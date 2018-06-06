Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires Epoxy Technology; Second Acquisition Of Meridian Adhesives Group

Earlier this week, Arsenal announced the creation of Meridian Adhesives Group ("Meridian") as its new platform in adhesives and sealants and the concurrent acquisition of Adhesives Technology Corporation, a leading specialty manufacturer of adhesives for the infrastructure and construction industries.

"Everyone at Epoxy Tech is very excited about this new opportunity. We look forward to expanding the company's ability to deliver premium adhesive products to our customers, and we feel fortunate to work with a partner such as Arsenal given its proven, significant experience in the specialty adhesives industry," said Andy Horne, the President of Epoxy Tech.

Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal said, "Epoxy Tech has a long history of innovation. The acquisition of Epoxy Tech represents a further step in Arsenal's strategy to build a leading adhesives and sealants business, offering customized and proprietary solutions to a global customer base."

Don Nolan, interim CEO of Meridian and the Chair of the board, said, "We look forward to the partnership with Epoxy Tech's management and employees. Our strategy is to grow Epoxy Tech organically and through acquisitions to expand Meridian's portfolio of great products."

Arsenal brings significant experience in the $60 billion global adhesives and sealants market, having previously built Royal Adhesives and Sealants through nine strategic acquisitions and creating a top ten global supplier of adhesives and sealants with sales in excess of $600 million annually.

About Epoxy Technology

Epoxy Tech, founded in 1966, is a pioneer in the development of specialty epoxy, ultraviolet, and hybrid adhesives to meet the critical performance standards of high-tech industries worldwide. Through product innovation and high manufacturing standards, EPO-TEK® is a valued supply partner to advanced technology industries and end markets, including semiconductor, microelectronics, medical devices, military, automotive, optical, solar and aerospace. The company is based in Billerica, MA. Visit www.epotek.com for more information.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Established in 2000, Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare business services companies. Since inception, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of approximately $3 billion. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience and seeks companies typically in the range of $100 - $500 million of initial enterprise value. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. Visit www.arsenalcapital.com for more information.

Contact Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arsenal-capital-partners-acquires-epoxy-technology-second-acquisition-of-meridian-adhesives-group-300660396.html

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.arsenalcapital.com

