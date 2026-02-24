ARS Names Horizon Next Media AOR for Innovative Media and Marketing Strategies to Accelerate Customer Growth

Horizon will manage local media, bringing a video-led, analytics-driven approach across key markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS), one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, has selected Horizon Next as its media agency of record. The appointment reflects ARS's focus on strengthening its local media strategy through more sophisticated video planning, activation, and analytics.

As media agency of record, Horizon's responsibilities include strategy, planning, activation, and measurement across local video, audio, and out-of-home (OOH), across its platform of 25 brands in more than 55 markets.

American Residential Services

ARS sought a partner with deep category expertise, strategic thought leadership, and advanced measurement capabilities to drive growth across key markets. Horizon will work closely with ARS to optimize video and local media effectiveness through smarter investment decisions, stronger measurement frameworks, and a disciplined, video-led approach that drives revenue.

Drawing on extensive experience in the home services category and in-market knowledge, Horizon also identified meaningful cost-efficiency opportunities while maintaining results, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner focused on quantifiable business impact.

"ARS operates in highly competitive key markets where media effectiveness depends on both precision and scale," said Richard Thomas Hill, Chief Marketing Officer, ARS. "Horizon showed a strong ability to bring structure, insight, and analytics to our video strategy while understanding the nuances of local decision-making across our platform."

"Horizon's experience in home services and local-market media positions us to help ARS unlock greater value from video and location-based channels," said Gene Turner, President, Global Chief Client Officer, Horizon. "By combining strategic leadership with advanced analytics, we will help ARS drive more efficient growth in the areas that matter most."

About ARS

American Residential Services (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®) is a privately held company and one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services. Established in 1975, ARS/Rescue Rooter built a distinguished national portfolio of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and energy-efficient services.

ARS/Rescue Rooter is proud to partner with and acquire some of the country's best home service providers. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS/Rescue Rooter has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work guaranteed. Making it work. Making it right®.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with additional offices in Toronto. Horizon Next has 636 employees and manages over $3.8B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics, and optimization across all channels.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , the largest independent media agency globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees, resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

