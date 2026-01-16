Arspura's CES 2026 Showcase Advances Next-Gen Ventilation for a Healthier Kitchen

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 6–8, 2026, Arspura, a premium smart home appliance brand focused on healthier kitchen air, presented its latest IQV™ innovations at CES 2026 and hosted a three-day brand program in Las Vegas. Centered on exclusive technology, respiratory wellness, and user experience, the program brought together experts, product leaders, and real customers to spotlight how better cooking environments can start with better indoor air management.

Professor Francesca Dominici highlights the importance of indoor air quality awareness.

At the heart of Arspura's CES showcase was its proprietary IQV™ Dynamic Particulate Capture Technology, designed to capture cooking smoke, grease particles, and odor at the source—helping reduce the common "smoke escape" problem many households experience with traditional ventilation. Through live demonstrations and deep-dive sessions, Arspura emphasized a clear brand promise for modern kitchens: Cook freely, breathe freely.

Day 1: Uncovering the Kitchen's Invisible Health Threats

On the first day of CES 2026, Arspura kicked off its brand program with a keynote by Professor Francesca Dominici of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Professor of Biostatistics & Data Science; Professor of Environmental Health).

Drawing on her research on air pollution and health, she highlighted the risks of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and emphasized that even low-level exposure can make people sick. She noted that PM2.5 can be particularly hazardous for older adults, people with existing health conditions, and individuals with asthma, and stressed that preventing cooking-related PM2.5 from dispersing indoors and reducing exposure at the source is crucial for family health.

Reflecting on this message, Arspura underscored its commitment to helping more households—especially those with asthma or nasal sensitivities—cook with greater comfort by reducing smoke and odor irritation, so more people can truly cook freely and breathe freely.

Day 2: Redefining a New Standard for Smoke-Free Cooking

On the second day, Arspura's product manager led a technical session explaining how IQV™ airflow design works together with high-airspeed capture (up to 13 m/s) to deliver high capture performance with minimal smoke escape. The presentation framed Arspura's approach as more than a product: a combination of technology and daily usability designed to make healthy cooking feel effortless.

Arspura also welcomed a special on-site visit and interview from media figure Yang Lan, who explored the booth experience and shared positive feedback on IQV™ technology and the IQV Hood concept—particularly its relevance for people sensitive to cooking fumes who want a more comfortable kitchen environment.

Day 3: Bringing Healthy Kitchen Living Into Everyday Ease

Arspura closed out CES 2026 with strong momentum, earning five awards during the show. To cap the three-day program, the brand invited its first group of IQV Hood users for a face-to-face sharing session, paired with immersive, hands-on demonstrations. Through interactive experiences and practical use scenarios, attendees felt firsthand how the product can deliver "health protection" and "easy cleaning" simultaneously, translating the idea of a healthier kitchen into tangible everyday value.

Passionate home cooks also shared how they had previously tried multiple traditional range hoods yet still struggled with smoke escape and lingering odors, while Arspura's IQV™ performance provided noticeably improved smoke capture and deodorization—making cooking more enjoyable and inspiring friends and family to upgrade after seeing the results.

What's Next for Arspura

Backed by strong recognition at CES 2026 and reinforced by firsthand user stories, Arspura's IQV™ showcase signaled a growing shift toward kitchen ventilation solutions that prioritize both health and everyday usability. Building on this momentum, Arspura will continue to develop smarter, cleaner-air technologies for modern homes.

