262










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








  Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 136,026

$ 131,814

$ 130,057

$   40,436

$ 143,499

  Investment Securities

713,144

745,693

787,175

813,461

845,859

  Loans

3,170,262

3,096,240

3,036,410

2,991,928

2,951,547

  Deposits

3,593,949

3,491,028

3,460,711

3,480,279

3,614,945

  Other Borrowed Funds

149,507

208,527

220,616

100,596

63,304

  Shareholders' Equity

363,753

362,701

365,070

359,556

351,402

  Total Assets

4,159,313

4,109,995

4,087,653

3,978,851

4,074,028

Return on Average Assets, annualized

0.74 %

0.75 %

0.59 %

0.87 %

1.18 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

8.42 %

8.47 %

6.64 %

9.66 %

13.65 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

8.99 %

9.05 %

7.10 %

10.33 %

14.62 %

Average Earning Assets

4,019,432

3,973,747

3,953,642

3,845,825

3,940,905

Average Paying Liabilities

2,985,717

2,920,518

2,924,743

2,782,299

2,891,092

Interest Income

44,324

42,117

40,013

36,110

35,904

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

184

183

196

202

279

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

44,508

42,300

40,209

36,312

36,183

Interest Expense

18,711

16,764

14,241

8,016

5,325

Net Interest Income

25,613

25,353

25,772

28,094

30,579

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

25,797

25,536

25,968

28,296

30,858

Net Interest Margin, annualized

2.53 %

2.53 %

2.61 %

2.96 %

3.08 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

2.55 %

2.55 %

2.63 %

2.98 %

3.11 %










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4








Noninterest Expense

$   23,190

$   23,479

$   24,083

$   22,296

$   20,792

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

43

43

44

45

47

Net Noninterest Expense

$   23,147

$   23,436

$   24,039

$   22,251

$   20,745

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$   25,797

$   25,536

$   25,968

$   28,296

$   30,858

Noninterest Income

7,484

8,050

6,906

6,677

7,165

Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

158

71

(181)

(104)

48

Net Gross Income

$   33,123

$   33,515

$   33,055

$   35,077

$   37,975

Efficiency Ratio

69.88 %

69.93 %

72.72 %

63.43 %

54.63 %










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 379,772

$ 360,014

$ 361,443

$ 363,371

$ 353,538

Book Value per Share 1

22.42

21.12

21.20

21.31

20.74

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

22,983

23,078

23,175

23,273

23,373

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

21.06

19.76

19.84

19.95

19.37










Capital Ratios:5








Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.84 %

9.94 %

9.92 %

10.13 %

9.80 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 

13.00 %

13.17 %

13.27 %

13.34 %

13.32 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.66 %

13.84 %

13.96 %

14.03 %

14.01 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.74 %

14.94 %

15.08 %

15.15 %

15.11 %










Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$  1,763,194

$  1,627,522

$  1,711,460

$  1,672,117

$  1,606,132

Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:


















1.

Share and per share data have been restated for the September 26, 2023, 3% stock dividend.


2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Average Tangible
Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures
which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$   379,772

$   360,014

$   361,443

$   363,371

$   353,538

Less:  Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

22,983

23,078

23,175

23,273

23,373

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$   356,789

$   336,936

$   338,268

$   340,098

$   330,165












Period End Shares Outstanding

16,942

17,049

17,050

17,050

17,048

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$        21.06

$        19.76

$        19.84

$        19.95

$        19.37

Net Income

7,723

7,743

6,047

8,562

12,087

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Average Tangible Equity - Annualized)

8.99 %

9.05 %

7.10 %

10.33 %

14.62 %











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net
interest income to average earning assets.  This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides
investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.

 


12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     44,324

$     42,117

$     40,013

$     36,110

$     35,904

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)

184

183

196

202

279

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     44,508

$     42,300

$     40,209

$     36,312

$     36,183












Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     25,613

$     25,353

$     25,772

$     28,094

$     30,579

Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

184

183

196

202

279

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     25,797

$     25,536

$     25,968

$     28,296

$     30,858

Average Earning Assets

4,019,432

3,973,747

3,953,642

3,845,825

3,940,905

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

2.55 %

2.55 %

2.63 %

2.98 %

3.11 %











4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP
ratio, as a measure of expense control.  We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that
is useful in understanding our financial performance.  We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our
noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus
noninterest income, as adjusted).











5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted
Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and
calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules.  All prior quarters reflect actual results.  The
December 31, 2023 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.00%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum
CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).


12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Total Risk Weighted Assets

3,032,188

2,988,438

2,937,837

2,909,610

2,883,902

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

394,166

393,541

389,966

388,228

384,003

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.00 %

13.17 %

13.27 %

13.34 %

13.32 %











 * Quarterly ratios have been annualized








Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31:

2023

2022



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$   109,906

$       5,831

5.31 %

$   252,835

3,100

1.23 %

 Investment Securities:










   Fully Taxable

622,575

11,764

1.89 %

648,540

10,357

1.60 %

   Exempt from Federal Taxes

141,966

2,953

2.08 %

173,184

3,212

1.85 %

Loans

3,074,261

142,016

4.62 %

2,827,518

112,982

4.00 %

 Total Earning Assets

3,948,708

162,564

4.12 %

3,902,077

129,651

3.32 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(30,799)




(27,954)



Cash and Due From Banks

30,640




30,462



Other Assets

135,970




142,895



 Total Assets

$  4,084,519




$  4,047,480



Deposits:










   Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$   855,931

3,663

0.43 %

$  1,038,751

973

0.09 %

  Savings Deposits

1,498,749

34,343

2.29 %

1,549,278

7,879

0.51 %

  Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

137,974

4,966

3.60 %

55,690

369

0.66 %

  Other Time Deposits

241,218

7,127

2.95 %

132,541

604

0.46 %

    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2,733,872

50,099

1.83 %

2,776,260

9,825

0.35 %

Borrowings

144,971

6,756

4.66 %

32,874

605

1.84 %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Trusts

20,000

686

3.43 %

20,000

685

3.43 %

Finance Leases

5,082

191

3.76 %

5,132

193

3.76 %

  Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2,903,925

57,732

1.99 %

2,834,266

11,308

0.40 %

Demand Deposits

772,889




815,218



Other Liabilities

44,924




37,901



 Total Liabilities

3,721,738




3,687,385



Stockholders' Equity

362,781




360,095



 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  4,084,519




$  4,047,480



Net Interest Income

$   104,832




118,343

Net Interest Spread



2.13 %




2.92 %

Net Interest Margin



2.65 %




3.03 %
























Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Loan Portfolio


Commercial Loans

$      156,224

$      140,293

Commercial Real Estate Loans

745,487

707,022

  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

901,711

847,315

Consumer Loans

1,111,667

1,065,135

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,199,530

1,070,757

Total Loans

$   3,212,908

$   2,983,207

Allowance for Credit Losses


Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$        31,112

$        29,232

Loans Charged-off

(1,366)

(1,261)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

994

572

Net Loans Charged-off

(372)

(689)

Provision for Credit Losses

525

1,409

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$        31,265

$        29,952

Nonperforming Assets


Nonaccrual Loans

$        20,645

$        10,757

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

452

1,157

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

54

69

Total Nonperforming Loans

21,151

11,983

Repossessed Assets

312

593

Other Real Estate Owned


Total Nonperforming Assets

$        21,463

$        12,576

Key Asset Quality Ratios


Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

  Annualized

0.05 %

0.09 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

  Annualized

0.07 %

0.19 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.97 %

1.00 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

147.82 %

249.95 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.66 %

0.40 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.51 %

0.32 %

Twelve-Month Period Ended:


Allowance for Credit Losses


Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

29,952

27,281

Loans Charged-off

(5,177)

(4,143)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

3,109

2,016

Net Loans Charged-off

(2,068)

(2,127)

Provision for Credit Losses

3,381

4,798

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year

$        31,265

$        29,952

Key Asset Quality Ratios


Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans

0.07 %

0.08 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans

0.11 %

0.17 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

