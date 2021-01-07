ArrowStream Recognized for Innovating Supply Chain Technology with Record Growth in 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, announced another year of record growth in 2020, demonstrating the criticality of its technology to the foodservice supply chain during a year of unprecedented industry challenges. ArrowStream solutions played a pivotal role in mitigating disruptions to the restaurant industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting recognition across customers and industry publications, and adding to its record customer growth as companies sought to modernize their supply chain operations.

ArrowStream continued in its mission-critical role for customers throughout this market disruption, providing a single, integrated platform for data visibility and supply chain management that allows teams to monitor inventory levels and supply risks, reduce supply chain costs and protect their brand quality. During the year, ArrowStream added 14 new restaurant chains to its family of customers, including QSCC, Foodbuy, IPC/SUBWAY, Brinker International, and Menchies Frozen Yogurt, among others. The ArrowStream industry network now exceeds 250 restaurant chains, 8,000 suppliers and 1,000 distribution locations, establishing a platform for collaborative operations and collective innovation that is changing the industry.

"Having been in foodservice for over 20 years, I am proud to be part of an industry that is so resilient with amazing people who have come together to find creative solutions in seemingly impossible circumstances," said Jeff Dorr, President at ArrowStream. "Our customers never give up when thinking about how to serve their communities in some of the most difficult times we've seen. It inspires us to adapt just as quickly to meet the needs of our customers and continue to lead the industry in supply chain innovation."

Following the recent acquisition by Tailwind Capital ("Tailwind"), a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments, ArrowStream plans to further expand its innovation in 2021 with Tailwind's support, accelerating the addition of new solutions for its customers. This includes new capabilities in supplier inventory visibility, product and service quality control, strategic sourcing, real-time freight tracking and supplier management.

"Tailwind's excitement mirrors our own in expanding our solutions and our impact across all segments of foodservice," said Bill Michalski, Chief Product Officer at ArrowStream. "This industry is evolving so rapidly in its use of data visibility and technology to achieve a more responsive, efficient, and safe food supply chain. The support of Tailwind means that ArrowStream will remain at the forefront of that evolution, pushing the boundaries of what our customers can accomplish."

ArrowStream was also honored to be recognized in 2020 by several industry publications and customers as a crucial partner in supply chain operation. Among other accolades, ArrowStream was named one of FSR Magazine's Top 7 Digital Platforms to Invest In and received ARCOP's Red Hat 2020 Technology Supplier of the Year award.

For restaurant chain operators, foodservice suppliers and distributors seeking to improve their supply chain operations and partner collaboration, please contact ArrowStream at www.arrowstream.com/demo.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leader in end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, helping clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream serves thousands of chain restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers with a single integrated network of applications and industry data, providing unmatched levels of transparency, control and actionable insight to protect their clients' brands, mitigate risks and optimize profitability. For more information, visit www.arrowstream.com.

