Arrow Reports $8.6 million in Q1 2023 Net Income and Grew Deposits by $48.0 Million

Arrow Financial Corporation

24 Jul, 2023, 07:45 ET

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.52.

First-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Total assets were $4.1 billion.
  • Total deposits were $3.5 billion.
  • Total loans reached a record high of $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $22.1 million from December 31, 2022.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio was 85%.
  • Tangible book value per share was $20.55, an increase of $0.60, or 3.01% compared to December 31, 2022.
  • On-balance sheet liquidity of $409 million, or 10%, of total assets; 5% cash and 5% unencumbered readily marketable securities.
  • Additional $1.3 billion of immediately available liquidity with FHLB, FRB and other bank lines.
  • Immediately available liquidity provides in excess of 150% coverage of uninsured deposits.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to $11.3 million at March 31, 2023, represented 0.27% of period-end assets.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2023 were 0.10% as compared to 0.09% for the previous quarter.
  • Revenue was $34.8 million.
  • Net income was $8.6 million.
  • Non-interest expenses of $22.3 million included $1.0 million in incremental expenses related to the delayed filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 10-K").
  • Net interest margin was 2.96%.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.87%.
  • Return on average equity (ROE) was 9.66%.

"In the face of a challenging banking environment, Arrow continued to add to its deposit base and maintained a strong liquidity position while meeting the credit needs of our customers and communities," said Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco. "We remain committed to our long-term strategic initiatives of investing in our technology and our team so we can continue to enhance the customer experience and optimize operations.  We look forward to continuing to focus on our customers and communities."

Arrow remains dedicated to developing its team and recently celebrated graduates from Arrow Leadership Academy and Upskill University, internal courses designed to support our culture of collaboration and continuous improvement. Our banks are working toward realizing operational efficiencies and customer-facing enhancements made possible by the completion of our core conversion in September 2022. Our team has returned to our completely renovated downtown Glens Falls, New York headquarters and we look forward to welcoming our customers back to our newly renovated campus. The renovated Glens Falls campus now offers an energy-efficient, flexible and collaborative environment for our team and customers. This investment is important to our team culture, is a key part of the revitalization of downtown Glens Falls, and is a centerpiece of what community banking means to us -- accessible, long-lasting and friendly.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.6 million, down from $12.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to an increase in non-interest expense of $3.4 million, a decrease in non-interest income of $1.5 million and an increase in the provision for credit loss of $785 thousand.

Please see below for further detail.

Income Statement

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter was $28.1 million, up 1.0% from $27.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans were $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 23.9% from $25.7 million (29.23% excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") revenue) for the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to loan growth and higher market rates. PPP loans contributed $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The PPP program ended in 2022. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, an increase of $6.9 million versus the comparable quarter ending March 31, 2022, primarily due to higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 2.96% for the quarter, compared to 2.90% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in net interest margin was primarily due to growth in loan balances with higher yields partially offset with higher costs of interest bearing liabilities. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of the cost of interest bearing liabilities increasing at a faster pace than the yield on average earning assets.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Interest and Dividend Income

$               36,110

$               35,904

$               28,947

Interest Expense

8,016

5,325

1,122

Net Interest Income

28,094

30,579

27,825

Average Earning Assets(1)

3,845,825

3,940,904

3,886,787

Average Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,782,299

2,891,092

2,855,884






Yield on Earning Assets(1)

3.81 %

3.61 %

3.02 %

Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities

1.17

0.73

0.16

Net Interest Spread

2.64

2.88

2.86

Net Interest Margin

2.96

3.08

2.90






Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income

$                      —

$                      —

$                 1,066

Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans

28,094

30,579

26,759

Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans

2.96 %

3.08 %

2.81 %






(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.










  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the first quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses was $1.6 million, compared to $769 thousand in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the increase were higher loan charge-offs and a more challenging economic forecast.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.7 million, compared to $8.2 million in the comparable 2022 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities decreased by $321 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2022, driven primarily by market conditions.  Fees and other services to customers decreased $200 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2022 driven primarily by lower volume of interchange transactions. Other operating income decreased $691 thousand from the comparable quarter of 2022, primarily due to a decline in the gain on other assets of $463 thousand and a decrease in income earned on bank-owned life insurance of $181 thousand.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.3 million, an increase of 17.7% from $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to $1.0 million of additional legal and professional fees associated with the delay in the filing of the 2022 Form 10-K. In addition, other operating expenses included a credit for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures of $68 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 versus a larger credit of $316 thousand recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Technology and equipment spending increased $638 thousand from the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by management's commitment to invest in new technology to enhance the customer experience and optimize operations. Salaries and benefits have increased compared to the first quarter of 2022 as a result of pension and other benefit expenses. In the first quarter of 2023, non-interest expenses increased $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition to the factors described above, there was a charge for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures of $197 thousand for the fourth quarter.
  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.7 million for the same quarter of 2022, primarily the result of lower pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.1 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $41.8 million, or 1.0%, compared to March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by lower cash balances as pandemic era excess deposits decreased.  Assets increased $145.1 million, or 3.7%, compared to December 31, 2022 driven by an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity as evidenced by our higher cash balances.
  • Investments: Total investments were $745.1 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $40.3 million, or 5.1%, compared to March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $5.9 million, or 0.8%, compared to December 31, 2022. While the rising rate environment led to an increase in unrealized losses within the available-for-sale portfolio versus the same period last year, unrealized losses within the available-for-sale portfolio decreased by $8.2 million versus December 31, 2022, as interest rates declined in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in investments in the first quarter, as compared to the same period last year, was primarily driven by Arrow's decision to fund loan growth from cash flows from amortizing and maturing investments.
  • Loans: Total loans reached a record high of $3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023. Loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.1 million, as compared to December 31, 2022, and $268.1 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2022. Residential real estate loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.0 million, or 0.9%, as compared to December 31, 2022 and $114.0 million, or 11.8%, as compared to March 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $8.2 million, or 0.8%, in the first quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $4.0 million, or 0.5%, in the first quarter of 2023, driven primarily by commercial real estate loans.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $30.8 million on March 31, 2023, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2022. Asset quality remained stable at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 0.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 0.06% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets of $11.3 million at March 31, 2023, represented 0.27% of period-end assets, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits: At March 31, 2023, deposit balances were $3.5 billion. Deposits in the first quarter of 2023 increased by $48.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased by $169.0 million, or 4.5%, from the prior-year level as pandemic era excess deposits exited the system and due to competitive pressures from the rising rate environment. Municipal deposits increased $110.5 million in the first quarter, as compared to December 31, 2022, and decreased $22.1 million from March 31, 2022.  Non-municipal deposits decreased $62.5 million for the quarter and $147.0 million from March 31, 2022.  Non-interest bearing deposits represented 22.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 23.9% at December 31 ,2022, and 21.9% at March 31, 2022.  At March 31, 2023, total time deposits were $301.8 million compared to $209.4 million at December 31, 2022 and $177.0 million at March 31, 2022, as a result of successful campaigns to grow certificate of deposit balances.
  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $363.4 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $9.8 million, or 2.8%, from the December 31, 2022 level of $353.5 million, and an increase of $6.1 million, or 1.7%, from the prior-year level. The increase in stockholders' equity over the first three months of 2023 principally reflected the following factors: the addition of $8.6 million of net income for the period, gains in other comprehensive income of $5.7 million from favorable mark-to-market activity within the available for sale securities portfolio and issuance of $0.9 million of common stock through employee benefit and dividend reinvestment plans reduced by cash dividends of $4.5 million and repurchases of common stock of $0.8 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.34% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.15%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company ("GFNB") and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company ("SNB"), continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • Leadership Change: Effective May 13, 2023, Arrow's board of directors appointed David S. DeMarco to serve as President and CEO.
  • Cash and Stock Dividends: On March 15, 2023 and June 15, 2023, Arrow distributed quarterly cash dividends of $0.27 per share.
  • Industry Recognition: In the first quarter of 2023, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries earned BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Exceptional Performance Bank rating for the 57th consecutive quarter.

About Arrow 

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of GFNB and SNB. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation 

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP ("non-GAAP"). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement 

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's 2022 Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended:


March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

March 31,
2022

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Interest and Fees on Loans

$            31,886

$           30,719

$            25,739

Interest on Deposits at Banks

479

1,274

198

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:





Fully Taxable

2,948

3,121

2,189

Exempt from Federal Taxes

797

790

821

Total Interest and Dividend Income

36,110

35,904

28,947

INTEREST EXPENSE





Interest Bearing Checking Accounts

370

344

163

Savings Deposits

5,587

4,101

417

Time Deposits over $250,000

574

226

28

Other Time Deposits

474

234

109

Federal Funds Purchased and

  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

793

200

187

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

169

172

169

Interest on Financing Leases

49

48

49

Total Interest Expense

8,016

5,325

1,122

NET INTEREST INCOME

28,094

30,579

27,825

Provision for Credit Losses

1,554

1,409

769

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT
LOSSES

26,540

29,170

27,056

NON-INTEREST INCOME





Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,275

2,257

2,596

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,595

2,710

2,795

Insurance Commissions

1,520

1,680

1,511

Net (Loss) Gain on Securities


(104)

48

130

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

4

3

52

Other Operating Income

387

467

1,078

Total Non-interest Income

6,677

7,165

8,162

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and Employee Benefits

11,947

11,603

11,286

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,628

1,481

1,598

Technology and Equipment Expense

4,417

4,316

3,779

FDIC Assessments

479

283

307

Other Operating Expense

3,825

3,109

1,975

Total Non-interest Expense

22,296

20,792

18,945

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

10,921

15,543

16,273

Provision for Income Taxes

2,359

3,456

3,698

NET INCOME

$              8,562

$           12,087

$            12,575

Average Shares Outstanding 1:





Basic

16,552

16,535

16,511

Diluted

16,564

16,589

16,566

Per Common Share:





Basic Earnings

$                0.52

$               0.73

$                0.76

Diluted Earnings

0.52

0.73

0.76

1 2022 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)







March 31,
2023

December 31, 2022

March 31,
2022

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$                25,107

$                31,886

$                38,964

Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks

178,365

32,774

448,614

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

565,693

573,495

582,428

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $164,439 at March 31, 2023;
$171,623 at December 31, 2022; and $195,862 at March 31,
2022)

167,347

175,364

196,661

Equity Securities

2,070

2,174

1,877

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock

10,027

6,064

4,491

Loans

3,005,352

2,983,207

2,737,267

Allowance for Credit Losses

(30,784)

(29,952)

(27,661)

Net Loans

2,974,568

2,953,255

2,709,606

Premises and Equipment, Net

58,233

56,491

48,481

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,400

1,500

1,818

Other Assets

109,947

114,633

101,589

Total Assets

$          4,114,630

$          3,969,509

$          4,156,402

LIABILITIES




Non-interest Bearing Deposits

788,690

836,871

813,066

Interest Bearing Checking Accounts

958,490

997,694

1,154,068

Savings Deposits

1,497,326

1,454,364

1,571,274

Time Deposits over $250,000

122,827

76,224

48,288

Other Time Deposits

179,016

133,211

128,677

Total Deposits

3,546,349

3,498,364

3,715,373

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances

35,000

27,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

107,800

27,800

25,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

  Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,106

5,119

5,156

Other Liabilities

37,004

37,688

33,630

Total Liabilities

3,751,259

3,615,971

3,799,159

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares
Authorized at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and
March 31, 2022



Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares
Authorized  (21,423,992 Shares Issued at March 31,2023 and
December 31, 2022 and 20,800,144 Shares Issued at
March 31, 2022)

21,424

21,424

20,800

Additional Paid-in Capital

400,944

400,270

378,758

Retained Earnings

69,499

65,401

62,328

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(43,983)

(49,655)

(20,797)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,870,935 Shares at March 31, 2023;
4,872,355 Shares at December 31, 2022 and 4,787,183 Shares
at March 31, 2022)

(84,513)

(83,902)

(83,846)

Total Stockholders' Equity

363,371

353,538

357,243

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$          4,114,630

$          3,969,509

$          4,156,402

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)










Quarter Ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Net Income

$        8,562

$      12,087

$      12,163

$      11,974

$      12,575

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):








Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

(76)

35

70

114

96










Share and Per Share Data:1








Period End Shares Outstanding

16,553

16,552

16,523

16,503

16,493

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,552

16,535

16,512

16,494

16,511

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,564

16,589

16,558

16,535

16,566

Basic Earnings Per Share

$           0.52

$           0.73

$           0.74

$           0.72

$           0.76

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.52

0.73

0.74

0.72

0.76

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.270

0.270

0.262

0.262

0.262










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








  Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks

$      40,436

$    143,499

$    209,001

$    232,545

$    410,644

  Investment Securities

813,461

845,859

821,052

822,112

797,347

  Loans

2,991,928

2,951,547

2,872,066

2,804,180

2,678,796

  Deposits

3,480,279

3,614,945

3,598,519

3,569,754

3,582,256

  Other Borrowed Funds

100,596

63,304

50,125

50,140

68,596

  Shareholders' Equity

359,556

351,402

361,675

357,228

370,264

  Total Assets

3,978,851

4,074,028

4,047,738

4,012,999

4,054,943

Return on Average Assets, annualized

0.87 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.26 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

9.66 %

13.65 %

13.34 %

13.44 %

13.77 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

10.33 %

14.62 %

14.27 %

14.40 %

14.72 %

Average Earning Assets

$ 3,845,825

$ 3,940,905

$ 3,902,119

$ 3,858,837

$ 3,886,787

Average Paying Liabilities

2,782,299

2,891,092

2,781,985

2,808,287

2,855,884

Interest Income

36,110

35,904

34,207

30,593

28,947

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

202

279

268

269

270

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

36,312

36,183

34,475

30,862

29,217

Interest Expense

8,016

5,325

3,306

1,555

1,122

Net Interest Income

28,094

30,579

30,901

29,038

27,825

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

28,296

30,858

31,169

29,307

28,095

Net Interest Margin, annualized

2.96 %

3.08 %

3.14 %

3.02 %

2.90 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

2.98 %

3.11 %

3.17 %

3.05 %

2.93 %










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4








Non-interest Expense

$      22,296

$      20,792

$      21,448

$      20,345

$      18,945

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

45

47

48

48

49

Net Non-interest Expense

$      22,251

$      20,745

$      21,400

$      20,297

$      18,896

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$      28,296

$      30,858

$      31,169

$      29,307

$      28,095

Non-interest Income

6,677

7,165

7,827

7,744

8,162

Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(104)

48

95

154

130

Net Gross Income

$      35,077

$      37,975

$      38,901

$      36,897

$      36,127

Efficiency Ratio

63.43 %

54.63 %

55.01 %

55.01 %

52.30 %










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$    363,371

$    353,538

$    345,550

$    356,498

$    357,243

Book Value per Share 1

21.95

21.36

20.91

21.60

21.66

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,273

23,373

23,477

23,583

23,691

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

20.55

19.95

19.49

20.17

20.22










Capital Ratios:5








Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.13 %

9.80 %

9.71 %

9.60 %

9.37 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 

13.34 %

13.32 %

13.14 %

13.14 %

13.48 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.03 %

14.01 %

13.85 %

13.86 %

14.23 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.15 %

15.11 %

14.93 %

14.93 %

15.33 %










Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$ 1,672,117

$ 1,606,132

$ 1,515,994

$ 1,589,178

$ 1,793,747

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

 









Footnotes:


















1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.


2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity
exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which
Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.




3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$   363,371

$   353,538

$   345,550

$   356,498

$   357,243

Less:  Goodwill and Other Intangible
assets, net

23,273

23,373

23,477

23,583

23,691

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$   340,098

$   330,165

$   322,073

$   332,915

$   333,552












Period End Shares Outstanding

16,553

16,552

16,523

16,503

16,493

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$        20.55

$        19.95

$        19.49

$        20.17

$        20.22

Net Income

8,562

12,087

12,163

11,974

12,575

Return on Average Tangible Equity
(Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

10.33 %

14.62 %

14.27 %

14.40 %

14.72 %











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net
interest income to average earning assets.  This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes
provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.




3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     36,110

$     35,904

$     34,207

$     30,593

$     28,947

Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment

     (Non-GAAP)

202

279

268

269

270

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

     (Non-GAAP)

$     36,312

$     36,183

$     34,475

$     30,862

$     29,217

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     28,094

$     30,579

$     30,901

$     29,038

$     27,825

Add:  Tax-Equivalent adjustment

     (Non-GAAP)

202

279

268

269

270

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

     (Non-GAAP)

$     28,296

$     30,858

$     31,169

$     29,307

$     28,095

Average Earning Assets

$  3,845,825

$  3,940,905

$  3,902,119

$  3,858,837

$  3,886,787

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

2.98 %

3.11 %

3.17 %

3.05 %

2.93 %











4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP
ratio, as a measure of expense control.  Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information
that is useful in understanding its financial performance.  Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest
expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).











5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated
in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules.  The March 31, 2023 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.34%)
exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).




3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Total Risk Weighted Assets

$  2,909,610

$  2,883,902

$  2,856,224

$  2,790,520

$  2,661,952

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

388,228

384,003

375,394

366,798

358,738

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.34 %

13.32 %

13.14 %

13.14 %

13.48 %











* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.








Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)




Quarter Ended:

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks

$     40,436

$          479

4.80 %

$  410,644

$           198

0.20 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

652,743

2,948

1.83

618,806

2,189

1.43

Exempt from Federal Taxes

160,718

797

2.01

178,541

821

1.86

Loans

2,991,928

31,886

4.32

2,678,796

25,739

3.90

Total Earning Assets

3,845,825

36,110

3.81

3,886,787

28,947

3.02

Allowance for Credit Losses

(29,792)




(27,165)



Cash and Due From Banks

30,518




37,654



Other Assets

132,300




157,667



Total Assets

$  3,978,851




$  4,054,943



Deposits:










Interest Bearing Checking Accounts

$   964,735

370

0.16

$  1,027,740

163

0.06

Savings Deposits

1,474,251

5,587

1.54

1,557,855

417

0.11

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

94,415

574

2.47

70,101

28

0.16

Other Time Deposits

148,302

474

1.30

131,592

109

0.34

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

2,681,703

7,005

1.06

2,787,288

717

0.10

Short-Term Borrowings

40,138

490

4.95




FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt

55,356

472

3.46

63,444

356

2.28

Finance Leases

5,102

49

3.89

5,152

49

3.86

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,782,299

8,016

1.17

2,855,884

1,122

0.16

Non-interest bearing deposits

798,576




794,968



Other Liabilities

38,420




33,827



Total Liabilities

3,619,295




3,684,679



Stockholders' Equity

359,556




370,264



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  3,978,851




$  4,054,943



Net Interest Income

$     28,094




$     27,825

Net Interest Spread



2.64 %




2.86 %

Net Interest Margin



2.96 %




2.90 %

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)




Quarter Ended:

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Interest

Rate


Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid

Interest Bearing Deposits at Banks

$     40,436

$          479

4.80 %

$  143,499

$       1,274

3.52 %

Investment Securities:










Fully Taxable

652,743

2,948

1.83

679,390

3,121

1.82

Exempt from Federal Taxes

160,718

797

2.01

166,468

790

1.88

Loans

2,991,928

31,886

4.32

2,951,547

30,719

4.13

Total Earning Assets

3,845,825

36,110

3.81

3,940,904

35,904

3.61

Allowance for Credit Losses

(29,792)




(29,069)



Cash and Due From Banks

30,518




30,736



Other Assets

132,300




131,457



Total Assets

$  3,978,851




$  4,074,028



Deposits:










Interest Bearing Checking Accounts

$   964,735

370

0.16

$  1,082,267

344

0.13

Savings Deposits

1,474,251

5,587

1.54

1,548,293

4,101

1.05

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

94,415

574

2.47

65,897

226

1.36

Other Time Deposits

148,302

474

1.30

131,331

234

0.71

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

2,681,703

7,005

1.06

2,827,788

4,905

0.69

Short-Term Borrowings

40,138

490

4.95

8,424

92

4.33

FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt

55,356

472

3.46

49,767

280

2.23

Finance Leases

5,102

49

3.89

5,113

48

3.72

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

2,782,299

8,016

1.17

2,891,092

5,325

0.73

Non-interest bearing deposits

798,576




787,157



Other Liabilities

38,420




44,377



Total Liabilities

3,619,295




3,722,626



Stockholders' Equity

359,556




351,402



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  3,978,851




$  4,074,028



Net Interest Income

$     28,094




$     30,579

Net Interest Spread



2.64 %




2.88 %

Net Interest Margin



2.96 %




3.08 %

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)






Quarter Ended:

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$       135,917

$       140,293

$       155,467

Commercial Real Estate Loans

715,357

707,022

638,437

  Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

851,274

847,315

793,904

Consumer Loans

1,073,369

1,065,135

976,648

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,080,709

1,070,757

966,715

Total Loans

$   3,005,352

$   2,983,207

$   2,737,267

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$         29,952

$         29,232

$         27,281

Loans Charged-off

(1,328)

(1,261)

(829)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

606

572

440

Net Loans Charged-off

(722)

(689)

(389)

Provision for Credit Losses

1,554

1,409

769

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$         30,784

$         29,952

$         27,661

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$         10,852

$         10,757

$           9,750

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

241

1,157

55

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

62

69

74

Total Nonperforming Loans

11,155

11,983

9,879

Repossessed Assets

144

593

180

Other Real Estate Owned



Total Nonperforming Assets

$         11,299

$         12,576

$         10,059






Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,

   Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.06 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,

  Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.21 %

0.19 %

0.12 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

1.02 %

1.00 %

1.01 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

275.97 %

249.95 %

280.00 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.37 %

0.40 %

0.36 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.27 %

0.32 %

0.24 %

