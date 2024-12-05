Arta Finance Appoints Melissa-Ann Chan as Chief Marketing Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta Finance ("Arta"), a digital wealth platform transforming the way people grow, protect, and enjoy their wealth, has today announced the appointment of Melissa-Ann Chan to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), to lead the company's global marketing and member engagement as it experiences exponential growth.

This appointment comes as Arta continues its global expansion. Following a successful launch in the U.S. last year, where the platform onboarded thousands of clients and grew assets under management (AUM) to hundreds of millions of dollars, Arta recently extended its presence globally through its launch in Singapore. By targeting accredited investors in Singapore and those managing wealth through the City-State, Arta is solidifying its position as a global leader in digital wealth management.

In her new role as CMO, Melissa-Ann (Mel) will oversee global marketing, brand and advertising strategy, and go-to-market execution. As a member of the leadership team, Mel will drive the company's vision by leading initiatives that span brand positioning, growth, client experience, and market expansion.

"After two years of building out the Arta platform, including successful US and international launches, and the subsequent rapid growth of Arta's client base and AUM, we continue to build our incredible team and formalize various roles as we move from the start-up phase to fast-growing wealth management platform," said Caesar Sengupta, co-founder and CEO of Arta Finance. "As part of this process, I am delighted that Mel has agreed to take on the position of CMO, a role that she has effectively been doing for the past two years, leading a talented team of marketing and creative professionals who have already helped to change the conversation around the future of wealth management."

Mel joined Arta at inception after spending more than 14 years at Google in various market and product leadership roles across Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Sydney. She was a founding force in building and scaling the Google Pay platform and ecosystem, which now serves hundreds of millions of global users. Mel also spearheaded the technology roadmap for Google's retail locations across the U.S. and Europe and drove the go-to-market for several of Google's programmatic advertising platforms.

"I'm deeply grateful to our executive team and the board, and the extraordinary people at Arta in Singapore and Silicon Valley for their trust and support," said Mel Chan, CMO of Arta Finance. "Arta represents a step-change in private wealth management — one that's built from the ground up to unite advanced AI and technology with the sophistication of private banking. Over the last three years, we've expanded access to the financial opportunities once limited to the ultra-wealthy. Arta's growth indicates our story inspires a new generation of investors worldwide. I'm honored to step into the CMO role at such a pivotal moment for the company."

Founded by ex-Google executives and jointly headquartered in the US and Singapore, Arta is a digital wealth platform that enables a much larger cohort of people to access the financial tools and products of the ultra-wealthy by providing greater access to 'financial superpowers' – investment opportunities and financial strategies typically only available to the ultra-wealthy via family offices and private banks, while applying the latest in AI, technology infrastructure, and customized support to help members build their financial futures.

In October 2024, Arta welcomed Ralph Hamers , former CEO of UBS and ING, as an external senior advisor, providing strategic guidance as the company grows internationally. Additionally, the company announced its new B2B offering, the 'wealth-as-a-service' platform, which empowers partner banks to serve their clients better and meet evolving demands with faster time-to-market for innovative wealth management products, services, and technology. Abu Dhabi's Wio Invest is the first of many financial institutions to integrate the Arta wealth-as-a-service platform into its digital investment platform.

About Arta Finance:

Founded by ex-Google executives, Arta Finance is a digital wealth platform for the savvy that enables more people to access the "financial superpowers" of the ultra-wealthy. The platform provides access to private market investments from elite fund managers, intelligent public market strategies and structured products, and sophisticated financial services such as insurance and estate planning. Headquartered in the US and Singapore, Arta serves its members directly as well as empowering partner financial institutions to expand wealth management to new clients. Arta is backed by Peak XV, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, EDBI, and over 140 luminaries in tech and finance.

