ARROWHEAD LUXURY CARS CELEBRATES THE SEASON OF GIVING

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowhead Luxury Cars is once again celebrating the Season of Giving by partnering with the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (H.E.L.P.) to support homeless and displaced families in the community.

Arrowhead has been collecting toys for children of all ages and connecting community members with families in need through the Adopt-A-Family program. On the evening of December 3rd, Arrowhead will present H.E.L.P. with the toys collected at 6 p.m. at Arrowhead BMW. The toys will then be delivered directly to local families by Santa, ensuring that every child experiences joy during the holiday season.

Continuing a cherished tradition, Arrowhead will once again donate a car to a family in need, helping provide long-term stability and independence.

"Reliable transportation restores dignity and opens doors. For a family in crisis, a car can be the first step toward lasting hope," said Dawn Marie Rapaport, Co-Founder of H.E.L.P.

This marks the 5th year Arrowhead has partnered with H.E.L.P. The initiative benefits children from newborn through age 18, and the Adopt-A-Family program empowers community members to meet the needs of entire families facing hardship.

H.E.L.P. was established by Dawn Marie and Michael Rapaport in 2012. Its mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing support, immediate aid, and comfort to at-risk, displaced and homeless children in the community. Their vision is to help restore dignity and provide hope to homeless families and individuals.

"The Season of Giving is an incredibly meaningful time for our team," said Edwin Sarhad, Executive Manager of Arrowhead BMW. "The generosity we see from our community each year is truly inspiring and we're grateful for the opportunity to support H.E.L.P. in making a difference for families who need it most."

Arrowhead Luxury Cars is a premier automotive group in Arizona, offering a curated selection of luxury vehicles including BMW, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and INEOS Grenadier. Their steadfast commitment delivers unparalleled service and a guarantee of Luxury Made Simple.

Arrowhead Luxury Cars is located at 19250 AZ-101 Loop, Glendale, AZ 85308. For more information, please contact April Wines at [email protected].

