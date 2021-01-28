Arrow Reports Annual Net Income of $40.8 million and Continued COVID-19 Response

- Net income for 2020 reached a record high of $40.8 million, up 8.9% year-over-year.

- Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) grew to $2.64 for the year.

- Profitability ratios remained solid in 2020, as return on average equity (ROE) was 12.77% and return on average assets (ROA) was 1.17%.

- Record highs were also achieved at year-end for total assets and total equity.

- Significant support provided throughout the pandemic for employees, customers and the community.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was $12.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 28.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was a record $40.8 million, up 8.9% over net income of $37.5 million for 2019. Diluted EPS was $0.81 for the fourth quarter, up 28.6% from $0.63 from the comparable 2019 quarter, and $2.64 for 2020, up 8.5% from $2.43 in 2019.

Profitability ratios remained solid in 2020, as return on average equity (ROE) and return on average assets (ROA) were 12.77% and 1.17%, respectively, as compared to 13.17% and 1.24%, respectively, for 2019. ROE was 14.98% for the fourth quarter, up from 13.05% from the fourth quarter of 2019. ROA was 1.34% for the fourth quarter, which represents an increase from 1.24% for the comparable 2019 quarter.

"Arrow delivered a strong performance in 2020 amid the challenges of a global pandemic, ending the year with record earnings, steady growth, sustained profitability and credit quality," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "As we reflect on the year, we are proud to have provided temporary financial assistance, stimulus program support, Paycheck Protection Program loans and charitable contributions in our communities. I thank our team for their continued focus on safety and customer needs during these unprecedented times."

In 2020, Arrow opened a 12th Saratoga National Bank Branch, as well as a Capital Region Business Development Office in Latham, New York. Additionally, Glens Falls National Bank consolidated Branches in Queensbury and Greenwich into nearby locations.

COVID-19 Response: As part of our continued focus on health and safety, Arrow again limited access at its facilities to appointment-only in early 2021. Drive-ins and ATMs are currently open, and we continue to promote digital banking alternatives. Inside our facilities, safety measures continue to be followed, including required face coverings, social distancing and personal protective equipment such as shields and hand sanitizing stations, along with frequent cleanings.

Requests in our banks for financial hardship assistance were reduced from early pandemic levels. Loans being deferred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were $15.3 million as of December 31, 2020. We also worked closely with small business borrowers from the first round of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on the forgiveness process. Currently, we are helping customers obtain funding through an additional round of PPP support. As of year-end, we had assisted more than 1,400 small businesses, with more than $142.7 million in aggregate PPP loans.

We continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. Remote work is encouraged whenever feasible for our employees. In addition, work-related travel remains paused and in-person meetings have been minimized. We remain committed to delivering essential financial services to our communities.

The following expands on fourth quarter and 2020 results:

Loan Growth: At December 31, 2020, total loan balances reached $2.6 billion, up $209 million, or 8.8%, from the prior-year level. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $48.6 million, or 6.0%, over the balance at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of continued strength in the indirect automobile lending program. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $9.2 million, or 1.0%. The increase in the real estate loan portfolio is net of approximately $83.9 million of loans sold in 2020. Commercial loans, including commercial real estate, increased $151.1 million, or 22.9%, over the balances at December 31, 2019. The increase in commercial loans includes $114.6 million in remaining PPP loans.

Deposit Growth: At December 31, 2020, total deposit balances reached $3.2 billion, up by $618.7 million, or 23.6%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $216.4 million, or 44.6%, during 2020, and represented 21.7% of total deposits at year-end as compared to the prior-year level of 18.5%. At December 31, 2020, total time deposits decreased $117.7 million from the prior-year level, including $80.6 million in brokered time deposits.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the year ending December 31, 2020 was $99.2 million,  an increase of $11.2 million, or 12.7%, from the prior year. Loan growth generated $100.5 million in interest and fees on loans, an increase of 5.3% from the $95.5 million in interest and fees on loans for the year ending December 31, 2019. Interest expense for the year ending December 31, 2020 was $12.7 million. This is a decrease of $9.0 million, or 41.5%, from the $21.7 million in expense for the year ending December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 2.99% for the year ending December 31, 2020, as compared to 3.05% for the year ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the net interest margin was 2.96%, as compared to 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including lower interest rates and increased cash balances.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income was $32.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2020,  an increase of 14.4% as compared to $28.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2019. Favorable market conditions in 2020 contributed to a $3.3 million increase in the gain on the sale of loans.  Income generated from fiduciary activities as well as fees for other services from customers were flat compared to the prior year. Insurance revenue decreased by $306 thousand from the prior year. Noninterest income represented 24.8% of total revenues in 2020 as compared to 24.5% for the year ending December 31, 2019. Other operating income increased in 2020 as compared to 2019 as a  result of several factors, including gain on sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, as well as increased income related to interest rate swap agreements and bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the year ending December 31, 2020 increased by $3.2 million, or 4.8%, to $70.7 million compared to $67.5 million in 2019. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $42.1 million in 2020. Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 increased $1.1 million, or 6.4%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2020 was $11.0 million compared to $9.6 million for 2019. The effective income tax rates for 2020 and 2019 were 21.3% and 20.4%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong in 2020, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07%, an increase from 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loan losses for the full year 2020 were 0.05% of average loans outstanding, consistent with the 2019 ratio. Nonperforming assets of $6.6 million at December 31, 2020, represented 0.18% of period-end assets, consistent with December 31, 2019.

Arrow's allowance for loan losses was $29.2 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 1.13% of loans outstanding, an increase from 0.89% at year-end 2019. Although credit quality remains strong, the increase in the allowance reflects the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. When expressed as a percentage of nonperforming loans, the allowance for loan loss coverage ratio was 456.3% at year-end 2020. Arrow adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard as of January 1, 2021.

Liquidity: At December 31, 2020, Arrow's liquidity position was strong. Interest-bearing cash balances at December 31, 2020 were $338.9 million. Arrow continues to be well-prepared to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At December 31, 2020, contingent collateralized lines of credit were established and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.5 billion. Arrow also has additional liquidity options currently available, including unsecured lines of credit such as Fed Funds and brokered markets.

Capital: Total shareholders' equity grew to a record of $334.4 million at period-end, an increase of $32.7 million, or 10.8%, above the year-end 2019 balance. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2020. At December 31, 2020, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.39% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.48%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Cash and Stock Dividends: On December 15, 2020, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the fourth quarter of 2019 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020.

Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Three Months Ended 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,  

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME






Interest and Fees on Loans

$     25,835

$     24,924

$ 100,492

$     95,467

Interest on Deposits at Banks

92

150

321

722

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:






Fully Taxable

1,510

2,212

7,131

8,883

Exempt from Federal Taxes

935

1,081

3,952

4,687

Total Interest and Dividend Income

28,372

28,367

111,896

109,759

INTEREST EXPENSE






Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

231

550

1,292

1,985

Savings Deposits

640

2,473

5,090

8,399

Time Deposits over $250,000

202

570

1,465

1,932

Other Time Deposits

422

1,125

2,782

4,224

Federal Funds Purchased and






Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

5

25

60

100

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

198

439

1,063

3,952

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

172

239

746

1,019

Interest on Financing Leases

48

28

196

99

Total Interest Expense

1,918

5,449

12,694

21,710

NET INTEREST INCOME

26,454

22,918

99,202

88,049

Provision for Loan Losses

1,236

634

9,319

2,079

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

25,218

22,284

89,883

85,970

NONINTEREST INCOME






Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,277

2,238

8,890

8,809

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,655

2,606

10,003

10,176

Insurance Commissions

1,799

1,592

6,876

7,182

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

88

67

(464)

289

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

1,696

121

3,889

622

Other Operating Income

588

457

3,464

1,477

Total Noninterest Income

9,103

7,081

32,658

28,555

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and Employee Benefits

11,058

9,341

42,061

38,402

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,393

1,384

5,614

5,407

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,169

3,365

12,976

13,054

FDIC Assessments

293

213

1,063

157

Other Operating Expense

2,279

2,796

8,964

10,430

Total Noninterest Expense

18,192

17,099

70,678

67,450

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

16,129

12,266

51,863

47,075

Provision for Income Taxes

3,634

2,526

11,036

9,600

NET INCOME

$     12,495

$       9,740

$     40,827

$     37,475

Average Shares Outstanding1:






Basic

15,499

15,427

15,465

15,388

Diluted

15,515

15,476

15,479

15,433

Per Common Share:

Basic Earnings

$         0.81

$         0.63

$          2.64

$         2.44

Diluted Earnings

0.81

0.63

2.64

2.43

1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS


Cash and Due From Banks

$              42,116

$              47,035

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

338,875

23,186

Investment Securities:


Available-for-Sale

365,287

357,334

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $226,576 at December 31, 2020, and $249,618 at December 31, 2019)

218,405

245,065

Equity Securities

1,636

2,063

Other Investments

5,349

10,317

Loans

2,595,030

2,386,120

Allowance for Loan Losses

(29,232)

(21,187)

Net Loans

2,565,798

2,364,933

Premises and Equipment, Net

42,612

40,629

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,950

1,661

Other Assets

84,735

70,179

Total Assets

$        3,688,636

$        3,184,275

LIABILITIES


Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$            701,341

$            484,944

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

832,434

689,221

Savings Deposits

1,423,358

1,046,568

Time Deposits over $250,000

123,622

123,968

Other Time Deposits

153,971

271,353

Total Deposits

3,234,726

2,616,054

Federal Funds Purchased and
   Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

17,486

51,099

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances


130,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

45,000

30,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,217

5,254

Other Liabilities

31,815

30,140

Total Liabilities

3,354,244

2,882,547

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized


Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (20,194,474 Shares Issued at December 31, 2020, and 19,606,449 Shares Issued at


December 31, 2019)

20,194

19,606

Additional Paid-in Capital

353,662

335,355

Retained Earnings

41,899

33,218

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(816)

(6,357)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020, and 4,608,258 Shares at December 31, 2019)

(80,547)

(80,094)

Total Stockholders' Equity

334,392

301,728

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$        3,688,636

$        3,184,275

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Net Income

$ 12,495

$ 11,046

$      9,159

$      8,127

$      9,740

Transactions Recorded in Net Income (Net of Tax):




Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

66

(53)

(80)

(279)

50

Share and Per Share Data:1




Period End Shares Outstanding

15,516

15,489

15,461

15,432

15,448

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

15,499

15,472

15,441

15,446

15,427

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

15,515

15,481

15,448

15,476

15,476

Basic Earnings Per Share

$        0.81

$        0.71

$        0.59

$        0.53

$        0.63

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.81

0.71

0.59

0.53

0.63

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.260

0.252

0.252

0.252

0.252

Selected Quarterly Average Balances:




Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 349,430

$ 242,928

$ 155,931

$ 32,787

$ 28,880

Investment Securities

590,151

592,457

607,094

603,748

582,982

Loans

2,610,834

2,582,253

2,518,198

2,394,346

2,358,110

Deposits

3,256,238

3,082,499

2,952,432

2,670,009

2,607,421

Other Borrowed Funds

95,047

136,117

129,383

170,987

177,877

Shareholders' Equity

331,899

324,269

316,380

306,527

296,124

Total Assets

3,721,954

3,583,322

3,437,155

3,180,857

3,113,114

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.34 %

1.23 %

1.07 %

1.03 %

1.24 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

14.98 %

13.55 %

11.64 %

10.66 %

13.05 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

16.13 %

14.61 %

12.58 %

11.55 %

14.18 %

Average Earning Assets

3,550,415

3,417,638

3,281,223

3,030,881

2,969,972

Average Paying Liabilities

2,674,795

2,545,435

2,457,690

2,362,515

2,293,804

Interest Income

28,372

27,296

28,002

28,226

28,367

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

251

284

281

288

321

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

28,623

27,580

28,283

28,514

28,688

Interest Expense

1,918

2,396

3,160

5,220

5,449

Net Interest Income

26,454

24,900

24,842

23,006

22,918

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

26,705

25,184

25,123

23,294

23,239

Net Interest Margin, annualized

2.96 %

2.90 %

3.05 %

3.05 %

3.06 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

2.99 %

2.93 %

3.08 %

3.09 %

3.10 %

Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4




Noninterest Expense

$ 18,192

$ 17,487

$ 17,245

$ 17,754

$ 17,099

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

56

56

57

58

60

Net Noninterest Expense

$ 18,136

$ 17,431

$ 17,188

$ 17,696

$ 17,039

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$ 26,705

$ 25,184

$ 25,123

$ 23,294

$ 23,239

Noninterest Income

9,103

8,697

7,164

7,694

7,081

Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

88

(72)

(106)

(374)

67

Net Gross Income

$ 35,720

$ 33,953

$ 32,393

$ 31,362

$ 30,253

Efficiency Ratio

50.77 %

51.34 %

53.06 %

56.42 %

56.32 %

Period-End Capital Information:




Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 334,392

$ 325,660

$ 317,687

$ 309,398

$ 301,728

Book Value per Share 1

21.55

21.02

20.55

20.05

19.53

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,823

23,662

23,535

23,513

23,534

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

20.02

19.50

19.03

18.53

18.01

Capital Ratios:5




Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.07 %

9.17 %

9.32 %

9.87 %

9.98 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.39 %

13.20 %

13.07 %

12.84 %

12.94 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.24 %

14.06 %

13.94 %

13.72 %

13.83 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.48 %

15.28 %

15.10 %

14.76 %

14.78 %

Assets Under Trust Administration & Investment Mgmt

$1,659,029

$1,537,128

$1,502,866

$1,342,531

$1,543,653

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Footnotes:


1.

Share and per share data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.


2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.




12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 334,392

$ 325,660

$ 317,687

$ 309,398

$ 301,728

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible





assets, net

23,823

23,662

23,535

23,513

23,534

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$  310,569

$  301,998

$  294,152

$  285,885

$  278,194

Period End Shares Outstanding

15,516

15,489

15,461

15,432

15,448

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$       20.02

$        19.50

$        19.03

$        18.53

$       18.01

Net Income

12,495

11,046

9,159

8,127

9,740

Return on Tangible Equity (Net





Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

16.13 %

14.61 %

12.58 %

11.55 %

14.18 %







3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.




12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     28,372

$     27,296

$      28,002

$      28,226

$     28,367

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)

251

284

281

288

321

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent(Non-GAAP)

$     28,623

$     27,580

$      28,283

$      28,514

$     28,688








Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     26,454

$     24,900

$      24,842

$      23,006

$     22,918

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment





(Non-GAAP)

251

284

281

288

321

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     26,705

$     25,184

$      25,123

$      23,294

$     23,239








Average Earning Assets

3,550,415

3,417,638

3,281,223

3,030,881

2,969,972

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

2.99 %

2.93 %

3.08 %

3.09 %

3.10 %







4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).







5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2020 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.39%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).









12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Total Risk Weighted Assets

2,357,094

2,321,637

2,283,430

2,275,902

2,237,127

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

315,696

306,356

298,362

292,165

289,409

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.39 %

13.20 %

13.07 %

12.84 %

12.94 %

* Quarterly ratios have been annualized

Arrow Financial Corporation 

Consolidated Financial Information 

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Loan Portfolio

Commercial Loans

$      240,554

$      150,660

Commercial Real Estate Loans

571,787

510,541

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

812,341

661,201

Consumer Loans

859,768

811,198

Residential Real Estate Loans

922,921

913,721

Total Loans

$  2,595,030

$  2,386,120

Allowance for Loan Losses

Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$        28,446

$        20,931

Loans Charged-off

(630)

(503)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

179

125

Net Loans Charged-off

(451)

(378)

Provision for Loan Losses

1,237

634

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter

$        29,232

$        21,187

Nonperforming Assets

Nonaccrual Loans

$          6,033

$          4,005

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

228

253

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

145

143

Total Nonperforming Loans

6,406

4,401

Repossessed Assets

155

139

Other Real Estate Owned

1,122

Total Nonperforming Assets

$          6,561

$          5,662

Key Asset Quality Ratios

Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.07 %

0.06 %

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.19 %

0.11 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans

1.13 %

0.89 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

456.32 %

481.41 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.25 %

0.18 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.18 %

0.18 %

Twelve-Month Period Ended:

Allowance for Loan Losses

Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year

$        21,187

$        20,196

Loans Charged-off

(1,989)

(1,735)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

715

647

Net Loans Charged-off

(1,274)

(1,088)

Provision for Loan Losses

9,319

2,079

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Year

$        29,232

$        21,187

Key Asset Quality Ratios

Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans

0.05 %

0.05 %

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans

0.37 %

0.09 %

