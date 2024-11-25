Arrowhead EMS Association Awarded $5M to Implement Avel eCare's EMS Telemedicine Services in Ambulances Across Northeast Minnesota

Federal grant will fund pilot EMS telemedicine program in 20 ambulances in 15 agencies as part of an initiative to reduce rural crash fatalities



DULUTH, Minn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowhead EMS Association was awarded $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All Program (SS4A) as part of an initiative to improve and expedite post-crash care in rural communities and tribal areas.

Arrowhead EMS Association logo

The NorthEast Advancement of Rural and Remote Emergency Medical Services (NEARR-EMS) program will equip 20 ambulances in 15 agencies with Avel eCare's EMS telemedicine services. EMTs and paramedics can connect virtually 24/7 with Avel's board-certified physicians, experienced paramedics, and nurses for peer-to-peer support in the field or during transport.

"Residents of rural and remote areas in NE Minnesota face significantly greater challenges than their urban counterparts in getting to definitive care after a crash. EMS teams have longer distances between EMS hubs and few-to-no nearby specialty centers available, resulting in increased response and transport times. We believe our NEARR-EMS program will help rural communities make the most of extremely limited resources," said Adam Shadow, MBA, MEP, Executive Director, Arrowhead EMS Association.

Rural areas in Minnesota account for just a quarter of traffic crashes but represent over half of the state's fatal crashes. This seven-county, four-tribal nation region in NE Minnesota averaged 9.88 traffic deaths per 100,000 residents between 2017 and 2021.

NE Minnesota's diverse geography and weather create additional hurdles. Its dense forests, lakes, and rolling hills considerably impact roadway design. During the summer months, the region experiences a substantial population increase without additional EMS resources. Similarly, winter weather slows transportation times and delays emergency response.

"Telemedicine can speed access to post-crash care during the critical Golden Hour in medicine, when the patient's chances of survival are greatest. This program will deliver life-saving trauma care more quickly, helping to reduce traffic fatalities in rural communities," said Rebecca Vande Kieft, VP and General Manager of Emergency Services at Avel eCare.

The University of Minnesota Translational Center for Resuscitative Trauma Care (TCRTC) research team will use data collected during the five-year program to evaluate the efficacy of the new EMS telemedicine program, focusing on its impact on patient care.

"There has been a significant increase in traffic deaths and serious injuries across Minnesota over the last five years. Innovative approaches are needed to reverse this trend. This project will have a positive impact on safety outcomes through high-quality data to inform the state's post-crash care plan," says Greg Beilman, MD, Associate Dean for DoD Relationships, Director of Translational Center for Resuscitative Trauma Care, and Professor of Surgery at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

In September, Southwest Minnesota EMS Corp. was awarded a separate $9.9 million SS4A grant to provide telemedicine services to every EMS agency in its 18-county region, representing 54 EMS agencies and 109 ambulances. The SS4A program will award a total of $5 billion over five years to fund projects aimed at improving roadway safety and preventing deaths and serious injuries on our nation's roads, streets, and highways as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For more information on Avel eCare's telemedicine services, visit www.avelecare.com .

About Arrowhead EMS Association

Arrowhead EMS Association (AEMSA) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization acting as the lead regional EMS planning organization serving Northeast Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin since 1985. The region consists of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Itasca, Lake and St. Louis counties, covering roughly 25% of the total area of Minnesota. AEMSA serves over 200 agencies including ambulance services, emergency medical responders/fire/rescue, industrial-medical, law enforcement, hospital emergency departments, air medical, training institutions, and other private individuals/agencies.

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health network in the world, partnering with hospitals, health systems, government entities, schools, senior care communities, and law enforcement and EMS agencies around the country. For more than 30 years, Avel has harnessed the power of its technology-enabled workflows and the strength of its clinical expertise to deliver high-quality virtual care impacting millions of patients. Avel eCare services include behavioral health, crisis care, emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, hospitalist, senior care, school health, specialty clinic, virtual nursing, and more. To learn more, visit: www.avelecare.com

About the University of Minnesota Medical School

The University of Minnesota Medical School is at the forefront of learning and discovery, transforming medical care and educating the next generation of physicians. Our graduates and faculty produce high-impact biomedical research and advance the practice of medicine. We acknowledge that the U of M Medical School is located on traditional, ancestral, and contemporary lands of the Dakota and the Ojibwe, and scores of other Indigenous people, and we affirm our commitment to tribal communities and their sovereignty as we seek to improve and strengthen our relations with tribal nations. For more information about the U of M Medical School, please visit med.umn.edu .

Media Contact:

Lauren Bieke

eMedia Junction

[email protected]

SOURCE Avel eCare