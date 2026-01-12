ARTDAI Launches ArtExpert 3.0 Data Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTDAI, a fine art and collectibles market data and analytics company, today announced the launch of ArtExpert 3.0 ("AE3"), an AI-native data processing platform that will be integrated across ARTDAI's software and data solutions.

AE3 addresses long-standing data standardization issues in the fine art auction market. Auction houses use disparate data formats and cataloging conventions, creating a fragmented information landscape that complicates market analysis and transaction workflows.

"Getting auction data is easy - anyone can spin up a scraper or purchase a data feed. The hard part is what to do with raw data, especially when data quality issues cause delays and errors in business processes and client proposals," said Jamie Lafleur, Founder and Co-CEO of ARTDAI and a former gallerist. "We looked at incumbent price databases and recognized that art professionals needed a platform that does more than aggregate auction sales data - it needs to structure, normalize, and validate that data. I used these systems for years and can personally attest to the poor user experience, and it all stems from having poor quality data. So we decided to fix that."

ArtExpert 3.0 Platform Capabilities:

Real-time data publication with auction catalogs and results available within hours of sale

Structured data enabling granular filtering across artist, medium, period, geography, and price parameters

Direct auction house source links for transaction verification and audit compliance

Proprietary data normalization supporting quantitative market analysis and indexing

Vertical-specific AI models trained on proprietary auction market datasets

Enterprise Applications

"We're working with insurers, lenders, family offices, and art market enterprises to provide the data infrastructure for fine art and collectible assets – enabling portfolio analysis, market intelligence and risk assessment that wasn't previously possible at scale," said Alican Arcasoy, Co-CEO and CFO of ARTDAI.

AE3 operates under ISO-27001 security standards and will be embedded in ARTDAI's enterprise solutions.

