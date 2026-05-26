Arsenal Capital Partners Agrees to Acquire a Majority Stake in Velcro Companies

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a middle-market private equity firm specializing in building industrial growth and healthcare companies, today announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Velcro Companies ("Velcro") from the Cripps Foundation. Upon closing, Arsenal will hold a majority interest in Velcro, and the Cripps Foundation will continue as a significant minority shareholder. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Velcro is the leading provider of specialty hook & loop fastening technologies and the owner of the highly recognized VELCRO® brand. Established in 1952, Velcro has evolved from the inventor of hook & loop technology to a worldwide leader in specialty fastening. Today, the company operates globally with approximately 2,400 employees and state-of-the-art technologies to provide value-added solutions for a broad base of customers across medical, data center, personal care, consumer, industrial, transportation, defense, and apparel industries.

"We are excited to partner with Arsenal, building on the strong results our team has delivered and the enduring strength of the VELCRO® Brand," said Gabriella Parisse, CEO of Velcro. "With a talented organization and solid momentum, we are well positioned to accelerate growth and unlock the full potential of our company and brand."

Jeremy Steinfink, Operating Partner of Arsenal, said, "The VELCRO® Brand is one of the most iconic brands in both industrial and consumer fastening technologies, with decades of innovation and a best-in-class product portfolio. We commend the Cripps Foundation for decades of committed stewardship, and we look forward to partnering with the foundation alongside the management team in this next phase of growth."

Ryan Berman, Managing Director of Arsenal, added, "Velcro is a strong fit with Arsenal's focus on building market-leading, specialty materials businesses. The company is at the forefront of the next generation of hook & loop technologies and especially well-positioned to meet the globally evolving needs in fasteners. We look forward to supporting the team through continued investment in innovation and product development."

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Arsenal Capital Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel. Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, acted as financial advisor to Velcro Companies, and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal") is a private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions and achieved more than 35 realizations. Driven by our commitment to unlock potential in people, businesses and technologies, the firm partners with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

About Velcro Companies

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing versatile, strong, reliable, and durable fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant, and surprising ways. VELCRO® Brand products are used by businesses and consumers around the world and can be found in the medical, industrial, personal care, apparel, transportation, and consumer markets. Velcro has a heritage of innovation spanning more than 60 years and holds more than 370 patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark. To find out more about the company, visit www.velcro.com.

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SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners