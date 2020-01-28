Arrow Reports Record Annual Net Income of $37.5 million and 8.6% Loan Growth for 2019

- Net income for 2019 reached a record high of $37.5 million, up 3.3% year-over-year.

- Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) grew to $2.50 for the year.

- Period-end total loan balances reached a new record of $2.4 billion.

- Record highs were also achieved at year-end for total assets and total equity.

- Profitability, asset quality and capital ratios all remain strong.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income was $9.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was a record $37.5 million, up 3.3% over net income of $36.3 million for 2018. Diluted EPS was $0.65 for the fourth quarter, up 10.2% from $0.59 from the comparable 2018 quarter, and $2.50 for 2019, up 2.9% from $2.43 in 2018.

Profitability ratios also remained solid in 2019, as return on average equity (ROE) and return on average assets (ROA) were 13.17% and 1.24%, respectively, for the year, as compared to 13.96% and 1.27%, respectively, for 2018. Return on average equity was 13.05% for the fourth quarter, up from 12.94% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Return of average assets was 1.24% for the fourth quarter, which represents an increase from 1.18% for the comparable 2018 quarter.

"Arrow delivered another year of strong performance in 2019, as demonstrated by record earnings, steady growth, sustained profitability and excellent credit quality," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "We surpassed $3 billion in assets, enhanced and expanded our branch network, and invested in technology to drive efficiency and deepen customer relationships. I am proud of our team, which remains focused on long-term planning and responsible growth."

Arrow continued its expansion into the Capital Region of New York with the opening of a Saratoga National Bank location in Rotterdam and a location in Latham to follow in 2020. Arrow continued to execute on its strategy to optimize its existing branch network. In 2019, relocations and renovations occurred for the branches in the Plattsburgh market and the Exit 18 Office in Queensbury in addition to the Upstate Agency, LLC operations center. Significant technology upgrades were implemented in the last year for online loan payments and business banking, all part of the strategy to enhance the customer experience.

The following expands on fourth quarter and 2019 results:

Cash and Stock Dividends: On December 13, 2019, the Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 27, 2019. This is the 11th consecutive year the Company declared a stock dividend. All prior-period per-share data have been adjusted to reflect the September 27, 2019 stock dividend.

Loan Growth: At December 31, 2019, total loan balances reached a record high of $2.4 billion, up $189.9 million, or 8.6%, from the prior-year level. The growth was spread across all three of our major loan categories: consumer, residential real estate and commercial. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $91.7 million, or 12.7%, over the balance at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of continued strength in the indirect automobile lending program. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased $58.5 million, or 6.8%, while commercial loans, including commercial real estate, increased $39.7 million, or 6.4%, over the balances at December 31, 2018.

Deposit Growth: At December 31, 2019, total deposit balances reached $2.6 billion, up by $270.5 million, or 11.5%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $12.2 million, or 2.6%, during 2019, and represented 18.5% of total deposits at year-end as compared to the prior-year level of 20.2%.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the year ending December 31, 2019 was $88.0 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 4.8%, from the prior year. Continued loan growth generated $95.5 million in interest and fees on loans, an increase of 16.9% from the $81.6 million in interest and fees on loans for the year ending December 31, 2018. Interest expense for the year ending December 31, 2019 was $21.7 million. This is an increase of $9.2 million, or 73.9%, from the $12.5 million in expense for the year ending December 31, 2018. The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.05% for the year ending December 31, 2019, as compared to 3.07% for the year ended December 31, 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest margin (NIM) was 3.06%, as compared to 3.03% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income was $28.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2019, a decrease of 1.4% when compared to $28.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2018. Income generated from fiduciary activities decreased by $446 thousand in 2019, or 4.8% year-over-year, yet reported a record $1.5 billion in assets under management. Insurance revenue decreased by $706 thousand from the prior year. Other noninterest income in 2019 was positively impacted by a $487 thousand increase in the gain on the sale of loans. Noninterest income represented 24.5% of total revenues in 2019 as compared to 25.6% for the year ending December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the year ending December 31, 2019 increased by $2.4 million, or 3.7%, to $67.5 million compared to $65.1 million in 2018. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $38.4 million in 2019. Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 increased $218 thousand, or 1.3%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2019 was $9.6 million compared to $9.0 million for 2018. The effective income tax rates for 2019 and 2018 were 20.4% and 19.9%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong in 2019, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.06%. Net loan losses for the full year 2019 were 0.05% of average loans outstanding, consistent with the 2018 ratio. Nonperforming assets of $5.7 million at December 31, 2019, represented 0.18% of period-end assets, down from 0.23% at December 31, 2018.

The Company's allowance for loan losses was $21.2 million at December 31, 2019, which represented 0.89% of loans outstanding, a decrease of three basis points from the ratio of 0.92% at year-end 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by continued strong asset quality. When expressed as a percentage of nonperforming loans, the allowance for loan loss coverage ratio grew to 481.4% at year-end 2019, compared to 365.7% at year-end 2018.

Capital: Total shareholders' equity grew to a record of $301.7 million at period-end, an increase of $32.1 million, or 11.9%, above the year-end 2018 balance. The Company's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2019. At December 31, 2019, the Company's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.94% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.78%. The capital ratios of the Company and both its subsidiary banks continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 51 and 43 quarters, respectively. Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company was named "Top Small Community Lender" by the U.S. Small Business Administration for the Capital Region of New York for the sixth consecutive year.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

 

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME






Interest and Fees on Loans

$

24,924

$

22,041

$

95,467

$

81,647

Interest on Deposits at Banks

150

237

722

711

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:






Fully Taxable

2,212

2,454

8,883

8,582

Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,081

1,268

4,687

5,563

Total Interest and Dividend Income

28,367

26,000

109,759

96,503

INTEREST EXPENSE






Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

550

453

1,985

1,618

Savings Deposits

2,473

1,323

8,399

3,457

Time Deposits over $250,000

570

350

1,932

1,183

Other Time Deposits

1,125

509

4,224

1,420

Federal Funds Purchased and
  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

25

15

100

62

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

439

1,439

3,952

3,779

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
  Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

239

254

1,019

966

Interest on Financing Leases

28



99


Total Interest Expense

5,449

4,343

21,710

12,485

NET INTEREST INCOME

22,918

21,657

88,049

84,018

Provision for Loan Losses

634

646

2,079

2,607

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
  LOAN LOSSES

22,284

21,011

85,970

81,411

NONINTEREST INCOME






Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,238

2,149

8,809

9,255

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,606

2,579

10,176

10,134

Insurance Commissions

1,592

1,769

7,182

7,888

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

67

(142)

289

213

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

121

20

622

135

Other Operating Income

457

424

1,477

1,324

Total Noninterest Income

7,081

6,799

28,555

28,949

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and Employee Benefits

9,341

9,836

38,402

38,788

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,384

1,284

5,407

5,026

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,365

2,978

13,054

11,284

FDIC Assessments

213

223

157

881

Other Operating Expense

2,796

2,560

10,430

9,076

Total Noninterest Expense

17,099

16,881

67,450

65,055

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

12,266

10,929

47,075

45,305

Provision for Income Taxes

2,526

2,171

9,600

9,026

NET INCOME

$

9,740

$

8,758

$

37,475

$

36,279

Average Shares Outstanding1:






Basic

14,978

14,885

14,940

14,840

Diluted

15,026

14,949

14,983

14,922

Per Common Share:






Basic Earnings

$

0.65

$

0.59

$

2.51

$

2.44

Diluted Earnings

0.65

0.59

2.50

2.43

1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.


ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)









December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS


Cash and Due From Banks

$

47,035

$

56,529

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

23,186

27,710

Investment Securities:


Available-for-Sale

357,334

317,535

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $249,618 at
  December 31, 2019, and $280,338 at December 31, 2018)

245,065

283,476

Equity Securities

2,063

1,774

Other Investments

10,317

15,506

Loans

2,386,120

2,196,215

Allowance for Loan Losses

(21,187)

(20,196)

Net Loans

2,364,933

2,176,019

Premises and Equipment, Net

40,629

30,446

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,661

1,852

Other Assets

70,179

55,614

Total Assets

$

3,184,275

$

2,988,334

LIABILITIES


Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$

484,944

$

472,768

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

689,221

790,781

Savings Deposits

1,046,568

818,048

Time Deposits over $250,000

123,968

73,583

Other Time Deposits

271,353

190,404

Total Deposits

2,616,054

2,345,584

Federal Funds Purchased and
  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

51,099

54,659

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances

130,000

234,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

30,000

45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,254


Other Liabilities

30,140

19,507

Total Liabilities

2,882,547

2,718,750

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2019 and $5 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018




Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 20,000,000 Shares Authorized (19,606,449 Shares Issued at December 31, 2019, and 19,035,565 Shares Issued at December 31, 2018)

19,606

19,035

Additional Paid-in Capital

335,355

314,533

Retained Earnings

33,218

29,257

Unallocated ESOP Shares (None at December 31, 2019, and
  5,001 Shares at December 31, 2018)



(100)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(6,357)

(13,810)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,608,258 Shares at December 31, 2019, and 4,558,207 Shares at December 31, 2018)

(80,094)

(79,331)

Total Stockholders' Equity

301,728

269,584

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,184,275

$

2,988,334

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




















Quarter Ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Net Income

$

9,740

$

10,067

$

8,934

$

8,734

$

8,758

Transactions Recorded in Net Income (Net of Tax):








Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

50

109



57

(106)










Share and Per Share Data:1








Period End Shares Outstanding

14,998

14,969

14,949

14,909

14,907

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

14,978

14,955

14,922

14,903

14,885

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

15,026

14,991

14,963

14,956

14,949

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.65

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

0.59

$

0.59

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.65

0.67

0.60

0.58

0.59

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.260

0.252

0.252

0.252

0.252










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:













 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

28,880

$

27,083

$

25,107

$

26,163

$

34,782

 Investment Securities

582,982

545,073

584,679

611,161

637,341

 Loans

2,358,110

2,308,879

2,255,299

2,210,642

2,160,435

 Deposits

2,607,421

2,472,528

2,436,290

2,347,985

2,347,231

 Other Borrowed Funds

177,877

231,291

250,283

327,138

315,172

 Shareholders' Equity

296,124

289,016

280,247

272,864

268,503

 Total Assets

3,113,114

3,023,043

2,997,458

2,977,056

2,954,031

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.24

%

1.32

%

1.20

%

1.19

%

1.18

%

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.05

%

13.82

%

12.79

%

12.98

%

12.94

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

14.18

%

15.05

%

13.96

%

14.22

%

14.20

%

Average Earning Assets

2,969,972

2,881,035

2,865,085

2,847,966

2,832,558

Average Paying Liabilities

2,293,804

2,213,642

2,235,462

2,224,403

2,189,233

Interest Income

28,367

27,952

27,227

26,213

26,000

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

321

344

376

373

376

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

28,688

28,296

27,603

26,586

26,376

Interest Expense

5,449

5,649

5,520

5,092

4,343

Net Interest Income

22,918

22,303

21,707

21,121

21,657

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

23,239

22,647

22,083

21,494

22,033

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.06

%

3.07

%

3.04

%

3.01

%

3.03

%

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.10

%

3.12

%

3.09

%

3.06

%

3.09

%










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4








Noninterest Expense

$

17,099

$

16,791

$

16,908

$

16,652

$

16,881

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

60

61

44

79

65

Net Noninterest Expense

$

17,039

$

16,730

$

16,864

$

16,573

$

16,816

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$

23,238

$

22,647

$

22,083

$

21,494

$

22,033

Noninterest Income

7,081

7,691

6,896

6,887

6,799

Less: Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

$

67

146



76

(142)

Net Gross Income

$

30,252

$

30,192

$

28,979

$

28,305

$

28,974

Efficiency Ratio

56.32

%

55.41

%

58.19

%

58.55

%

58.04

%










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$

301,728

$

292,228

$

284,649

$

276,609

$

269,584

Book Value per Share 1

20.12

19.52

19.04

18.55

18.08

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,534

23,586

23,603

23,650

23,725

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

18.55

17.95

17.46

16.97

16.49










Capital Ratios:5








Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.98

%

10.04

%

9.88

%

9.73

%

9.61

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 

12.94

%

12.93

%

12.99

%

12.98

%

12.89

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.83

%

13.85

%

13.93

%

13.95

%

13.87

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.78

%

14.81

%

14.91

%

14.93

%

14.86

%










Assets Under Trust Administration & Investment Mgmt

$

1,543,653

$

1,485,116

$

1,496,966

$

1,483,259

$

1,385,752

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





















Footnotes:


















1.

Share and per share data have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.


2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

301,728

$

292,228

$

284,649

$

276,609

$

269,584

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,534

23,586

23,603

23,650

23,725

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$

278,194

$

268,642

$

261,046

$

252,959

$

245,859












Period End Shares Outstanding

14,998

14,969

14,949

14,909

14,907

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

18.55

$

17.95

$

17.46

$

16.97

$

16.49

Net Income

9,740

10,067

8,934

8,734

8,758

Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

14.18

%

15.05

%

13.96

%

14.22

%

14.20

%











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Interest Income (GAAP)

$

28,367

$

27,952

$

27,227

$

26,213

$

26,000

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)

321

344

376

373

376

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$

28,688

$

28,296

$

27,603

$

26,586

$

26,376












Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

22,918

$

22,303

$

21,707

$

21,121

$

21,657

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

321

344

376

373

376

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$

23,239

$

22,647

$

22,083

$

21,494

$

22,033

Average Earning Assets

2,969,972

2,881,035

2,865,085

2,847,966

2,832,558

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.10

%

3.12

%

3.09

%

3.06

%

3.09

%











4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).











5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2019 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 12.94%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).


12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Total Risk Weighted Assets

2,237,127

2,184,214

2,121,541

2,075,115

2,046,495

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

289,409

282,485

275,528

269,363

263,863

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

12.94

%

12.93

%

12.99

%

12.98

%

12.89

%
















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized



Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)








Quarter Ended:

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Loan Portfolio


Commercial Loans

$

150,660

$

136,890

Commercial Real Estate Loans

510,541

484,562

 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

661,201

621,452

Consumer Loans

811,198

719,510

Residential Real Estate Loans

913,721

855,253

Total Loans

$

2,386,120

$

2,196,215

Allowance for Loan Losses


Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$

20,931

$

20,003

Loans Charged-off

(503)

(573)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

125

120

Net Loans Charged-off

(378)

(453)

Provision for Loan Losses

634

646

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Quarter

$

21,187

$

20,196

Nonperforming Assets


Nonaccrual Loans

$

4,005

$

4,159

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

253

1,225

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

143

138

Total Nonperforming Loans

4,401

5,522

Repossessed Assets

139

130

Other Real Estate Owned

1,122

1,130

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

5,662

$

6,782

Key Asset Quality Ratios


Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

 Annualized

0.06

%

0.08

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

 Annualized

0.11

%

0.12

%

Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Loans

0.89

%

0.92

%

Allowance for Loan Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

481.41

%

365.74

%

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.18

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.18

%

0.23

%

Twelve-Month Period Ended:


Allowance for Loan Losses


Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year

$

20,196

$

18,586

Loans Charged-off

(1,735)

(1,532)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

647

535

Net Loans Charged-off

(1,088)

(997)

Provision for Loan Losses

2,079

2,607

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Year

$

21,187

$

20,196

Key Asset Quality Ratios


Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans

0.05

%

0.05

%

Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans

0.09

%

0.13

%

