Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Investment In Fralock

Scott Tucker, the company's owner, will remain as a shareholder in Fralock. "Arsenal is uniquely capable of supporting the company's strategy as a premier solutions provider, and this partnership will present significant benefit to our customers, employees, suppliers, and other partners," said Mr. Tucker.

"The investment from Arsenal along with its depth of resources and operating expertise will enable Fralock to accelerate the expansion of its product portfolio and services," said Marcelo Norona, the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"Arsenal is excited to invest in a company with a longstanding track record of providing innovative solutions and engineering services to its global customer base. Fralock is well‐positioned to capitalize on the growing demand of its customers and its position as a preferred supplier," said Sal Gagliardo, an Industry and Operations Partner of Arsenal. "Arsenal is delighted to partner with Scott Tucker, Marcelo Norona, and the management team in continuing to grow Fralock. We see substantial growth opportunities to maximize Fralock's technologies and reputation, and we plan to help the company build its capabilities," added Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal's Specialty Industrials practice.

FocalPoint Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor, and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal advisor to Fralock. Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Arsenal.

About Fralock

Founded in 1967, Fralock is a specialty materials company that designs, engineers, and manufactures high-performance components and subassemblies for world-class companies in the semiconductor equipment, life science, aerospace, and satellite industries. Fralock has earned the distinction of being a 3M Preferred Converter and DuPont® World Wide Licensee of Cirlex® specialty polyimide films. Fralock utilizes advanced manufacturing tools and proprietary materials and provides design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing capabilities which include adhesiveless lamination, laser cutting, CNC, rotary die cutting, slitting, lamination, and automated placement services using ISO 9001, AS9100, and ISO 13485 Registered Quality Management system. The company is also FDA and ITAR registered and is currently expanding its operating facility in Valencia, CA. Visit www.fralock.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Established in 2000, Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare business services companies. Since inception, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of approximately $3 billion. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience and seeks companies typically in the range of $100 - $500 million of initial enterprise value. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. Visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

