Arsenal Completes Sale of Seal For Life to Henkel

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial and healthcare companies, announced today it has sold its portfolio company, Seal For Life Industries LLC ("Seal For Life"), to Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ("Henkel"), a publicly traded German manufacturer of industrial and consumer products. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Seal For Life is a specialized supplier of protective coating and sealing solutions for a broad variety of infrastructure markets such as renewable energy, oil & gas, and water. The company employs more than 650 people and has a global production network. Seal For Life offers innovative coating and sealing products such as heat-shrink sleeves, visco-elastic coatings, epoxy & urethane coatings, fire protection, insulation, and sound dampening coatings. The performance and application capabilities of these solutions, marketed under different industry-leading brands including STOPAQ®, CANUSA®, COVALENCE®, and LIFELAST®, are pioneering in the protection and retrofitting of a wide variety of customer infrastructure assets, including onshore and offshore pipelines, jetty piles, storage tanks, valves, flanges, and high- performance industrial flooring.

Arsenal completed its investment in Seal For Life in 2019 and through seven strategic acquisitions, built a global platform in innovative coating and sealing solutions for both existing and new build infrastructure assets. The company's leading brands and technologies play a critical role in extending the asset life of aging infrastructure with a focus on sustainable materials. During Arsenal's ownership, Seal For Life significantly invested in technology development and innovation as well as expanded its end market exposure with novel solutions into applications such as district energy and renewable applications for wind and solar infrastructure protection.

Sal Gagliardo, an Operating Partner of Arsenal, said, "We are delighted with the growth achieved during our ownership, with Seal For Life's sales more than doubling and strengthening of the company's global market position. Seal For Life's team, led by Jeff Oravitz, achieved strong organic growth, completed and integrated complementary acquisitions, and created a best-in-class technology platform in the infrastructure coatings sector. We want to thank Jeff and the Seal For Life team for their efforts and leadership that drove to this successful outcome."

Jeff Oravitz, CEO of Seal For Life, stated, "Arsenal has enabled the transformation of Seal For Life into a unique platform of coatings solutions. The firm brought significant expertise in technologies and applications that drove a focus on where the markets are going and how we can address the long-term trends. We are grateful to the Arsenal team for their partnership and support over the last five years and are excited for the growth opportunities as we join the Henkel organization."

Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal, commented, "Arsenal's close collaboration with Jeff and the team and the success of the Seal For Life platform further strengthens Arsenal's position as a leading investor and company builder in the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers sector. We wish the Seal For Life team and Henkel the very best in their future success."

Arsenal is an active investor in the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers sector, with current investments including Applied Adhesives, ATP Tapes, Fenzi Group, Meridian Adhesives Group, Polycorp, and Polytek, and with several prior investments in this sector.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Seal For Life and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 290 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

Contact for Arsenal:

Jackie Schofield

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners