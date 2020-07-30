Art at 50 Plus: New Beginnings - Islip Art Museum, Islip Arts Council and AARP Announce Statewide Virtual Open Call

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2019 Art at 50 Plus exhibition, Islip Arts and AARP Long Island are collaborating again to present the best works of art in a variety of media from amateur and professional statewide artists over the age of 50. This year, due to social distancing rules, the exhibition is going virtual. Artists statewide are invited to submit their work from Aug. 3 through Aug. 21.

Whether new to making art or creating for a long time, New York State artists who are 50 years and older can submit their new artwork for the upcoming Art at 50 PLUS: New Beginnings virtual exhibition. Work in any/all media will be considered, but previously exhibited work is excluded. A personal statement describing your artwork must be included with each submission. Artwork should reflect the theme of facing new beginnings and artist's emotions during this uncertain time.

"While doing something positive and giving back often motivates the second half of our lives, this health crisis has thrown us the curve of not knowing how long this will last and what the future will be. We are all in social shielding now. Adults over 50 not only face greater risk for surviving Covid-19, but unfamiliarity with technology will contribute to technological isolation when the quarantine is lifted," said Curator Holly Gordon, Islip Arts.

"AARP Long Island is excited to support the Islip Arts' upcoming virtual exhibit and activities. It's times like these that organizations can help members of the public cope with social isolation and loneliness," said Bernard Macias, AARP Associate State Director for Long Island. "Art and creativity can help improve or maintain our emotional wellness while dealing with constant change."

Selected artists will be featured in the virtual exhibition sponsored by AARP Long Island on Sept. 15 through Nov. 7.

Other virtual activities include:

Virtual Zoom Q&A to assist with submission : Aug. 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

from Sip and See Virtual Reception for Artists and Guests: Oct. 4, 2020 from 2-4p.m.

Oct. 4, 2020 from AARP Long Island Art at 50 Plus New Beginnings Virtual Closing Reception AND Meet the authors of: Parallel Perspectives: Art of Collaboration": Nov. 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.

Download the Prospectus at the Islip Arts Council website, which includes the application and submission guidelines.

Digital submission only.

Email submissions to [email protected]. The body of the email must include these image details (Last name, First name Title, medium, size, date), Artists Statement, and all artist's contact information.

Contact: Holly Gordon curator for hi-res files and additional information

Telephone: 631.666.8841 (t) 631.835.0697 (m)

E-mail: [email protected]

About Islip Arts Council

Celebrating our 44th year, the Islip Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization is committed to engage diverse audiences, inspire critical dialog, and champion the arts by presenting, producing and promoting culturally responsive and interactive programs in varied artistic disciplines to create a stronger sense of community.

In partnership with local, state, federal and private organizations, these programs extend beyond our township to all Long Island and the NY metropolitan area. The Long Island Tourism and Convention Commission has cited the outstanding programs that the Islip Arts Council brings to the community as being ''most beneficial to the quality of life of all residents in the Town of Islip and surrounding communities.''

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

