ARROWHEAD LUXURY CARS CELEBRATES THE SEASON OF GIVING

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowhead Luxury Cars is celebrating the Season of Giving by joining together with the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (H.E.L.P.) to provide support and comfort to homeless families in the community.

Arrowhead has been collecting toys since early October and connecting community members with families in need through the Adopt-A-Family program. On the evening of December 3rd, Arrowhead presented H.E.L.P. with the toys during an event at Arrowhead BMW. The toys will now be personally delivered to local families by Santa.

Arrowhead recognizes how invaluable reliable transportation can be. Whether it's being able to drive to a job, taking kids to school or even making a simple trip to the grocery store, owning a car can change someone's life. For that reason, Arrowhead also donated a car to a needy family at the event.

This is the fourth year Arrowhead has worked with H.E.L.P. The toys collected benefit children from newborn to 18 years of age. The Adopt-A-Family program goes a step further and allows community members to play an even larger role by helping meet an entire family's needs.

H.E.L.P. was established by Dawn Marie and Michael Rapaport in 2012. Its mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing support, immediate aide, and comfort to at risk, displaced and homeless children in the community. Their vision is to help restore dignity and provide hope to homeless families and individuals.

H.E.L.P. was established by Dawn Marie and Michael Rapaport in 2012. Its mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing support, immediate aide, and comfort to at risk, displaced and homeless children in the community. Their vision is to help restore dignity and provide hope to homeless families and individuals.

Arrowhead Luxury Cars is located at 19250 AZ-101 Loop, Glendale, AZ 85308.

