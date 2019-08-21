Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Addition Of Mike Bernstein As Operating Partner To Its Healthcare Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading specialized private equity firm investing in specialty industrials and healthcare companies, announced today the addition of Michael Bernstein to its healthcare team. Mr. Bernstein will join as an Operating Partner and will focus on investments in outsourced business services, payers, and care provision.

Mr. Bernstein was most recently a Partner of Baird Capital Partners ("Baird"), where he had led the firm's private equity investments in the healthcare sector since 2014. Prior to joining Baird, Mike spent over two decades serving as the President or CEO of various healthcare companies, ranging from a $1.6 billion publicly traded Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance holding company, to a large academic physician group practice, to other technology-enabled enterprises.

Stephen McLean, a Senior Partner of Arsenal said, "Arsenal has a strong track record of building high-growth, technology-enabled businesses that seek to improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare. Mike is an experienced, successful healthcare CEO and investor who shares our values and dedication to improving patient outcomes. We are delighted to have him join our team."

Mr. Bernstein added, "This is an exciting time to be joining Arsenal's healthcare team. We see significant opportunities to improve the delivery and quality of care provision, and I look forward to working with Arsenal's healthcare team and portfolio companies that are committed to this essential work."

This year Arsenal has made a number of healthcare investments, including the acquisitions of Accumen Inc., a technology-enabled provider of performance optimization solutions for hospitals and health systems, and Hopebridge, a center-based provider of behavioral health services for children affected by autism spectrum disorder. In addition, with a substantial investment, Arsenal has facilitated the partnership of Caprion Biosciences and HistoGeneX, which has created a global leader in immune monitoring, protein characterization, and tissue pathology solutions for immunotherapy and drug development.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed 45 platform investments and achieved 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.arsenalcapital.com

