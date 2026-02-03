ARTDAI Launches Seven New Art Market Indexes on Bloomberg and London Stock Exchange Group

Collecting category indexes enable financial institutions, service providers, and art professionals to track performance across major art market segments for the first time.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTDAI announced the launch of seven collecting category indexes on Bloomberg Terminal and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), marking the first time institutional investors can track auction performance across major art market segments alongside traditional asset classes. The indexes model auction performance for distinct collecting categories based on how auction houses classify artists and works, and are fed by data from ARTDAI's proprietary database of global auction records.

Available indexes include:

ARTKAAC – All Collecting Categories

– All Collecting Categories ARTKAMP – American Art

– American Art ARTKBRP – British Art

– British Art ARTKIMP – Impressionist/Modern Art

– Impressionist/Modern Art ARTKLAP – Latin American Art

– Latin American Art ARTKOMP – Old Masters

– Old Masters ARTKPWC – Post-War Contemporary Art

Beyond these seven publicly available indexes, ARTDAI maintains ~500 sub-category and artist-level indexes available exclusively on its platform through products like ArtQ. ARTDAI users leverage these indexes to compare growth rates across granular market segments (e.g., Women Surrealist Artists vs. Ultra-Contemporary) and benchmark performance against Gold, S&P 500, and other traditional asset classes.

"There are a lot of 'Indexes' out there in the art market. We are proud to be the only company approaching this product with the analytical rigor and accuracy demanded by our institutional partners," said Alican Arcasoy, Co-CEO & CFO of ARTDAI.

Custom Index Construction

Beyond its standard indexes, ARTDAI constructs custom indexes for any market segment - enabling clients to model certain art market styles and trends, or build indexes matching their specific collection composition.

"I've been in the art world for a long time, and many artists don't fall cleanly into one category or another," said Jamie LaFleur, Founder and Co-CEO. "We decided to give that flexibility of choice to our clients, so they can lead with their own expertise and market-view."

About ARTDAI

ARTDAI provides art market data and workflow tools to advisors, appraisers, collectors, institutions, and marketplaces. By combining up-to-date market information with advanced analytics, ARTDAI provides its users with best-in-class research and mission-critical market insights. Founded in 2017, ARTDAI has offices in Newmarket and New York City.

