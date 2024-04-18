Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Raymond H. Hill as an Operating Partner

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm specializing in building technology-rich, market-leading healthcare and industrial growth companies, today announced that it has expanded its team with the addition of Raymond ("Ray") H. Hill. Mr. Hill will work as an Operating Partner within the firm's healthcare team and will focus on pharmaceutical services investment themes and portfolio companies.

Mr. Hill was most recently Chairman and CEO of CorEvitas, LLC ("CorEvitas"). Mr. Hill built CorEvitas into an industry leader in providing real-world evidence to assess the safety and clinical effectiveness of therapies in autoimmune and inflammatory-mediated diseases. Over a nine-year period leading CorEvitas, he oversaw significant growth and two recapitalization events, the most recent of which was the acquisition of CorEvitas by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. for over $900 million.

Prior to CorEvitas, Mr. Hill was President of InVentiv Clinical (now Syneos Health), a leading clinical research organization. He also served as President of IMS Health ("IMS", now IQVIA) from 2003 to 2011, building IMS's industry-leading consulting and services business. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner and led A.T. Kearney's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare practice globally. Mr. Hill graduated with a B.S. from Cornell University and holds a master's degree in environmental management from Duke University.

Gene Gorbach, an Investment Partner of Arsenal, stated, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Ray to our team. Ray is an outstanding executive with an unparalleled track record of building market-leading, technology-enabled pharmaceutical services businesses."

Ray Hill remarked, "I share Arsenal's mission to build businesses that create long-term value for all stakeholders in the healthcare system. I look forward to supporting Arsenal across its portfolio to realize the promise of adoption of technology and data analytics across drug discovery, development, and commercialization."

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 290 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

Contact for Arsenal:

Jackie Schofield

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners