Arspura Brings Healthier Kitchen Breathing to CES 2026, Winning Five Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of January 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics show, CES 2026, concluded in Las Vegas. Premium kitchen-air appliance brand Arspura captured the spotlight by unveiling its patented IQV technology and a full line of high-performance range hoods.

Arspura’s CES 2026 awards

For families with asthma or nasal allergies, cooking fumes can quickly become a trigger—causing throat irritation, coughing, or a stuffy nose during everyday meals. Reducing smoke and odor exposure is increasingly important for keeping sensitive users comfortable at home. Arspura tackles this challenge with technology-driven capture and smart, user-friendly design.

At CES 2026, Arspura showcased its latest innovations designed to capture smoke, odors, and fine particulates more efficiently—earning five major awards across leading tech and design outlets.

Five Awards Recognizing Arspura's Innovation at CES 2026

Arspura was honored with the following distinctions:

AH BEST OF CES 2026 AWARD - F1

cgm MOST INNOVATIVE CES 2026 - Pro

ANDROIDGUYS BEST OF CES 2026 - P2

YD Yanko Design BEST OF TECH 2026 - F1

TECHAERIS BEST OF CES 2026 - F1

These awards highlight Arspura's focus on kitchen air quality—combining patented IQV™ technology with practical, user-first design, designed to help sensitive users cook more comfortably by reducing smoke and odor irritation.

F1: The Top‑Suction Flagship for American Cabinets

The F1 range hood stood out on the show floor as the flagship of Arspura's line.

Cabinet‑friendly dimensions: measuring around 30 inches , it is engineered to fit standard North American cabinets.

measuring around , it is engineered to fit standard North American cabinets. High‑speed smoke capture : delivers peak air speeds of 16 m/s for rapid fume removal.

: delivers peak air speeds of for rapid fume removal. Versatile kitchen-friendly design : featuring a minimalist look, it blends naturally into a wide range of kitchen layouts and styles—from compact spaces to open-plan homes.

: featuring a minimalist look, it blends naturally into a wide range of kitchen layouts and styles—from compact spaces to open-plan homes. Self‑cleaning convenience : an intelligent dry‑cleaning system flings away grease so there are no filters to wash.

: an intelligent flings away grease so there are no filters to wash. Smart App integration: users can adjust fan speed, schedule cleaning and set a delay shut‑off from their phone.

Pro: Arspura's Next-Gen Flagship Debuts at CES

Making its debut at CES, the Arspura Pro combines the strengths of P1 and P2 in a side‑suction design.

Side‑suction layout: a 36‑inch design draws fumes from the side so the intake sits closer to the cookware for faster capture.

a 36‑inch design draws fumes from the side so the intake sits closer to the cookware for faster capture. Integrated IQV technology: the multi‑flow system delivers stable 13 m/s suction with whisper‑quiet performance.

the multi‑flow system delivers stable suction with whisper‑quiet performance. Filter‑free construction: a filter‑less interior and self‑cleaning mechanisms keep maintenance to a minimum.

a filter‑less interior and self‑cleaning mechanisms keep maintenance to a minimum. Wave control & eye‑comfort lighting: users can adjust settings with a wave of the hand while gentle illumination supports cooking precision.

users can adjust settings with a wave of the hand while gentle illumination supports cooking precision. Real‑time PM2.5 monitoring & app connectivity: onboard sensors show air‑quality levels and the unit syncs with a mobile app for remote control and alerts.

P2: Lotus‑Leaf‑Inspired Easy‑Cleaning Back Panel

The P2 range hood extends IQV technology benefits with a top‑suction configuration. Its capabilities can be broken down into bullet points:

Ultra‑fast extraction: achieves 15 m/s hurricane‑level airflow to remove fumes quickly.

achieves hurricane‑level airflow to remove fumes quickly. Slim back panel: a 4 mm thick back panel opens up more headroom for tall pots and woks.

a thick back panel opens up more headroom for tall pots and woks. Lotus‑leaf glass surface: a bionic diamond glass coating repels grease, so it wipes clean effortlessly.

a bionic diamond glass coating repels grease, so it wipes clean effortlessly. Real‑time air quality feedback: built‑in PM2.5 monitoring and a cooking countdown display provide visible air‑quality assurance.

About Arspura

Arspura is a premium smart home appliance brand dedicated to improving indoor kitchen air quality through innovative ventilation and air purification solutions. Showcased at CES 2026, Arspura's award-recognized products reflect the brand's commitment to performance, usability, and healthier everyday cooking environments. For more information, visit arspura.com.

