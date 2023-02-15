ARTAVIA Selected as Site for Future Conroe ISD School

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTAVIA®, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in the Montgomery County/Conroe, TX area, announced that Conroe ISD has closed on 15.75 acres in the community for a future elementary or intermediate school.

"We are thrilled to have Conroe ISD as part of the ARTAVIA community," said Mark Hardy, Sr. Vice President of Development/Acquisitions of AIRIA Development® Company, the developer for ARTAVIA. "This has been part of the ARTAVIA master plan all along and marks the importance of preserving space for educational facilities, which contribute to the quality of life for residents and the community's longevity."

The future school is part of the 2019 Bond campaign that was approved by voters with no tax rate increase. Students living in ARTAVIA attend the highly sought-after Conroe ISD, the ninth largest school district in Texas and considered to be one of the fastest growing school districts in the state. This destination district is estimated to grow by 3,000 students each year and will have approximately 76,000 students by 2028. With the anticipated future growth of the community and school district, ARTAVIA has reserved a second school site on the lower portion of the property to accommodate future growth.

"We are excited about a future school in ARTAVIA," said Conroe ISD Superintendent Curtis Null. "Our rapidly growing district is a reflection of the quality of life and education in our community."

A construction start date has not yet been determined.

ARTAVIA currently has about 1,400 residents and is zoned to Conroe ISD schools. The community has been actively involved with the school district, establishing a Bright Futures partnership which has supported Caney Creek High School, Moorhead Junior High and San Jacinto Elementary School with school needs. The community has sold 750 homes since it opened in 2019.

Located north of the Grand Parkway, midway between I-45N and US 59N, and east of FM 1314 on SH 242, ARTAVIA will bring approximately 5,200 homes to the area, and plans include over 120 acres of mixed-use, commercial and retail properties.

With its convenient location, ARTAVIA affords access to a long list of employment, medical, retail and recreation destinations. For more information, directions and updates, visit artaviatx.com.

ABOUT AIRIA Development® Company:

AIRIA Development® Company creates premiere residential environments where houses become homes and residents of all ages can live, work, play, gather and build memories. With a keen eye for design, AIRIA enhances the natural beauty of the areas it develops, while keeping the focus on what is most important to homebuyers – an extraordinary place they are proud to call home with a prime location, desirable amenities, acclaimed schools, various housing styles and abundant opportunities to make the most out of life.

